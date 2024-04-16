Highlights The Phoenix Suns start the playoffs with a first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Durant, who's remained healthy for the bulk of the season, headlines a team that's largely avoided the injury bug heading into postseason play.

Durant addressed his season filled with good health overall, crediting it to the fact no one has "flopped" into his legs this year.

The Phoenix Suns will start their postseason run this weekend with a seven-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

While the Suns come in as the lower seed, they are anchored by superstar forward Kevin Durant, who enters the series with far more playoff experience than any player on the Wolves.

That said, Durant's most important ability, as the old saying goes, is availability, and this year, he's been able to shake off a few injuries to stay on the court. Durant played in 75 games for the Suns this year, logging more regular season appearances than he has since his 2018-19 season with Golden State.

The reason for Durant's healthy streak is a simple one.

“No players flopped into my legs this year,” Durant said, per AZCentral. “Last two years, I had my teammate flop into me and an opponent flop into me two straight years that caused me to get MCL injuries. If it wasn’t for that, I probably would’ve been out there the same amount of games, but I’m glad nobody flopped into me. Had a couple of nagging injuries, but it was day-to-day type of stuff. I’m grateful for that.”

According to Durant, avoiding such injuries is not just luck, but rather comes with a bit of skill.

“Just stay away from the crash dummies, you know," Durant said. "The dudes who try to sell calls and don’t mind hurting people by diving on the floor trying to sell a call. I know who those guys are, and I try to stay away from them.”

Durant Has Suffered Some Injuries at Inopportune Times in the Past

If the Suns are to make a run this postseason, they'll need Durant on the floor

Durant's injury history is a long one, but that is something that sometimes comes with an NBA career spanning the better part of two decades.

Famously, Durant strained his calf in the Western Conference semifinals in 2019 while playing with the Warriors. After missing the finale of that series, and the entirety of the conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Durant attempted to return to the court in the NBA Finals.

Just minutes into his return to the floor, Durant tore his Achilles. The injury would knock him out of the playoffs and sideline him for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

Then last year, after his mid-season trade to the Suns, Durant suffered an ankle injury during warm-ups before what was supposed to be his home debut in Phoenix. While Durant was able to return to the team before their playoff run, the ankle tweak robbed him and the team of valuable minutes together on the floor where they could begin to gel as a unit before postseason play.

This year, Durant is no stranger to the Suns lineup, and alongside young star guard Devin Booker, will be looking to lead Phoenix on a deep playoff run. If he can stay on the floor, they could very well win the West.