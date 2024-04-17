Highlights Jusuf Nurkić trolled the Warriors on social media after their season ended in a tough loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The beef between Nurkić and Green intensified this season after an on-court incident.

Golden State struggled against the Kings, revealing areas for improvement in the next season, while the Suns prepare for their upcoming playoff series against the Timberwolves.

Jusuf Nurkić just could not help himself. After witnessing the Golden State Warriors downfall, more specifically perhaps, Draymond Green's, Nurkić went on social media and posted a "That's All Folks" GIF to troll the Dubs, whose season just came to a crashing halt.

The Warriors lost in brutal fashion to the Sacramento Kings, 118-94, on Tuesday night in the 9-vs-10 matchup of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Phoenix Suns don't start their 2024 postseason until Saturday, which means Nurkić had extra time to troll, especially for Green.

No Love Lost For Nurkic to Green

These two had quite the beef this season

To recall, Nurkić and Green had quite the beef this past season. The Suns big man was indirectly the reason why the Warriors forward was suspended for a lengthy period. In case some people forgot, Green swung and hit Nurkić during a mid-December game earlier during the regular season.

Earlier in the year, Green already received a five-game sanction for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. As a result of repeated offenses, the NBA handed the Warriors forward an indefinite suspension. The veteran even went through some extra counseling to address his issues. Green's lengthy absence arguably cost the Warriors their season as they went 10-11 in the games he missed due to suspensions.

Green served a 12-game suspension and missed 16 games overall due to the Nurkić hit. Of course, when the Warriors faced the Suns again on February 10th, there was no love lost between Green and Nurkić.

The two barked and went at each other throughout the whole game. Both even traded "too small" celebrations when they scored against each other.

In the end, Green and the Warriors had the last laugh as they beat the Suns by one point after Stephen Curry made the game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining.

Of course, the two big men continued their back-and-forth after the game. Nurkić went to the media and denounced Green's actions. Meanwhile, Green hopped on his podcast and roasted Nurkić after he had outplayed the Bosnian center that night.

Nurkic Is Laughing Now

Warriors season came to an end on Tuesday

In the end, however, it was Nurkić who made the jokes on social media after seeing Green and the Warriors' demise on Tuesday night. The Kings absolutely outplayed Golden State, especially in the second half.

Their size was just too much for the Dubs to handle. They out-rebounded Golden State on the offensive glass, which gave Sacramento more second chance opportunities.

With their season coming to a close, it will be back to the drawing board for the Warriors, whose future is very much up in the air after such a disappointing campaign.

As for Green, personally, he will likely be back on the mic to discuss this brutal loss and even address Nurkić's troll job. Likewise, he will now have time on his hands to watch Nurkić and the Suns in their first-round matchup against the Timberwolves. Green is sure to throw his own jab at the Bosnian Beast, in the event that Phoenix gets eliminated from the postseason.