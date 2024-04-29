Highlights The Suns got swept by the Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, a huge disappointment after going all-in for a championship this season.

Management wanted a traditional point guard, but lacked assets to acquire one, facing a bleak future without picks until 2031.

Kevin Durant was uncomfortable with the Suns offense, while owner Mat Ishbia's involvement is being criticized.

The Suns' season is now over after getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round Sunday night. After going all-in, trying to compete for a championship and not even winning a playoff game is a major let down.

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, head coach Frank Vogel wanted a traditional point guard for the Phoenix Suns, as opposed to moving Devin Booker and forcing him too. However, management felt bringing a point guard would have kept the ball out of their stars' hands in Kevin Durant, Booker, and Bradley Beal.

However, it is unlikely the Suns even had the chance to obtain a point guard. Outside their Big 3, nobody on the team had any trade value. As a matter of fact, the Suns have no value at all, including draft capital. After this upcoming draft, where they only have the San Antonio Spurs second round pick that is protected, they do not have their own first round pick until 2031.

They do have potential pick swaps for first rounders in 2026, 2028, and 2030; picks that cannot be traded. When the 2031 NBA Draft comes around, Booker will be 34 years old, Durant will be 42 years old, and Beal will be 38 years old. So, even though Vogel wanted a point guard, it would have been very difficult to even try to acquire one.

Interesting Offseason Ahead in Phoenix

Changes expected after disappointing season

According to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, "Durant never felt comfortable with his role in Phoenix’s offense alongside Booker and Beal this season." Durant reportedly had persistent issues with the offense, feeling that he was being relegated to the corner far too often and not having the proper designs to play to his strengths as the offense was built around pick-and-rolls.

To make matters worse, a Suns source said that owner Mat Ishbia does not have an idea what he is doing when it comes to basketball and making decisions for the team.

“It’s like looney tunes around here. It’s felt unstable since (Ishbia) arrived. He’s a good guy and everything, I think, but he’s just very involved. Too involved. I know he played (college basketball at Michigan State), but I’d venture to say he has no idea what he’s doing when it comes to basketball. Yet he’s making a lot of the big decisions.”

If these rumors are true, the Suns are even more doomed than many thought. The Suns need to figure out and evaluate their franchise from top to bottom and make the necessary changes if they want to remain competitive.