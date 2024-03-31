Highlights Frank Vogel called out Luguentz Dort for flopping and urged the NBA to review situation and the calls in favor of the Thunder wing.

Thunder defeated the Suns thanks to a well-rounded effort featuring seven players scoring in double figures.

Suns' loss moves them to the No. 7 seed in the West and they potentially face a spot in the play-in tournament, while the Thunder are tied for the top spot in the conference.

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel isn't happy with Oklahoma City Thunder wing Luguentz Dort, and he's calling on the NBA to look into the situation.

Following Friday's 128-103 Thunder victory over the Suns, a loss which was a major hit to Phoenix's potential push for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, Vogel didn't hold back when speaking to the media. Specifically, what Vogel viewed as "ridiculous" from Dort appears to have struck his ire.

Vogel spoke to the media and cited Dort by name while calling out "all the flopping" he does to get calls, as AZ Central's Duane Rankin revealed.

"The league has got to look all the flopping that Lu Dort does cause it's ridiculous how he gets calls. If they're going to get calls like that, then you're going to have an advantage. You can't just fall down every time there's contact and get a whistle." — Frank Vogel

Suns Unable to Overcome Extremely Well-Rounded Night for Thunder

Oklahoma City had seven players score in double figures during win

In one of the most well-rounded team efforts of the season among any team, the Thunder thrived as a group at home in the win over the Suns. On a night when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined, Josh Giddey led the way in scoring with 23 points while adding nine assists and seven rebounds.

Along with Giddey, Chet Holmgren scored 20 points with six rebounds and the Thunder final box score featured seven different players scoring in double figures, including all five starters. Cason Wallace (16 points) and Isaiah Joe (14 points) fueled the bench scoring.

The Suns produced a well-rounded effort with spread-out scoring across both the starters and the bench, with four of five first-unit players scoring in double figures. However, Phoenix didn't have a single player off the bench reach double figures, and aside from Kevin Durant (26 points), no one scored more than 15 points.

Thunder's Win Over Suns: Impact on West Playoff Outlook

Oklahoma City's vital victory leaves Phoenix in a tough spot

The victory moved the Thunder to 51-22 while the Suns dropped to 43-31. Oklahoma City has been excellent at home all year, boasting a 29-8 mark. But for the Thunder, this win helped them keep pace atop the Western Conference standings, sitting in a tie for the No. 1 seed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for the Suns, this loss was arguably even more impactful. Phoenix now sits alone as the No. 7 seed in the West, meaning if the playoffs began today, they'd be in the play-in tournament. But with the Dallas Mavericks' recent hot surge continuing, as they've won six consecutive games, Luka Dončić and company sit 1.5 games ahead of the Suns for the No. 6 seed.

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently in the No. 5 spot in the West but hold just a half-game edge over the Mavericks and a two-game lead over the Suns.