The Phoenix Suns suffered a deflating defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first round playoff matchup by a score of 120-95. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards put on a show in the second half, scoring 18 of his 33 points in the third quarter to help Minnesota pull away and take a 1-0 series lead. Minnesota's back-up guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker also played a part in the victory, scoring 18 points and totaling a game-high four steals.

Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant kept Phoenix within striking distance through the first half, but his 31 points on 64.7% shooting from the field weren't enough to keep the game competitive. The Suns' former All-Star guard Bradley Beal also contributed 15 points on 60% shooting from the floor. Shockingly, it was four-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker that didn't get the efficiency memo on Saturday.

In 37 minutes, he scored 18 points on 31.3% shooting, an unusual sight in the box score for one of the league's premier scoring threats. Booker did have some good moments as a passer in this game, finding his center Jusuf Nurkić at the basket, as well as one of his shooting threats, Royce O'Neale, for a three-pointer in the first quarter.

Booker had difficulties scoring the ball due to the immense pressure applied by Timberwolves' defensive specialist Jaden McDaniels, as well as the previously mentioned Alexander-Walker.

In his post-game media availability, Durant made it apparent that there were no serious concerns about Booker following his subpar performance.

"I just think he missed some tough ones, some easy ones that he normally makes...for the most part he's trying to play the right way, trying to play hard. He got us going there in the third...I'm not worried about Book, I think he'll have a great game two." - Kevin Durant

There is validity to what Durant mentioned, as Booker seemed to have mental lapses in Game 1, blowing layups that he usually converts with his eyes closed. Knowing that his team confidently stands behind him and his abilities, Booker is set to hopefully change the narrative in Game 2.

An Aggressive Booker Can Lead Suns to Victory in Game 2 vs. Minnesota

A dangerous scorer from all areas of the court, can Booker help tie the series on Tuesday?

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

As most involved with the association recognize, Devin Booker has arguably been the league's best 2-guard for the last half-decade. His mix of mid-range dominance, impeccable footwork and capable three-point shooting makes Booker one of the league's most skilled offensive players, especially when he's feeling it. The three-level scorer has filled up the stat sheet this season, averaging 27.1 points and a career-high 6.9 assists while assuming a point guard role on this year's Suns team.

Devin Booker - Highest Single-Game Scoring Performances Date & Opponent Points FG% 3/24/17 @ BOS 70 52.5% 1/26/24 @ IND 62 59.5% 3/25/19 @ UTA 59 55.9% 12/17/22 vs. NOP 58 60% 4/1/24 @ NOP 52 67.9%

For Booker to carry his regular-season production to the 2024 Playoffs, he'll have to continue to be the team's go-to play-maker. When Booker handled the ball in Game 1, he would receive a screen from Nurkić and navigate through it too slowly, leading to a double-team or a contested shot. In the post-season, quick decision-making has always stood as one of the best contributing factors to success.

Being able to make the right reads and break down defenses that are doubling the ball-handler are the keys to not allowing a defense to catch up. Many teams enforce this thinking by implementing the '.5 rule,' where a player has .5 seconds to make a decision between passing, shooting or driving upon receiving the ball.

Since Booker draws attention because of his incredible shot-making, he'll need to threaten the Timberwolves with the idea of the pass first. This could mean hitting Nurkić several times when he's rolling to the basket off of pick-and-rolls early into the contest, or sensing where a double-team is coming from and kicking the ball to the open man.

Hurting Minnesota through the passing game first will open up opportunities for Booker as a scorer. Then, the Timberwolves would likely make the decision to stop double-teaming Booker in favor of making sure he can't easily whip a pass to an uncovered man. From there, Booker can be as aggressive as he wants when he gets one-on-one matchups with even the best of the TImberwolves defensive stoppers.

Even though Phoenix comes into Game 2 reeling from their previous loss, Durant's confidence in Booker to come back with a monster performance will surely spread to the rest of the Suns' Big 3, as they believe that they can compete with any adversary in the NBA.

Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will take place inside the Target Center in Minnesota on Tuesday, April 23. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT/truTV.

Stats courtesy of basketball-reference.com, statmuse.com