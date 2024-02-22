Highlights Mavericks and Suns have strong recent records, with recent additions making a significant impact on both teams.

The match-up between the Mavericks and Suns is the continuation of an intense rivalry that started in the 2022 playoffs.

Tips for betting on the game include a pick on Mavericks -1.5, a prop bet on Luka Dončić scoring over 31.5 points, and a same-game parlay with a focus on defense and specific player performances.

Two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference will duke it out when the Phoenix Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday night. Both squads have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, jostling for position in the upper half of the West standings.

Luka Dončić and the Mavericks have been undefeated since the trade deadline, with Dallas's newest additions in Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington quickly becoming fan favorites with their impressive play since joining the team. Early in the season, the Mavericks stayed afloat amid a flurry of crucial injuries, having managed to stay in the playoff picture behind Dončić's MVP-caliber play.

Since adding Gafford and Washington, however, they've looked seemingly unbeatable, with an offensive rating of 120.7 and a defensive rating of 101.2. Those marks would give them the third most efficient offense and by far the best defense in the entire league.

Dallas wasn't the only team to make additions ahead of the trade deadline, however, as the Suns have benefitted greatly from the arrival of Royce O'Neal. Reunited with Kevin Durant, O'Neal has brought much-needed defensive grit, wing depth, and supplementary shooting to Phoenix.

It's no secret that these two teams have real animosity towards each other ever since Dončić and company upset Devin Booker and the Suns in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. This match-up, with both teams well-rested and riding winning streaks, should only be another entertaining footnote in one of the league's most tantalizing new rivalries.

Injury report and how to watch

Expect a mostly full line-up from both teams

Suns

Bradley Beal (QUESTIONABLE - left hamstring tightness)

Damion Lee (OUT - meniscus)

Mavericks

Luka Dončić (PROBABLE - nose)

Dereck Lively II (PROBABLE - nasal fracture)

Maxi Kleber (PROBABLE - nasal fracture)

Dante Exum (OUT - right knee)

How to watch:

7:30 PM EST, TNT, MAX

Betting Lines

Mavericks slightly favored at home against the Suns

Point Spread: Suns +1.5 (-108) / Mavericks -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Suns +110 / Mavericks -130

Over/Under: 245 (O: -108 / U: -112)

Our Picks

GMS's best picks for Suns vs. Mavericks

Against the Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Both teams might be riding winning streaks into this one, but the Dallas Mavericks might be the hottest team in the entire league. Their new additions are perfect complements for Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Playing the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker always brings the best out of Dončić, as he's averaged 39.3 points against them in their last three clashes. Dallas is getting healthy at the perfect time, and they have the depth now to take advantage of the Suns' shallow bench.

Prop bet: Luka Dončić over 31.5 points (-115)

If Dončić scored 32 points against the Suns, his average on the season would drop. It's hard to see him allowing that to happen against Booker, one of his true nemeses in the league. Considering that he's averaged nearly 40 against Phoenix in their last three meetings, this line feels almost too good to be true. T

o be fair, he hasn't scored more than 32 points since the trade deadline, but he'll likely need to put in more time and effort against the Suns than he did against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs — his last two opponents before the All-Star break.

Same game parlay: Under 245 total points + Kevin Durant over 26.5 points + P.J. Washington 1+ block (+659)

This game features two high-powered offenses led by some of the greatest attacking minds in basketball history. Accordingly, the over/under has been set at a sky-high 244 total points. While it certainly wouldn't be shocking to see the Suns and Mavericks race past that mark, the oddsmakers may be underrating the improved defenses of these two teams. They're also probably not factoring in the post-All-Star Weekend rust that a few of the players are bound to have.

One person who shouldn't have any issues putting the ball in the basket, though, is Kevin Durant. Averaging over 28 points on the season, Durant should be able to clear 27 points rather easily in a nationally televised game against a rival team.

P.J. Washington has been good for a block per game in his career thus far. The Suns don't have much size behind starting center Jusuf Nurkic, so Washington could get some run as a small-ball five against a Phoenix team that's prone to running undersized lineups to put more shooting on the floor. This parlay is reasonably possible but has stellar odds at nearly +700.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.