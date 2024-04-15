Highlights Grayson Allen nets a $70-million extension with the Suns, solidifying his role as a reliable three-point shooter in the NBA.

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a four-year,$70-million contract extension, keeping Allen locked up for the foreseeable future, his agents told ESPN Monday. The Suns were able to avoid Allen entering unrestricted free agency this summer, but it came with a price.

Allen, the 21st overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA Draft, has proven himself to be one of the most reliable three-point shooters in the NBA. Leading the league in three-point percentage at 46.1 percent on 5.9 attempts per game, he's shown that he's also not shy about letting shots fly from beyond the arc with no hesitation.

While playing alongside the Suns trio of current/former All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, it has been Allen that's helped to emphasize their effectiveness on the court.

Grayson Allen Shooting Splits - 2023-24 Category Stat League Rank TS% 67.9% 2nd EFG% 64.9% 5th Catch & Shoot 3PT% (min. 5 attempts per game) 45.2% 1st

Allen's ability to catch-and-shoot off of his fellow stars' drives is part of what makes the Suns such a formidable opponent. In a system that boasts three players known for their on-ball skills, they've been able to make the right reads to find Allen at the three-point line, but Allen has shown he is capable of putting his head down and getting to the basket when necessary as well. The numbers will tell you that Allen is still an above-league-average shot-maker from inside 10 feet, shooting 53 percent from the field in that area of the floor.

Any player who gets close to the NBA's first ever 50-50-90 campaign like Allen did in this past regular season should be awarded with at least the $17.5 million yearly salary like he's now received, but it's a matter of this Suns team having to be the one to give it out in order to retain a player of this caliber.

A Luxury the Suns Can't Afford

Allen's payday adds to Phoenix's gargantuan payroll

The Suns haven't been strangers to going over their cap thresholds for the past few seasons and the construction of this roster once again doesn't allow for much flexibility. Team owner Mat Ishbia has now been put between a rock and a hard place after seeing the ramifications of trading for Durant in February 2023 and acquiring Bradley Beal through trade five months later.

Add in the fact that Phoenix owes Booker nearly $259 million in guaranteed money through the 2027-28 season, and we can clearly see how this team consists of mostly league minimum contracts when looking down the roster.

Phoenix Suns - Top Earners Player 2024-25 Salary Current Contract Bradley Beal $50,203,930 5 yrs/$251M Kevin Durant $49,856,021 4 yrs/$194M Devin Booker $49,350,000 4 yrs/$221M Jusuf Nurkić $18,125,000 4 yrs/$70M Grayson Allen $15,625,000 4 yrs/$70M

Altogether, if the Suns' plan to keep the core of Booker, Durant and Beal intact through the end of their current deals, they will be owed a combined $561 million in guaranteed money. Allen's extensio, if anything, shows the commitment of Ishbia to keep boasting superstar talent for as long as possible.

Though there will be opinions on the details of the contract given to Allen, there wasn't much of a choice to make in the matter. As many teams have learned in the past, general managers need to make their decisions on salaries being tied to certain personnel very early in advance. Otherwise, you risk losing a young star with potential for nothing in the off-season because the team was indecisive.

The Suns had a choice: lose out on one of your most valuable assets for nothing when Allen hits unrestricted free agency, or sign him back while you're already handing out truck-loads of money to your other core contributors. If Allen was also cut loose, the only thing Phoenix could have pulled off was to sign even more league-minimum contract players to try and fill the Allen-sized void.

Shooting Tax: What to Expect for the Off-Season's Three-Point Market

Allen's deal will further pave the way for determining a sharp-shooter's value.

While shooting threats have been making their money since the Big-3 Miami Heat days, the league's ever-evolving offense keeps raising the bar for the salaries of the league's premier three-point specialists.

To find what would be classified as a sharp-shooter, or at least the kind of player that is given the green light to let shots go from distance, this formula was devised. According to nba.com statistics, this past season there were 17 players on standard NBA contracts that shot 60 percent or more of their total shot attempts from beyond the three-point line, and who shot more than three attempts per game from that distance.

Of these 17 players, the average annual salary between them was roughly $8.3 million. While this isn't an especially high number, there are large salaries mixed in, like Duncan Robinson's $18 million and Doug McDermott's $14 million.

Annual Salaries of Top 5 Players in 3PT% Player 2023-24 Salary 3PT% Grayson Allen $9.5 million 46.1 Luke Kennard $14 million 45.0 Mike Conley $26.5 million 44.2 Garrison Matthews $2 million 44.0 Norman Powell $11 million 43.5

As the seasons come and go, the general asking price for a player that can knock down up to 40% of their attempts from distance is gradually rising, and this helps put an emphasis on the impact of these specialists on contending teams. There's a reason why LeBron James wants a guy like Taurean Prince on his roster, and why the Philadelphia 76ers love Buddy Hield.

This example that Allen provides ensures that while the threat of having a marksman on a great NBA team has existed since the league introduced the three-point line, players like Grayson Allen are pushing the boundaries of what's expected of the role-playing shooter, and showing why their pay should reflect it. Allen's skillset, similar to the Mike Miller's of the world, is becoming more and more valuable each season. A catch-and-shoot threat that can attack close-outs and drive hard to the cup, or keep the ball moving to pass up a good shot for a great one.

The Suns will need all they can get out of Allen for their first round playoff series against the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Game 1 will take place in the Target Center in Minnesota as the Timberwolves hold home-court advantage for the series, and will begin on April 20, with time and national broadcast provider yet to be determined.