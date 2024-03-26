Highlights Peyton Watson has proven to be a major value in the Nuggets' rotation following the departure of key players this past offseason.

Kevin Durant supported Watson's decision to bet on himself coming out of college after just one season.

Watson has grown into a versatile defender for Denver and is making an impact on both ends of the floor.

The Denver Nuggets' sophomore has already gained respect from one of the best players to ever play the game.

Peyton Watson is only in his second NBA season, and although he is playing meaningful minutes for the first time in his career, he's made a great impression on his peers. Watson was drafted with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of UCLA. Going into college, Watson was the ninth-ranked player in his class according to 247Sports and was expected to be a big contributor at the collegiate level.

In his freshman season, he averaged just 3.3 points per game over 13 minutes. Many great prospects with better stats elect to remain in college in hopes of improving their draft stock. Watson decided to bet on himself and was reassured of his decision by an NBA legend, Kevin Durant. Watson recalled that the Phoenix Suns forward sent a text saying, "I love this," showing support for his decision, as Bennett Durando of the Denver Post detailed.

Nearly two years later, Durant holds more praise for Watson.

“I love that he’s [Watson] carving out a lane for himself, because in college he didn’t get a lot of minutes. He didn’t play a lot. He got drafted purely off of talent, potential, his athleticism. He’s somebody I’ve really got major respect for. I really want to see him do well." - Kevin Durant

Despite carrying an immense amount of talent and potential, Watson has shown that his work ethic is just as high.

Watson Earned a Spot in the Nuggets' Rotation

Nothing was given to the second-year player

Watson wasn't much of an impact player during the Nuggets' championship run last season. He only played 23 games and a total of 186 minutes. In the postseason, he played 13 minutes in total. This season, however, due to roster changes in the offseason and the abilities that Watson displayed for the Nuggets, his role was upgraded, and he has since thrived.

Peyton Watson 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 6.7 OPP eFG% -3.8 OPP RIM FG% -7.1

In the absence of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, Watson has stepped into a much-needed role and has fit like a glove. In his rookie season, he eclipsed the 10-point mark twice. So far in his second year, he's eclipsed that total 15 times while setting a career-high of 20 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone raved about the growth he's seen in Watson's game in such a short period, as NBA.com's Matt Brooks highlighted.

“I think Peyton's learning curve and growth are just at a rapid rate right now. And initially, it was Peyton as a defender, and now you're getting Peyton as a complete basketball player.” - Mike Malone.

Watson has provided the Nuggets with another point-of-attack defender who isn't afraid of guarding the best players in the league. Denver has made great draft selections over the years, which was one of the major reasons they won a championship. Watson is panning out to be the next great success story to come out of Denver.