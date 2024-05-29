Highlights LeBron James is expected to opt out of his contract and become a free agent, generating interest from a large number of teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a potential move for James.

The Phoenix Suns have reported interest in pursuing both LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, in what could be a historic move.

After six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has a decision to make by June 29. Yet, if you ask his agent, Rich Paul, James will forgo his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, making him a free agent. Many also expect James to end up re-signing with the Lakers after he opts out, one way or another.

Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey contacted the Lakers before the trade deadline to pitch an offer for James. However, the Lakers were unwilling to move the four-time MVP. Still, Philadelphia remains heavily linked to James because of their financial flexibility.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are another Eastern Conference team linked to James. Some argue that going back home to Cleveland is something James had planned all along.

However, a surprise Western Conference team could enter the James sweepstakes this summer. According to sources, the team also has a strong interest in drafting Bronny James.

How James Will Approach His Free Agency Decision

The Decision: Part 4

James, who just wrapped up his sixth season with the Lakers, has several choices in front of him, with one being to pick up that option, play next season under that salary, and then enter the 2025-26 season as a free agent.

Another is that he can pick up the option and then negotiate an extension with the Lakers. A deal would take James to around a staggering 23rd season.

However, another choice in front of the four-time MVP is to opt out of his contract, decline the $51.4 million, and become a free agent come July 1. While James has roughly another month to decide what he wants to do, it appears his agent Rich Paul may have let slip James’ intentions during a recent NBA broadcast.

“LeBron’s a free agent,” Paul stated. “I gotta focus on his business, and he should be focused on his business, and let the Lakers hire whoever they want to hire. He’s always showed up and played for whatever coach is there.”

Rumor: Phoenix Suns Considering LeBron James, Bronny James

Suns would be credited for creating history

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

On the heels of a promising showing at the NBA Scouting Combine, Bronny James has private workouts lined up with potential suitors. Shams Charania of The Athletic said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back that Bronny plans to work out with a couple of teams, including the Phoenix Suns and the Lakers.

"The Suns have the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, and [Bronny] is under consideration there among a lot of players at 22. It's going to come down to the developmental plan, it's going to come down to guaranteed money, whether it's in the late first-round or in the second-round." "The fact that there's only going to be a couple teams, two or three teams, that Bronny James visits and the Lakers and Suns interestingly are among the two teams." - Shams Charania

Phoenix's interest in the younger James may be spurred by their interest in luring James from the Lakers in free agency. According to NBA Insider Evan Sidery, the Suns can't be counted out in the running for the James duo.

Phoenix has the No. 22 overall pick in next month's NBA Draft. If they elect to draft Bronny, the appeal of a move could make plenty of sense for James.