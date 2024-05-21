Highlights Former Suns coach Monty Williams wanted Myles Turner, not Ayton

The Suns kept Ayton, and traded him for starters Nurkic and Allen, who contributed greatly.

Ayton thrived after the All-Star break; being in Portland lowered expectations

The 2023 NBA offseason was a season of change for the Phoenix Suns.

They had become disenchanted with an award-winning head coach, parting ways with Monty Williams after four years. They traded away a key player and future Hall of Fame point guard, sending 12-time All-Star Chris Paul to the Washington Wizards in a deal for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. The Suns even traded their only No. 1 pick in franchise history, sending Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, of those three franchise-altering decisions, only one could have happened before Suns owner Mat Ishbia wielded his power: moving Ayton.

Monty Williams Pushed for Deandre Ayton Trade Before Firing

Former Suns head coach wanted the team to complete a deal for Pacers center Myles Turner

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports radio suggested that Ayton and Williams were not happy with each other.

“Monty was pushing the Suns to trade for Myles Turner. He really wanted (it), and the (Indiana) Pacers...They were like the only team interested in Deandre Ayton...They think the (Utah) Jazz had a little interest, but in the end, they weren't going to do anything." -Gambadoro

In the Pacers’ case, their inability to pull Ayton out of the fire in Phoenix may have saved them. This season, they clinched their first playoff berth since 2020. Alternatively, Indiana could be the same team or even better by replacing Turner with Ayton. However, it’s impossible to say whether or when they would’ve ended their drought with Ayton as their starting center.

Concerning the Suns, their refusal to heed Williams’ advice looks silly. At least in retrospect. They traded Ayton to the Blazers just a year after matching the Pacers’ offer sheet. However, by delaying his departure, they were able to flip him for two starters, Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen.

Both Nurkic and Allen were key contributors in 2023-23. Nurkic led the Suns in total rebounds and ranked among the top three in total assists, steals, and blocks. Allen led Phoenix with 205 3-pointers while shooting a blistering 46.1 percent from deep.

Head-to-Head Comparison (2023-24 Stats) Player PPG RPG BPG APG SPG 3P% Myles Turner 17.1 6.9 1.9 1.3 0.5 35.8 Jusuf Nurkic 10.9 11.0 1.1 4.0 1.1 24.4

Turner likely would have led the Suns in blocks per game like he did in Indiana this season. For his career, he averages 2.2 blocks per game, the second-highest average among active players. With that said, Phoenix could’ve used his shot-blocking in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Suns allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to score 50.5 points in the paint per game this postseason, the second-highest average.

Then there's Ayton.

For Ayton, being in Phoenix or Indiana would have been fitting, as he’s a former No. 1 pick. Athletes selected at the top of their drafts are supposed to be competing in the playoffs six years into their career, not playing for a rebuilding team. However, the crown isn’t as heavy when playing for Portland, as the expectations are far lower. He still has to produce, but he’s no longer constantly being weighed and measured.

Deandre Ayton stats (2023-24) Span PPG RPG FG% Pre-All-Star Break 13.8 10.4 56.0 Post-All-Star Break 22.7 12.5 58.3

That’s good, as he was a mixed bag in his first season with the Blazers. Ayton shot a career-low 57.0 percent from the field in 2023-24 and was averaging what would have been a career-low 13.8 points per game before the All-Star Break. However, he averaged a double-double for the sixth straight season and a career-high in steals. After the All-Star Break, he was actually dominant, averaging 22.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.