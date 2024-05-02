Highlights Devin Booker wants to stay with Phoenix Suns, building on his legacy in the NBA, even amid a recent run of trade rumors.

Booker's idolization of Kobe Bryant influences his desire to stay loyal to one franchise.

Trade rumors linking Booker to the Knicks were dispelled by his camp due to his love for Phoenix.

Despite his affinity for playing in the Knicks’ arena or the potential draw of a bigger spotlight, Devin Booker is comfortable staying put with the team that drafted him.

Over the years, there have been rumors about Booker potentially wanting to leave the Valley for the East Coast and play at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” full-time. After the Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff exit, the rumors have swirled again.

Unlike his teammate Kevin Durant, who seems potentially likely to be headed out of Phoenix unless the team can “maximize him” like General Manager James Jones says they will, Booker reportedly wants to stay put and build upon his legacy in Phoenix.

Booker, a first-round pick by Phoenix back in 2015, is a four-time All-Star and previous NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner. He’s coming off a season where he averaged more minutes per game (36) and more assists per game (6.9) than in any previous season.

He was supported by Durant and Bradley Beal for the first time this year, and the team jeopardized much of its future draft capital to put the team in place. While the season didn’t end the way the Suns wanted, it doesn’t seem like Booker wants to start fresh somewhere else. And some of that might have to do with Booker’s childhood idol.

Suns guard eyeing long career with one franchise

It’s no secret that Booker grew up idolizing the late Kobe Bryant. When profiled in The Wall Street Journal two years ago, Booker discussed how Bryant had changed his life and how he had modeled his preparation after the all-time great.

Bryant was a fierce competitor who wanted to win at all costs but was one of the hardest-working individuals in the league and took time to perfect his craft each day. He also was loyal to the Los Angeles Lakers, who enjoyed much success because of him. But towards the end of Kobe’s career, the team was in the midst of a rebuild, and Bryant could have gone elsewhere to continue searching for championships.

Bryant chose to remain with the team he played with his entire career. Despite being frustrated with management and the team’s roster at times, Bryant ultimately stayed and built upon his own legacy. According to Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com, sources in Booker’s camp say Devin wants to be like Kobe and “understands the value of sticking with one franchise for his entire career.”

What are The Booker Trade Rumors?

Knicks rumors ramped up after Suns' elimination from playoffs

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, after the Suns were eliminated from the playoffs, NBA trade rumors swirled that Booker wanted to be traded to the New York Knicks. “That brother wanna be in New York,” said Smith on ESPN's First Take.

But these rumors were quickly squashed by someone in Booker’s camp, citing his love for the city of Phoenix and his want to be like Bryant. While Booker has previously discussed how much he likes playing at Madison Square Garden, the home of the Knicks, saying back in 2021, it is “probably my favorite place to play,” there hasn’t been any traction behind Booker asking to be traded to the Knicks.

The Knicks are said to be very interested in bringing Booker in and pairing him with Jalen Brunson, the current Knicks star guard. Those two would make an incredibly potent backcourt and provide the Knicks with an added scoring option.

While it remains to be seen where Booker will be at the beginning of next season, those in Suns camp feel confident he will return next season. Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in his post-season press conference.

“I feel like the narrative around ‘the house is burning,’ it’s incorrect. The Phoenix Suns are doing great. Excellent.” - Mat Ishbia

That narrative would remain consistent if Durant, Beal, and Booker were all back in a Suns uniform for the 2024-25 season.