Highlights After a brutal playoff sweep courtesy of the Timberwolves, Suns' owner Mat Ishbia spoke to the media on how he feels about his team as currently constructed.

Looking to the future, Ishbia boldly claimed that nearly every general manager in the NBA would love to be in the Suns' position.

The young owner confidently told the media that no roster adjustments need to be made, and that competing for a championship with the same core is well within the realm of possibility.

Following a shameful playoff sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns surely have some personnel decisions to make heading into the near future. Actually, scratch that, because their owner believes they are in perfect shape to compete for a championship in 2024-25.

Since acquiring the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion in December 2022, Suns' owner Mat Ishbia has ushered in plenty of change for the Suns. This change hasn't come with winning, though, as his lasting ownership legacy has quickly become, 'I throw things at the wall and see if they stick.' Unfortunately, nothing has so far.

With a roster constructed mainly of three ball-dominant superstars surrounded by utility pieces, Ishbia feels that their top-end talent, draft capital, and overall situation are conducive to championship contention. While speaking to the media, Ishbia answered a question about the team's near future, specifically if there's anything that is 'fixable' about the roster.

Instead of admitting that there could be some issues with the construction of his team, Ishbia doubled-down, telling reporters that other front offices around the association would trade everything to be in his position. NBA Insider Michael Scotto shared Ishbia's statement via Twitter/X.

"Ask the other 29 GM's, 26 of them would trade their whole team for our team, our draft picks, and everything as is. The house is not on fire. We're in a great position. It's not hard to fix."

Suns Top Earners - 2024-25 Player Salary K. Durant $51,179,021 B. Beal $50,203,930 D. Booker $49,700,000 J. Nurkić $18,125,000 G. Allen $17,500,000

Desperation in the Desert

Since stepping in as majority owner, Mat Ishbia threw caution to the wind for the sake of relevance

In his media appearance, Ishbia gave the impression that he may not have believed the words that he was saying, clinging to a false sense of hope because of the glamorous names at the top of his payroll sheet.

In a lot of ways, you could sense a feeling of desperation in Ishbia's tone of voice and mannerisms, almost as though he knows that their championship window seems to be nearing a close. The Suns' owner also showed his apparent vendetta towards the national sports media, stating several times that, in their view, the Suns' ability to compete isn't something that is headline worthy, or a sexy narrative.

"Oh, it's extremely fixable, I mean, let's just be real. Although this isn't a cool narrative and the national media really won't want to play it out there... So, how fixable is it? I mean, if I read the media, I would think we have a lot of problems."

Shortly after the Suns' 2021 Finals run with aging point guard Chris Paul and All-NBA guard Devin Booker entering his prime years, Ishbia came into a situation where he felt that Phoenix needed to maintain relevance in any way possible. On Ishbia's watch, the Suns and general manager James Jones would decide to take any present opportunity to acquire superstar talent in exchange for any and all of their young assets and draft capital. The first domino to fall in this operation occurred on Feb. 9, 2023, when Phoenix executed a blockbuster trade for 14-time NBA All-Star and 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and five first-round picks.

A couple of months later, Ishbia would make another franchise-altering move after the Suns' Western Conference semifinal defeat to the Denver Nuggets in six games while sporting a team led by Durant and Booker. The Suns would acquire 3-time All-Star Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Paul, Landry Shamet and four first-round picks. The former Suns' first overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, Deandre Ayton, was also shipped out to the Portland Trail Blazers in a massive multiple-team deal that sent All-NBA guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now, Ishbia may see that leveraging his team's entire future for the idea of another 'Big 3' may not have been a worthwhile decision. Though the jury is still out on if the Suns can really compete with this roster as constructed, their inability to win a single game against the three-seeded Timberwolves in this year's post-season doesn't show that they are currently headed in the right direction.

Even though the situation may look rough from an outside perspective, well, not to Mat Ishbia, there could still be hope for Phoenix. Durant will be 36-years-old by the time next season begins, but he is still playing some of the best basketball of his life. Booker has proven to be one of, if not the best shooting guard in the entire NBA, and he's locked up for the foreseeable future along with Durant. Phoenix recently re-signed sharp-shooter Grayson Allen to a four-year extension, retaining the services of the NBA's most accurate three-point shooter from a season ago.

If anything, with another year of playing together under their belts, the 2024-25 Suns may be a lock for another playoff appearance next season.