Highlights Kevin Durant surpassed Shaquille O'Neal for 8th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Wednesday night.

After sending his congratulations, O'Neal challenged Durant to become #1 all-time.

Durant could be on pace to surpass 7th-place Wilt Chamberlain in a couple of seasons.

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant reached another milestone on Wednesday night in his already Hall of Fame-worthy career. During the Suns' 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Durant surpassed NBA legend and four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal for 8th on the all-time scoring list.

During the NBA on TNT's postgame show, O'Neal sent his congratulations to Durant and admitted he knew all along that the Suns forward would eventually pass him. But he did not stop there as he also laid down a spicy challenge for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

"Congratulations on passing me to become 8th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Well-deserved. But you know it doesn't stop here. I'll probably see you at... Let's see if you can get to No. 1." - Shaquille O'Neal

Where Will Durant Finish on NBA's All-Time Scoring List?

Shaq's challenge is a bit of a longshot, to say the least

After scoring 22 points during the win on Wednesday, Durant's total tally is currently at 28,610. O'Neal finished his career with 28,596 points. The two-time NBA champ officially moved past the Hall of Famer after he made a jumper from the free throw line at the 10:22 mark of the third quarter.

Up next on Durant's list is legend Wilt Chamberlain, who ended his career with 31,419 points. That is still 2,809 points away. Doing the math, assuming Durant continues his pace of averaging 27 points per game, it would take him just over 100 regular season games to get to Chamberlain. That would likely until the end of next season.

NBA's All-Time Scoring List Rank Player Points 1st LeBron James 40,179 2nd Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 3rd Karl Malone 36,928 4th Kobe Bryant 33,643 5th Michael Jordan 32,292 6th Dirk Nowitzki 31,560 7th Wilt Chamberlain 31,419 8th Kevin Durant 28,610 9th Shaquille O'Neal 28,596

With regard to O'Neal's playful challenge, LeBron James' record is almost surely too far to reach for the 35-year-old. James became the first player in NBA history to eclipse 40,000 career points and his record is only going to keep rising with the ageless Los Angeles Lakers superstar still not slowing down.

Suns' 4th Quarter Woes Continue

Phoenix outscored again on Wednesday

While Durant would ideally like to celebrate this historic milestone, he can't be happy with the way the Suns closed out this game against an undermanned 76ers squad.

Phoenix looked well on its way to an easy victory after taking a 24-point lead into the fourth quarter. But Philadelphia trimmed the lead as low as 11 points with 5:15 to go in the final frame, which likely gave Suns fans a scare, especially with the way their team has performed in the fourth quarter of late.

With the win, the Suns still remain in 8th place, just a half game back of the Sacramento Kings for the 6th and final outright playoff berth in the Western Conference. With just 13 games left on the schedule, Durant might need to go on one of his Herculean scoring stretches to lift the Suns from their current predicament and close the regular season strong into the playoffs.