The Phoenix Suns have gotten their hands on the depth pieces they'll need for a deep playoff run.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Suns are acquiring Royce O'Neale and David Roddy in a three-team trade involving the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Phoenix is giving up Chimezie Metu, Jordan Goodwin, Yuta Watanabe, and Keita Bates-Diop in the swap.

O'Neale, 30, is averaging 7.4 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc this season. He is earning $9.5 million this year, and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Roddy, 22, is putting up 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his second season in the NBA, starting 13 of his 48 appearances on the campaign. His rookie contract includes a club option for the next two seasons, at an average salary of $3.2 million.