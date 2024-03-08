Highlights Grayson Allen broke the Phoenix Suns' record for most three-pointers in a quarter with seven triples in the first period against the Toronto Raptors.

Allen leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, connecting on 47.1% this season.

Allen's hot shooting season has helped the Suns amidst Devin Booker's injury.

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen popped off for 21 points and drained 7-of-8 three-pointers in the first quarter of their 120-113 home win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Allen's seven triples set a franchise record for most threes in a quarter, the Suns announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The previous record was shared by current Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson and former Suns guard Troy Daniels, who made six three-pointers. Now, Allen stands alone in the Suns' record book as the sole holder of that distinction.

Allen's record-setting three-pointer came during the 1:28 mark of the first quarter. He almost outscored the entire Raptors team, who wound up with 25 points to Phoenix's 39 after the first 12 minutes. He set the record off an assist from Kevin Durant.

Allen wound up finishing with 28 points with eight three-pointers. Much like Wednesday's game, he cooled off in the second half and missed his final five triples on the evening. Nonetheless, the Suns still managed to eke out the win over a resilient Raptors squad. Despite trailing by 19, Toronto managed to cut down the lead to as low as three points in the fourth quarter.

Durant led the Suns with 35 points for the second straight night, while Immanuel Quickley nearly notched a triple double with 21 points, nine rebounds, and a career-high 18 assists.

Grayson Allen Has Been on Fire From Three-Point Range the Last Two Games

Leads the league in three-point percentage this season

The former Duke standout has been absolutely on fire since Wednesday's win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Allen started out that game making his first eight three-pointers, with six of them coming in the first half. His scorching first half helped Phoenix establish a 15-point lead before the break. Though he missed his final four attempts from beyond the arc, Allen still finished with 28 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in Phoenix's 117-107 overtime victory over the Nuggets.

This isn't just a torrid two-game stretch from Allen. In fact, he has been doing this all season long. Entering Thursday's game against Toronto shooting a career-best 47.1 percent from long distance, the 6-foot-4 guard currently leads the league in three-point shooting percentage.

The majority of Allen's looks come off the catch-and-shoot, where he knocks down 46.3 percent of his attempts. He has also been terrific from the corners, where he attempts over 30 percent of his three-pointers and is draining them at a 48.4 percent clip this season.

Allen has really found his niche with the Suns this season, after spending the previous two years with the Milwaukee Bucks. His hot shooting couldn't have come at a better time as Phoenix is currently dealing with an injury to star guard Devin Booker.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old has been terrific in his role as a 3-and-D energy guy for the Suns. Allen has taken advantage of the attention that Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal are getting on the offensive end, as he is posting a career-high 64.6 percent effective field goal percentage, which leads the team.