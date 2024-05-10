Highlights Suns fired Frank Vogel on Thursday after a disappointing sweep in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

They've immediately turned their attention to former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, who's reportedly a front-runner for the job.

Budenholzer could bring experience and championship pedigree to lead the Suns and the talented trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Frank Vogel. In his first season as the Suns head coach, they went 49-33, earning them the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns, boasting the latest NBA "big three" of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. This marks the third consecutive season the team has failed to live up to expectations, with this year among the most disappointing, as they did not win a playoff game.

In the 2021-22 season, the Suns posted a league-best record of 64-18, earning them the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. However, they failed to make it to the Western Conference Finals.

Mike Budenholzer Emerges as Front-Runner for Suns' Head Coaching Job

Budenholzer last coached in 2022-23 with the Bucks

The Suns have already been active in their search for a head coach. It has been reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Mike Budenholzer is emerging as the front-runner to be their next head coach.

Budenholzer has not coached since the 2022-2023 season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent five seasons as coach of the Bucks and five years prior as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. He is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and won the NBA Finals in the 2020-2021 season.

Wojnarowski also recently reported that he is the Suns' top target and talks are expected to move rapidly. Budenholzer has already been working to assemble a coaching staff and that process is also getting closer.

The Suns have the star power to compete for a championship with a core featuring three NBA stars and a solid group of role players around them. But Phoenix needs a traditional point guard, an improved bench, and an established coaching staff before truly looking like a contender.

Budenholzer is an established coach as he has won a championship and has only missed the playoffs once in his 10 years as a head coach. His experience and championship pedigree will likely propel the Suns and, hopefully, for their fans, take them to the next level.

It will be interesting to see who Budenholzer gets to join the coaching staff, as the assistant coaches are important also. A solid coaching staff behind Budenholzer would be even more beneficial.

This is a perfect scenario for Budenholzer as he gets to return from his lone season away from coaching and potentially take over a team with championship aspirations. Also, he is from Holbrook, Arizona, so he gets to return home to Arizona, which is almost certainly a positive for the long-time head coach.

Budenholzer is 39th all-time among NBA coaches in wins at 484. Ironically enough, Vogel, who got fired from the Suns, is only four wins behind Budenholzer at No. 40.