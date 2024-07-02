Highlights The Phoenix Suns will reportedly sign veteran point guard Monte Morris.

Morris' presence should improve Phoenix's offense and allow Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to focus on perimeter scoring.

The Suns still need to add another guard, but signing Morris is a step toward becoming a true contender in 2024-25.

After a disappointing 2023-24, the Phoenix Suns are looking to run it back this season with a similar roster. Their big three of Devin Booker , Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant is very talented but struggled to fully gel on the court a year ago.

One main reason is that Booker and Beal, two natural shooting guards, spent a tremendous amount of time playing point guard and being responsible for initiating the offense.

To alleviate pressure for next season, the Suns have turned to free agency to add another playmaker.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Phoenix is planning to sign a deal with veteran point guard Monte Morris.

Over his seven years in the NBA, Morris has been known as a pretty reliable backup (or starting) guard. While he does not solve all of Phoenix's problems, his presence should make things a lot easier for Booker and Beal moving forward.

Morris Can Operate as a Backup or Starter for Phoenix

The 29-year-old is a steady veteran guard

Morris has a reputation for being a solid set-up man and scorer at lead guard. With an excellent feel for when to shoot versus when to look for a teammate, Morris can operate as a primary decision-maker whenever necessary.

Though he has primarily been used as a top backup during his seven-year career, Morris had some great moments when he was a full-time starter with the Washington Wizards a couple of seasons ago when he averaged a career-best 5.3 assists in a little more than 27 minutes per night.

In addition, Morris shot better than 48 percent from the field; his efficiency and effective distribution will be valued by a Suns team in need of an alternate ball-handler. Phoenix was able to get excellent value on Morris' deal at the veteran minimum, especially if he earns new head coach Mike Budenholzer's starting point guard spot.

Morris Takes Pressure off Phoenix's Star Trio

Booker and Beal can focus on perimeter scoring in 2024-25

Anyone who watched the 2023-24 Suns can attest to the awkward fit of Booker and Beal in the backcourt. While both players are legitimate All-Stars, they played out of position at point guard for long stretches of the season.

Booker actually handled the role well in the regular season (career-high 6.9 assists per game), but it was evident the added responsibility took a toll on both him and the team during their quarterfinal defeat in the playoffs. Durant even naturally assumed more of a facilitating role at times as the Suns lacked a true point the entire season.

With Morris in the fold, Booker and Beal can refocus on wing scoring, particularly spot-up shooting. Morris can threaten with his own pull-up jumper but can also penetrate the defense and find an open shooter. Budenholzer's offense will surely improve upon last year's stagnant offense that often plagued the team.

Though each member of their big three isolates well, Phoenix became easily defensible and predictable as the year rolled along.

Morris adds depth and maturity that could help everything fall into place next season. It's still imperative for Phoenix to add another guard, but signing Morris is definitely a step in the right direction to field a possible contender in 2024-25.