The Phoenix Suns have started free agency with a bang, signing a total of six players so far. They still have two roster spots remaining that are available to players at the veteran's minimum and one two-way spot. Last season showed the Suns clearly lacked depth, especially in the playoffs. Their general manager, James Jones, has used free agency to quickly address those needs by picking up players who will likely outperform the contracts they were signed for.

Out of the six players they have signed in free agency so far, three have been re-signed from the roster last season, and the other three are coming from contending teams. Five of the six players they signed have been for the veteran's minimum. At least three of those players will easily be in the Suns' rotation this upcoming season.

There have been rumors that owner Mat Ishbia shut down, linking the Suns to trade conversations involving Kevin Durant in order to get more depth. Instead of doing that, the Suns turned to free agency, where they have been able to patch some holes with quality signings.

Suns Adding True Point Guards

Suns lacked a point guard presence last season

The Suns struggled without having a true point guard last season. The only point guard they had on their roster was Isaiah Thomas, who they signed in March. He only played in six contests, averaging 3.2 minutes per game, as he was a non-factor due to a lack of opportunity.

Devin Booker moved from his natural position as a shooting guard to point guard last season when the Suns traded for Bradley Beal. Booker played well at point guard, averaging 6.9 assists per game, setting a new career high. Despite not having a true point guard on the roster, the Suns averaged 27.0 assists per game, which was good enough for 12th among all teams.

Although they were able to survive the regular season without a point guard, it came back to bite them when the playoffs rolled around, as they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. They dropped to only 19.8 assists per game as a team, which was third worst in the postseason, and they were clearly lacking in the playmaking category.

The Suns addressed this by signing Monte Morris to a veteran's minimum contract. Morris is heading into his eighth season, where he will look to bounce back from last year, as he struggled to get going with the Detroit Pistons and Timberwolves. During the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, Morris was the starting point guard in 135 of 137 games he played in.

Last season, he only appeared in 30 games, coming off the bench in all of them, and his numbers were cut in half, leading to him signing for the minimum.

Monte Morris Career Stats vs 2023-24 Category Career stats 2023-24 stats MPG 24.6 14.4 PPG 10.0 5.0 APG 3.8 2.1 TOV 0.8 0.2 FG% 47.7% 40.5% 3P% 39.1% 38.6%

Morris will likely outplay his veteran's minimum contract with the Suns. He is one of the best players in the entire NBA when it comes to taking care of the ball and has been under 10% turnover percentage every single year since his rookie season. Even in a down year last season, he had a TOV% of 4.2, which is nearly unheard of for a point guard. The average TOV% for a point guard last season was 12.8%.

The Suns also signed another former Denver Nuggets player, Collin Gillespie, to a two-way contract. Gillespie hasn't played many NBA games, but his statistics in the NBA G-League are outstanding. The 6'1" guard out of Villanova averaged 21.1 points, 10.5 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game in eight starts in the G-League.

In the three NBA games he played over 20 minutes last season, he averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 assists on 57.1% field goal shooting and 44.4% from the three-point line. He showed promise throughout the early stages of his career and could earn a guaranteed roster spot if he plays well this season.

Upgrading Their Backup Big Situation

Plumlee's contract is a steal

The Suns signed Drew Eubanks to a one-year contract last season. He performed well, but they pivoted to a different route when they were able to sign 11-year veteran Mason Plumlee for the minimum. Much like Morris, Plumlee is coming off a season where his performance took a slight dip, leading to him signing for the minimum.

Plumlee is a similar player to Eubanks but is more stout on the defensive interior, a better rebounder and a better playmaker offensively. With the Suns struggling with playmaking in the playoffs, adding even a slight boost in that department to a backup player can help. Plumlee's production last season was a drop-off. He put up his lowest advanced stats since his time with the Brooklyn Nets, where he began his career.

Mason Plumlee vs Drew Eubanks Advanced Statistics - 2023-24 Category Mason Plumlee Drew Eubanks PER 15.8 14.4 TS% 62.1% 64.5% TRB% 19.6% 15.6% WS/48 .146 .129 BPM -0.8 -1.2

If the Suns are able to get a bounce back out of Plumlee, where he returns to being a great defender and rebounder and a good finisher within five or six feet of the rim, then they should be ecstatic. Even if Plumlee plays similarly to last season, it will still be a slight upgrade to their bench.

Returning Bench Players

Suns re-signed a guaranteed rotational piece

One player the Suns desperately missed last season in their rotation was Damion Lee, who had surgery on his meniscus before the start of training camp. He was sidelined for the entirety of the 2023-24 season. Lee was a part of the 2022-23 Suns roster, where he carved out a role averaging over 20 minutes a night. They re-signed Lee to a veteran's minimum deal, which could also turn into a steal of a contract.

Lee shot a career-high from beyond the arc during the last stretch he played, but averaging 44.5% from three over the course of 74 games is no fluke. If Lee can reach that level again this upcoming season, the Suns could become the top three-point shooting team next year. They already have the league leader in three-point percentage from last year, as well as three other players who shot above 41% from deep.

Damion Lee Stats - 2022-23 Season Category Averages PPG 8.2 RPG 3.0 APG 1.3 FG% 44.2% 3P% 44.5%

The Suns also re-signed Bol Bol on the veteran's minimum, who is still raw as a prospect but showed marginal improvement in different areas despite having less playing time. He is extremely streaky and has really bright moments, as well as moments where he struggles mightily. If he can become more consistent, the Suns could also get another boost to their bench.

From the Suns' offseason additions so far, they could put together a solid bench with decent playmaking, scoring, efficiency and rebounding. Their bench may struggle a bit defensively, but it's hard to sign good defenders for the veteran's minimum. They also re-signed Royce O'Neale, a solid defender who could complement both the Suns' starting and bench lineups.