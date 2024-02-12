Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs took the lead in Super Bowl 58 with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Valdes-Scantling.

The Chiefs capitalize on a special teams blunder by the 49ers, recovering a live football

This touchdown marks the first lead and score for the Chiefs, putting them closer to winning the title

The Kansas City Chiefs scored 13 unanswered in Super Bowl 58 to move ahead of the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 with 2:28 left in the third quarter. The latest score came from a 16-yard touchdown toss from Patrick Mahomes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling after the team got the ball deep in the 49ers' territory.

The Chiefs took advantage of a special teams blunder by the 49ers, as rookie cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. had the football skim his ankle during the punt, and return man Ray-Ray McCloud was able to recover the live football as a result. Kansas City cornerback Jaylen Watson was the player who recovered the football.

The touchdown helped the Chiefs claim their first lead of the contest, and their first score of the game. Now with just over 15 minutes of game clock remaining, the team is in reach of securing the title.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.