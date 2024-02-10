Highlights In an annual tradition, EA Sports' Madden video game predicts who will win Super Bowl 58.

This year's matchup is a Super Bowl 54 rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers, when Madden correctly predicted the Chiefs would come out on top.

However, Madden has incorrectly predicted the Super Bowl winner for the past three years, and has struggled with its accuracy over the last decade.

EA Sports' Madden franchise is as legendary as the coach who it is named after, and in an annual tradition, the makers of the game simulated this year's Super Bowl 58 matchup.

This year's Big Game is a rematch of Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes will be looking for his third Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP, while 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan attempts to learn from the past and secure his first Lombardi trophy.

Who does Madden think will come out on top? Will they be right?

Madden 24's Super Bowl 58 prediction

The video game has struggled with its accuracy in recent years

Over the last three years, Madden has gone 0-for-3 in its Super Bowl predictions, incorrectly picking the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowls 57, 56, and 55, respectively.

If that trend holds, 49ers fans should get their champagne bottles ready.

The last time Madden got it right was in 2020, when, coincidentally, the Chiefs and 49ers faced off in Super Bowl 54. Perhaps that factoid bodes well for the game's chances of a correct prediction this year.

Madden has been right on less than half of its Super Bowl predictions over the last decade (only three out of ten predicted winners went on to claim victory in real life), and if Vegas oddsmakers are to be believed, this year's prediction will be a swing and a miss as well.

If Madden is correct, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take home his third Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award, making him the third QB in league history to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs.

