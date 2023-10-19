Highlights The Suns' chances of winning a championship this season are hindered by the unpredictable nature of the postseason, including factors like matchups, injuries, and fatigue.

Roster changes and developing chemistry among the new players will be a challenge for the Suns, who need to quickly establish a cohesive unit to support their All-Star trio.

The lack of depth behind Durant, Booker, and Beal is a concern for the Suns, as unproven players will need to step up and deliver under the pressure of championship aspirations.

The Phoenix Suns have reloaded during the offseason by adding Bradley Beal to their current All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. While the offensive potential of these three All-Stars is off the charts, there are still many factors that’ll prevent the Suns from becoming champions this season.

It has yet to be seen how Chris Paul’s departure will affect them, especially now that they are lacking a true point guard to facilitate the floor. Then there’s the fact that they sacrificed a lot to bring in Beal, giving them a rather questionable depth behind their Big 3.

With that said, we take a look below at five crucial factors that could very well prevent Durant, Booker, Beal, and the rest of the Suns from winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy come the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Unpredictable postseason

There’s a pretty good chance the Suns will make the playoffs this season. Thanks to a lineup boasting Durant, Booker, and Beal, Phoenix stands to gain a good record during the regular season. This, of course, will allow the team to have a high seed, preventing a trip to the Play-In Tournament in the process.

Expect the level of unpredictability to rise up exponentially when the playoffs start, though. For starters, no one can foresee which team Phoenix will face after the regular season is done. Add important factors to the mix, such as clutch performances, fatigue, injuries, and matchups, and the road to a championship will only get harder for the Suns.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The best-case scenario here is that Phoenix is going to coast through the playoffs and reach the Finals with absolute ease. On the other hand, they can go through hell just to get out of the first or second round. In any case, an unpredictable postseason might just undo any championship celebration for Durant and company.

Roster changes and chemistry

As the regular season unfolds, the Suns will see how their current roster of players will work with one another. While expectations are fairly good before the year ends, things can change right after the All-Star Game as the trade deadline looms. The front office will use this opportunity to move around pieces as it sees fit in the hopes of surrounding the Suns’ All-Star trio with better players.

Doing so may open up a challenge along the way: chemistry. As it stands, Booker is the only player left from the Suns’ Finals team back during the 2020-21 season. This means that the current roster must find its footing right away and work as a cohesive unit without any hitch.

Phoenix needs to make sure that everyone in the lineup knows their role, making it into a well-oiled machine. If this roster fails to nail the chemistry aspect of things, Phoenix’s championship pursuits will take a big hit.

Lack of depth

Speaking of the Suns’ roster during the 2021 Finals, that iteration of the team presented sufficient depth to back the starting unit headed by Paul and Booker. Guys like Cameron Payne, Dario Saric, and Torey Craig stepped up when the lights shone the brightest to help Phoenix reach the Finals.

But alongside unproven chemistry, there also lies the lack of depth behind Durant, Booker, and Beal. One can argue that there’s value in Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkić, but their combined age and injury history might be more of a detriment.

On the other hand, there are promising pieces that can contribute right away. Nassir Little can provide consistent defense and hustle, Yuta Watanabe can space the floor with his outside shooting, and Bol Bol can give Phoenix a surge of size from the bench. But at this point in time, these guys have not proven themselves as capable pieces for the Suns’ All-Star trio, which can be a problem down the road. Not to mention that there’s a ton of pressure on them to deliver as well, considering the team’s championship aspirations.

Injuries

Much like any team in the NBA, the Suns’ aspirations of becoming champions can be derailed because of an injury or two. While any incident that can take out a reserve or role player is acceptable, losing either one of Durant, Beal, or Booker to an injury can be bad for the team. Indeed, an injury to one of their superstars can be detrimental for a top-heavy roster like the one Phoenix has.

It also doesn’t help that both Durant and Beal have missed significant periods during the past few seasons due to injuries. If both these guys potentially miss time due to health setbacks, Booker won’t be able to lift the Suns to a high seed in the Western Conference. Add the fact that both Gordon and Nurkic are susceptible to injuries, given their history and age, and Phoenix might fight more of an uphill battle in the coming season.

Kevin Durant - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 37.8 Points 27.3 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 7.1 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.1

Increased competition

There are a lot of teams that have retooled their rosters in the offseason and are looking dangerous in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. The Los Angeles Lakers have built a surprisingly talented roster for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Boston Celtics have improved their backcourt with Jrue Holiday and frontcourt with Kristaps Porzingis, and the Milwaukee Bucks now feature a one-two punch combo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Suns, for their part, have improved now that Beal is in the lineup. The thing is, a lot of teams also have gotten better. Not to mention that the Western Conference is deeper than ever with the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Clippers also looking like legit playoff contenders.

With a potentially fiercer competition in both conferences, Phoenix might have a harder time clinching a title next year.

Even if these challenges are present, the Suns will surely be one team to keep an eye out for in the months ahead. With the NBA set to start its new season soon, it’s a must to see if the new roster can live up to everyone’s expectations.

