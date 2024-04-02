Highlights Devin Booker scored 52 points, making it his 8th 50-point game and 3rd consecutive 50-point game against the Pelicans.

Booker's scoring prowess is showcased in a variety of ways despite the Pelicans' strong defense.

Despite various defenses and praise, Booker remains humble, attributing his success to simply making shots.

Devin Booker dropped 52 points to headline the Phoenix Sun's 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. He shot 19-28 from the field, including 8-16 from beyond the arc.

However, this was no ordinary high-scoring outburst. This contest marked Booker's eighth career 50-point game and the third straight matchup where Booker has torched New Orleans for at least 52 points.

Devin Booker's Stats vs Pelicans Last 3 Games PPG 54 3pt% 51.3 FG% 62.4 TS% 75.6

Durant marveled at Booker's ability to score in a variety of ways right after tip-off. Durant listed the many ways in which he found the bottom of the net. Whether it was pulling up from deep and creating a path to the rim, Booker had everything working.

"It was like Dèjá Vu... What I loved about it was that it was in the flow of the game... That's the sign of an other-worldly scorer when you can do it in the flow of the offense like that."

In all three high-scoring games against the Pelicans, Booker came out of the gates scorching hot. He had 24 points in the first quarter on Monday and scored 25 in the opening frame on January 19. Booker scored 12 points in the first quarter on December 17, 2022, which seems low compared to his two latest 50-point masterpieces.

Booker Has the Pelicans' Number

Even a strong defense has trouble with the Suns' elite scorer

The Pelicans rank sixth in the NBA with a 111.7 defensive rating. Their defense is led by Herb Jones, who is widely considered one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. However, it does not matter to Booker.

The Pelicans switched up their defensive coverage throughout the night, but they could find a solution to slow him down. Suns head coach, Frank Vogel, says Phoenix's star guard feels something different when playing in the Smoothie King Center.

"There's something about playing in this building against this opponent... The fact that he's done it three times in a row is just incredible."

Booker went with a more humble approach when asked about his game last night. "They have great defenders... Willie [Green] knows most of my tricks. It's just making shots," replied Booker to a reporter after the game.

The Suns face the Pelicans again at home on April 7. NBA fans should mark their calendars to watch Booker go for a potential fourth-straight 50-point game against New Orleans.