The teenage striker is ready to embark on a fresh challenge after his West Ham United contract expired at the end of last month.

Mubama snubbed the opportunity to extend his deal at the London Stadium due to being desperate to secure more regular game time.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is in line to add further firepower to the squad he has inherited at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Divin Mubama following the expiry of his West Ham United contract, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Wearside outfit have been boosted by academy graduate Chris Rigg edging towards penning a new three-year deal despite gaining Premier League admirers, plans have been put in place to draft in reinforcements as the start of the 2024/25 Championship campaign draws closer.

Simon Moore became Sunderland's first signing of the summer, having convinced the goalkeeper to agree an initial contract until 2026 in the aftermath of leaving domestic rivals Coventry City, but former Lorient head coach Le Bris is looking to make his mark after being handed the opportunity to move into the hot-seat.

Black Cats in Pole Position to Land Mubama

Le Bris facing stiff competition for teenager

Sunderland are leading the race to recruit Mubama, according to GMS sources, despite facing competition from a host of Championship rivals after he has come onto the market as a free agent a matter of weeks before the Black Cats get the new season underway with a trip to Cardiff City.

The striker is preparing to embark on a fresh challenge after his £4,000-per-week contract at West Ham expired on June 30, and French tactician Le Bris has set his sights on agreeing personal terms with the teenager as he looks to make his new employers more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

GMS sources have been informed that Mubama has already attracted offers from Germany and France, leaving him with plenty to consider as he weighs up where the perfect destination would be, but Sunderland are in the driving seat as they aim to provide the likes of Nazariy Rusyn with fresh competition.

Divin Mubama's statistics at West Ham United Squad Appearances Goals Assists Under-18 57 40 5 Under-21 34 18 2 Senior 18 1 1 Statistics correct as of 02/07/2024

The 19-year-old made 18 senior appearances for West Ham, having come through the east Londoners' youth system, and his solitary goal came during his boyhood club's run to Europa Conference League glory as he found the back of the net in a victory over AEK Larnaca in March 2023.

Respected journalist Paul Brown previously told GMS that Mubama has been rated 'very highly' by the Hammers, and influential figures behind the scenes hoped he would go on to forge an impressive career in the Premier League, but he is ready to test himself in unfamiliar surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Divin Mubama got his name on the scoresheet eight times in just five appearances as West Ham United won the FA Youth Cup in 2023, while he grabbed a hat-trick as the capital club overcame Southampton in the semi-final

Mubama Snubbed Offer of New Contract at West Ham

Striker wanted assurances over game time

GMS sources have been told that West Ham offered Mubama fresh terms as they were desperate to keep him on their books and see him continue his development, but he decided it is the right time to test himself at a new club for the first time in his career as he is keen to secure increased amounts of game time.

The Hammers have just entered a new era, with Spanish tactician Julen Lopetegui replacing former Sunderland chief David Moyes in the dugout, and the centre forward was not given assurances over the amount of action he could expect during the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

Although GMS sources have learned that Mubama had been viewed as one of the best up-and-coming starlets to have broken through West Ham's youth system, they were unable to persuade him to sign on the dotted line when an extended contract was put in front of him, and Le Bris is looking to pounce.

