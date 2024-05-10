Highlights After firing head coach Frank Vogel, the Suns aim to stay in win-now mode and their next head coaching hire should focus on that.

Top potential fits for the Suns head coaching vacancy include Kenny Atkinson, Mike Budenholzer and Chris Quinn.

Jay Wright and Terry Stotts could also be intriguing fits to lead the Suns in 2024-25 and beyond.

Frank Vogel has been fired by the Phoenix Suns after a 49-33 season and a first round exit from the 2024 NBA Playoffs via sweep.

In replacing Vogel, the Suns are fully intent on remaining in win-now mode, if owner Mat Ishbia's recent remarks are any indication. Ishbia has categorically denied any need for a rebuild in Phoenix and has also hinted that the Suns will not be making any major roster changes this summer, because, according to Ishbia, Phoenix as currently constructed has enough talent to win an NBA championship.

Ultimately, it appears that Ishbia and the Suns' brass felt that Vogel was the piece that needed changing.

With reports suggesting that Phoenix will look to announce its next head coach within a week, here are the top five options that the Suns should consider.

5. Jay Wright

Former Villanova coach could be an intriguing option for Suns

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

If not now, when?

Wright, 62, has accomplished everything possible on the college stage, and if he does harbor any ambitions to test his talents at the NBA level, it's now or never. Wright is highly unlikely to be stirred out of coaching retirement by an NBA franchise in rebuild mode, but a project like Phoenix might entice him.

Taking a stab at the NBA for two or three years with Kevin Durant on your team--it could be worse.

Wright certainly has the personality and star power that would demand respect from NBA egos, something that has always been discussed as a downside of Vogel.

4. Terry Stotts

Former Trail Blazers coach could be back in the coaching mix sooner than later

Stotts, who boasts the second most wins in the history of the Portland Trail Blazers, knows what it takes to win in the modern Western Conference. Stotts is no stranger to a deep playoff run either, which is precisely what Phoenix views as its rightful destiny in 2024-25.

Stotts marched to the Western Conference Finals in 2019 with a Trail Blazers team that, besides Damian Lillard, had less offensive potential than the team he'd be inheriting in Phoenix. Had it not been for running into a ridiculous 2018-19 Golden State Warriors group, Stotts, 66, would have a recent NBA Finals appearance on his resume.

3. Chris Quinn

Could Quinn bring a bit of 'Heat Culture' to Phoenix?

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

For the last 10 years, Quinn has been learning the NBA head coaching ropes under the absolute best in the business, Erik Spoelstra. It is only a matter of time before Quinn, 40, gets a chance to extend his branch of the Popovich-Spoelstra coaching tree as the leader of his own team.

While Phoenix likely prefers a proven, experienced head coach to lead its veteran core, Quinn represents the surest option if the Suns decide to go young with their hire. There is no doubt that Chris Quinn will be an excellent NBA head coach, and Phoenix would definitely strike gold if they were willing to go in this unexpected direction.

2. Mike Budenholzer

Budenholzer is said to be the front-runner for the Suns' head coaching vacancy

Early reports indicate that Budenholzer is the Suns' top target, and for good reason. It was only three summers ago that Devin Booker and Phoenix fell short of an NBA title at the hands of the masterful Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks.

No one really knows why exactly Coach Bud was fired from Milwaukee, but then again, this is the same ownership that abruptly fired Budenholzer's replacement, Adrian Griffin, after a 30-13 start to the 2023-24 season.

Budenholzer, 54, provides everything you could ask for in an NBA head coach on both ends of the floor, and he has the regular season and postseason success to back it up. Even in what promises to be a loaded Western Conference next season, Phoenix would be seen as a renewed threat if they were to hire Bud.

1. Kenny Atkinson

Former Nets coach is likely to receive plenty of attention during this coaching cycle

Kenny Atkinson is the best kept head coaching secret in the NBA. After declining a 4-year offer to become the Charlotte Hornets head coach in the summer of 2022, Atkinson, 56, has continued to guide Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors as Kerr's lead assistant. It is no coincidence that the 2022 Warriors won an NBA championship in Atkinson's first year with the franchise.

Previously, as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Atkinson displayed an uncanny ability to maximize the little talent at his disposal, a gift that has been displayed in equal renown recently only by the likes of Spoelstra and Brad Stevens. It is eye-opening to imagine what Atkinson would do with a roster headlined by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Whether it is with Phoenix or another roster, Atkinson is going to turn his next opportunity as a head coach into a historically successful situation. Mat Ishbia and the Suns' ownership should make the call to Atkinson tonight, because by tomorrow, Atkinson may no longer be available.