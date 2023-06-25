Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is building something special at the Stadium of Light. With a clear emphasis on identifying, buying, and developing young talent from all around the world, Sunderland have become a go-to destination for up-and-coming stars. From Amad Diallo who enjoyed a breakthrough season on Wearside last term to the likes of Jack Clarke who looks a player reborn under this regime, the proof is very much in the pudding (or pink slice as many a mackem will be able to attest).

Tony Mowbray has a growing arsenal of extremely talented prospects under his guidance and supervision, as the Black Cats look to add further additions to the youngest squad in the Championship. But which young players could go on to big money moves and earn the Black Cats - not to mention owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus - an absolute fortune in the years ahead?

Abdoullah Ba

At 19 years young, Frenchman Abdoullah Ba joined Sunderland from Le Havre, the same club that nurtured the talents of a fresh-faced Riyad Mahrez, along with Dimitri Payet and Steven Mandanda. Representing his native France in every age group bar one, the multi-talented central midfielder has been enjoying life in the North East, making 34 appearances in all competitions. A perfect concoction of flair, agility, and real raw technical ability Ba is a player that displays the fearlessness of youth in his performances.

Dan Ballard

Arsenal are a club that are notoriously hard for academy graduates to break into. Except for Bukayo Saka, in recent years, many a young Gunner has had to go out on loan and ply their trade in the lower leagues before even getting a sniff of the hallowed turf of the Emirates. Dan Ballard was one such player who was bred at Arsenal's Hale End centre of excellence, but had to go out on loan to both Blackpool and Millwall to soak up the experiences of professional football at a competitive level.

Following a stint in the Lions' den it was clear the 21-year-old wasn't to be part of Arteta's plans, with Ballard making the switch to Sunderland. Despite two lengthy injury layoffs in his debut season for the Black Cats, the Northern Irish international made real strides in establishing a partnership with Danny Batth. The towering central defender is exquisite at marauding forward while in possession and has the air and composure of a centre midfielder with the ball at his feet.

Jobe Bellingham

Tipped by now ex-teammate, Troy Deeney to become "an absolute monster", 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham recently secured a move to Wearside, just days after his big brother, Jude penned a deal at Real Madrid that made him one of the most expensive teenagers in history. Linking up with Tony Mowbray's side ahead of the 23-24 season, Jobe automatically has the weight of expectation placed upon his shoulders, due to the combination of name and reputation.

Anthony Patterson

Succeeding a brief loan spell at then, non-league Notts County, Anthony Patterson was recalled by his parent club and launched into the deep end following an injury crisis in January 2022 with a start away at fellow promotion hopefuls, Wycombe. Shipping three goals at Adams Park, the 22-year-old shot-stopper has come on leaps and bounds since, winning promotion at Wembley, and spearheading the side's hunt for play-off football last term with 14 clean sheets. The goalkeeper has been repeatedly linked with moves away from the club already, including to newly relegated Leicester City, as well as Premier League Wolves, proving his talents are truly recognised by many.

Jack Clarke

Loaned in from Spurs during the January 2022 transfer window, Clarke was a slow-burner in red and white, and only really found his feet in the latter stages of the 21-22 campaign, assisting Patrick Roberts' winner against Sheffield Wednesday, as well as three assists and a goal in the final 10 games of the promotion-winning campaign.

Since then, Jack Clarke has thrived in the Championship, delivering a breakout season at the Stadium of Light with 20 goal contributions. Naturally, the left-winger has been linked with a host of clubs, with Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Brentford's interest most prevalent, with all three sides placing bids. The tricky winger is a nightmare for opposition fullbacks who find his directness, agility, and grace on the ball an arduous task to deal with.

Dan Neil

The central midfield playmaker possesses a deft touch and audacious nerve, so it is often hard to believe the born-and-bred North Easterner and lifelong Sunderland fan has years of development ahead of him at 21. Having just signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light that will keep him on the books until 2026, Dan Neil could very well leave the club for big money if his progression continues to soar, having been a mainstay in two promotion-vying sides. Having been named by Sky as one of the best under-21s in the EFL, Neil could go on to replicate his inspiration, Jordan Henderson, another product of the Academy of Light - who also left the club for big money.

Dennis Cirkin

Dennis Cirkin was one of the very first names that began the Speakman revolution at Sunderland. Acquired from a reluctant Tottenham, the Lily Whites were so fond of their academy product that they installed a buy-back clause in his Sunderland contract. That clause could very well still be activated by the North Londoners, but having spent the last two seasons at Sunderland, the Irish-born fullback will undoubtedly want to keep-up his swift rise with regular game time. The left-back has recently signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light, evidence of just how highly Sunderland rate this young player's burgeoning ability.