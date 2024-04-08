Highlights Caitlin Clark's national championship run ended with a loss to South Carolina, despite her stellar performance.

Phoenix Suns coach Vogel praised Clark for her skills, comparing her to Steph Curry, while also drawing praise from NBA stars like LeBron James.

Clark's success at Iowa brought much-needed attention to women's college basketball.

Caitlin Clark's run with Iowa came to an end on Sunday in the national championship, with the Hawkeyes falling 87–75 to the South Carolina Gamecocks, who finished their season an undefeated 38–0 to win their third title.

While Clark's hopes of bringing a championship to Iowa fell just one win short, the attention she brought to women's college basketball over the past two seasons with her remarkable shooting was a remarkable boon for the sport as a whole.

On Sunday, Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel was asked for his thought's on Clark, and became the latest to heap praise onto the Hawkeyes superstar.

"She’s one of the best basketball players I’ve ever seen, male or female," Vogel told reporters after the Suns' 113–105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. "I do see a lot of similarities with Steph Curry. The left-hand dribble into the shot that is slightly on the left side of her head. Her passing ability. The way she gets open, the way that she moves without the basketball."

Vogel added that he wasn't the only member of his family who had been paying attention to Clark's impressive performances throughout the season.

"I do follow her a lot. I’ve got two daughters that are into the women’s game," Vogel said. "And she’s one of the best basketball players out there."

Vogel Was One of Several Prominent Figures in the NBA to Shout Out Clark and Her Game

LeBron James also got in on the action.

Clark once again lit up the scoreboard on Sunday in the national title game, going off for 18 points in the first quarter against the Gamecocks to jump Iowa out to an early 27–20 lead.

But Clark's hot shooting couldn't stay on fire for all forty minutes, and slowly but steadily, the quality up and down South Carolina's roster put the game out of hand.

Still, Clark finished with 30 points on the day, and ultimately finished her run through six games of March Madness averaging 30 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game for the Hawkeyes.

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James joined the many voices complimenting Clark on her run through the postseason.

While Clark had one more season of eligibility left at Iowa, she opted to declare for the WNBA Draft, and is expected to be selected with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever one week from Monday.

Clark's games at Iowa became a massive ratings draw through her final season with the Hawkeyes, and she should bring many of those viewers along with her to the pros.

Clark's not the only star from this year's women's tournament expected to be selected at next week's draft, with LSU's Angel Reese, Stanford's Cameron Brink, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, and UConn's Aaliyah Edwards all also likely to go off the board early.