After back to back disappointing postseason finishes, the Phoenix Suns made a huge gamble last offseason. They parted ways with veteran point guard Chris Paul and former number one draft pick Deandre Ayton to secure Bradley Beal.

It was a polarizing move. Although their title odds skyrocketed following the trade, many felt that adding Beal to the team was a redundant move, considering that the Suns already had two elite scorers in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Others felt that if the trio clicked, they'd be unstoppable of the offensive end.

Regardless of positive or negative sentiment, it was unanimously agreed upon that this move was a huge gamble. After all, the Suns were giving up veteran playmaking and facilitating in exchange for even more shot creation. Although the Suns started off the season slowly due to injuries, they started to show their potential once the roster was healthy and once their players started to click. They had the fourth-best record in January, and it seemed like they were trending towards a strong playoff entry.

However, once their schedule got tougher, the flaws in their roster started to show, and are now more apparent than ever. Since the All-Star break, the Suns are 6-7, and have lost all but two of their matches against playoff teams in that stretch. It's evident that the Suns' lack of playmaking has been killing them in their losses, and based on their recent performance, their title hopes as well.

No Sense of Direction in the Clutch

Worst 4th Quarter Team in the league (-3.1 Margin)

The Suns are a terrible fourth quarter team, the worst in the league in fact. Not only do they have the worst fourth quarter margin, being outscored by over three points in that stretch, they also generate the least amount of fourth quarter points, averaging only 24.9 per game.

They're dead last in the league in fourth quarter offensive rating (103.7), net rating (-14.4), and turnover percentage (16.5). To get a better sense of how bad these numbers are, their fourth quarter offensive rating is 5.5 lower than the Memphis Grizzlies', the team with the worst offensive rating in the league.

Phoenix Suns - 4th Quarter Stats Category Stat League Rank Points 24.9 30th Assists 5.2 29th FG% 44.7 27th 3PT% 32.4 28th

It's not just the fact that the Suns are the worst fourth quarter team this season, they're trending towards being one of the worst fourth quarter teams in NBA history.

So why is a team with three All-Star level players struggling in the clutch? Well, it has to do with the fact that they don't have anyone to run the offense.

Suns' Disastrous 4th Quarter Offense

No ball movement or gameplan down the stretch

The Suns' fourth quarter gameplan is extremely predictable. Once they bring the ball past the half court, they dump it to one of their three stars. It's a "My turn, Your turn" style of play. There's not a lot of ball movement, and each player attempts to create their own shot with little assistance.

This is where a traditional playmaker comes in handy. When defenses start to bolster in clutch situations, it's important to have a player that can create shot opportunities for their teammates. The difference in clutch time execution between the Chris Paul Suns and this current Suns team is night and day.

Without an actual facilitator to direct traffic and control the offense, the Suns players are struggling to find themselves high percentage opportunities.

In the possession below, look how long it takes for Booker to get a shot off. He's not able to find an attempt until about four seconds left. Even then, the attempt itself was an extremely low quality shot, being a highly contested turnaround jumper after nearly losing the ball.

Not only are the Suns not able to find high quality possessions, they play extremely slowly in the fourth quarter. Their overall pace is 99.3 and their fourth quarter pace is 95.32. That means that they're averaging nearly four fewer possessions per 48 minutes in the fourth quarter. That difference between overall pace and fourth quarter pace is far larger than any other team's this season.

The slower fourth quarter pace makes sense when you observe how they like to operate in the later parts of the game. Rather than opting to run half court sets, they'd rather hunt for specific matchups. As seen in the above possessions, a lot of their play revolves around finding a mismatch, and then attempting to capitalize.

While this style of play could work in small stretches in the clutch, it's an unreliable strategy to utilize for the majority of the quarter. Not only are these types of possessions difficult to consistently capitalize off of, it's also inefficient because it's extremely slow and very few players are getting involved in the offense.

Bottom Five 4th Quarter Offensive Rating Teams Team ORtg Pace Phoenix Suns 103.7 95.32 Portland Trail Blazers 107.7 95.15 Miami Heat 107.7 95.00 Memphis Grizzlies 109.2 95.74 Orlando Magic 112.1 94.75

When comparing the Suns offense to the other bottom five fourth quarter offenses, it's clear just how poorly they're performing. Despite all five teams hovering around a similar pace, the Suns are falling drastically behind in offensive rating, averaging four less points per 100 possessions than the second worst fourth quarter offense.

With the playoffs around the corner and the Suns' recent performance, it's unlikely that this team could make some noise in the playoffs. While they have great individual scorers, they lack the connective piece that can bring the offense together. As it stands, their style of late-game basketball is just too inefficient, and statistically worse than every lottery team in the league. While we can respect the Suns' front office for making a huge gamble to improve their title chances, it's likely that the Beal trade won't pay off.