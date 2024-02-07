Highlights Super Bowl 58 is expected to set a record for money wagered due to the explosion in popularity of legal gambling, which has made betting easier than ever.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are formidable underdogs with a strong track record, potentially posing a challenge for the favored 49ers.

Betting on player props allows all sorts of opportunities for every wager imaginable.

Every year, over 50 million Americans combine to bet over $1.3 billion in legal Super Bowl wagers alone. Last year’s game set a record with $16 billion wagered, as an estimated 20 percent of American adults took part in the action.

This year, those numbers are going to jump substantially, with an estimated $23.1 billion expected to be wagered on Super Bowl 58 by over 67 million Americans. That means that just over a quarter of the country's entire adult population will be taking part in some sort of spicy Super Bowl betting action on Sunday.

With gambling now legal in 38 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, it's easier than ever to bet on the big game. And what better game to bet on than the heavyweight matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers that's set for Sunday evening.

However, with the legalization of sports betting has come an avalanche of betting options, especially during the Super Bowl. With that in mind, we've cobbled together a comprehensive guide to betting on Super Bowl 58 to help you wade through all the madness.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds Team Moneyline Point Spread Total Kansas City Chiefs +110 +2.0 (-110) O47.5 (-110) San Francisco 49ers -130 -2.0 (-110) U47.5 (-110)

*All betting odds in this article courtesy of BetMGM.

Moneyline / Point Spread / Total

Beware the Mahomes underdog

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the 31st Super Bowl with a spread of six points or fewer, and the straight up winner has covered in all but one of those games. What that means is that, essentially, whoever covers the spread is going to win the game, so our discussion of the spread applies to the moneyline as well.

BetMGM and most other sportsbooks installed the 49ers as 2.5-point favorites last week, but with so much money coming in on the Chiefs, the spread has dropped to 2.0. That cements the Niners as favorites in every game they’ve played this season. That’s the first time since the 2017 Patriots, according to Sportsradar.

That’s a bit of a worry if you’re a Bay Area fan, because Patrick Mahomes ranks as the greatest underdog in NFL history. The Magician is 10-0-1 against the spread when sportsbooks expect him to lose. Even worse, he’s also won 75 percent of those games outright.

The Chiefs became only the ninth team in the last 20 seasons to reach the Super Bowl after winning Divisional and Conference Championship games as underdogs. Six of those eight previous teams went on to win it all.

The usually scary San Francisco defense doesn’t feel as spooky either after giving up 442 and 330 total yards to Detroit and Green Bay in back-to-back weeks. They’ve relied on missed opportunities, turnovers, and timely dropped passes. They’ve also struggled to stop the run for the second half of the season.

Here are some trends to keep in mind regarding the spread:

15 of last 21 underdogs have covered the spread in the Super Bowl

6 of last 8 teams who won upsets in the Divisional and Conference Championship rounds won the Super Bowl

Mahomes is 10-0-1 as an underdog in his career

The only 2 other defending champs to enter the next year's Super Bowl as underdogs lost that Super Bowl

The only team other than the 49ers to enter a Super Bowl on a three-game ATS losing streak was the 2007 Patriots

Super Bowl-winning QBs are 60-24-2 ATS in the playoffs over the past 20 years

Underdogs are 8-1 ATS when the halftime show is led by a male performer

It’s tempting to take the over at 47.5 with two capable offenses going head-to-head, but look for both teams to shorten the game with their rushing attacks. The Chiefs' offense hasn't exactly been a juggernaut in the postseason anyway, averaging just 2.3 touchdowns per game during this three-game run.

They were also the 15th-ranked scoring offense in the league during the regular season, and they've hit the over in just six of their 20 games this year, including both regular and postseason. When the total is 45+, the over has hit just two of 12 times for K.C., though the over is 6-2 in the same situation for the 49ers. Here are some useful Super Bowl over/under trends to consider:

The under has hit in four of the last five Super Bowls

The under is 13-11 in the Super Bowl since 2000

The over is 9-3 in Super Bowls with an AFC West participant

The under is 10-3 in the last 13 Super Bowls with male-led halftime shows

The under is 5-1 in the last six CBS Super Bowl broadcasts

If you’re really feeling a high-scoring game or you just hate betting unders because they're no fun, look into adjusted totals for a teaser, or parlay one with your preferred player props.

Best available player props

Super Bowl buffet

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

BetMGM allows you to build player props like a Subway sandwich. Pick a player or players and decide how many receiving or rushing yards you think they will or won’t manage. Overs tend to have less value simply because they're more fun to bet, and casual gamblers tend to gravitate towards them.

They’ve also got individual player props if building your own feels like a hassle. Brock Purdy to record 4+ rushing attempts (+110) feels like good value. His legs were key in their win against the Lions and the Chiefs' secondary will likely force him to make plays out of structure even more.

He's rushed six and five times in his last two games, and the Chiefs gave up the 10th-most rushing yards to QBs in 2023. K.C. also allowed both Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen to hit the over on their rushing props while giving up 50+ on the ground to Lamar Jackson in the AFC Championship Game.

If you like the Niners to win, Christian McCaffrey (+450) is probably the best bet on the Super Bowl MVP odds table considering Kansas City's struggles against the run this year. Not to mention that CMC has been the main catalyst for their success in 2023.

If we're being honest, CMC at +450 offers even more value than Mahomes at +130 simply because of the price difference. McCaffrey's -154 odds to gain 125+ yards from scrimmage also seems like a lock: he's topped that figure in eight of the last nine games in which he didn't leave early due to injury.

On the Chiefs side, it’s hard to imagine anyone but Mahomes winning the MVP (+130). He had one of his worst postseason performances in their 2019 Super Bowl win, throwing two picks with a 78.1 passer rating (second-lowest of his postseason career), and he still won Super Bowl MVP. The media loves the Mahomie, and he’s undeniably the biggest reason the Chiefs are in Vegas.

Travis Kelce playoff props have been a boon to bettors for years, and based on his track record, we don't expect that trend to slow down. His props are sitting at 6.5 receptions (-149) and 70.5 receiving yards (-125), which are both very doable. He has gone over that yardage number in his last 12 straight postseason games. He has also hauled in seven or more balls in nine of his last 12 playoff contests. We'd expect him to add to his greatest tight end of all-time resume on Sunday.

As we mentioned, the Niners rush defense looks porous, which should mean plenty of attempts for Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco to score 2+ touchdowns (+450) has some potential, thanks to K.C.'s disinclination to ever run QB sneaks. The grabby Niners secondary could have the Chiefs lined up on the one-yard line multiple times thanks to pass-interference penalties, and Pacheco has scored eight touchdowns in his last nine games.

Combining an anytime score for your preferred player with the money line of your preferred team gives a probable game script to root for while boosting your odds as well.

Other props worth watching

Only constrained by the boundaries of our imagination

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the Super Bowl, so you can bet on just about every play, result, or amount. For instance, will there be a return on the opening kick-off: return attempt (+250) touchback (-375). Kyle Shanahan said the last time he didn’t defer on the kick-off was "probably preseason." The 49ers had the eighth-lowest touchback rate at 62.4, so if Shanahan wins the coin toss, the plus money on the return attempt looks mighty intriguing.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs rank in the top 10 in touchback rate at 83.3 percent thanks to one of the biggest legs in the league in Harrison Butker. -375 is a lot of vig, but if you think the Chiefs will boot the opening kickoff, it's pretty much a lock, and you can parlay it with a range of other props, such as a "who’s winning at the half" prop, which sees S.F. at +105, K.C. at +110, and a tie at +900.

If you’re feeling extra lucky, exact score props spit out great odds, so putting down small amounts on Niners 24 Chiefs 17 (+9,000), Chiefs 23 Niners 20 (+10,000), or whatever common score you think it will be, is a fun way to get a low-risk, high-reward wager going.

Ultimately, there are more Super Bowl bets and props than words in the English language, so don’t be scared to look around.

Wacky Super Bowl props

Let’s get weird

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Some people watch the Super Bowl for everything but the football, so why shouldn’t you be able to bet on whether Budweiser or Apple will air an ad first on the broadcast? Or how long it takes Reba McEntire to sing the national anthem? Or which song Usher will perform first at halftime? Or dare we mention how many times they show Taylor Swift (just go over you might as well make money on it) on the broadcast?

McEntire’s anthem over/under time is set for 1:30.5, which ranks as one of the shortest in history. Six of the last 10 anthems have gone over but most of the previous O/Us were closer to two minutes.

McEntire sang the anthem at an MLB game in 1997, and it took about 1:22. She did it at another baseball game in 2017, taking about 1:20. When she did it at a Dallas Cowboys game in 1999, she took about 1:30, so if history is any judge, the under might be a good look here at -130 odds. If you like Reba to bask in the ambiance of the Super Bowl and buck her trends, the over sits at +100 odds.

If you are looking for Swift-related bets, you'll have to visit sites other than BetMGM. While many American sportsbooks have followed BetMGM's lead, another betting site, BetOnline.ag, is going all in on the Swifties: they have posted 89 props in a nod to her album 1989.

Considering the monetary value Swift brought to the NFL this year, why shouldn't sportsbooks take advantage too? Of the Swift props we’ve seen, there are a few that we like:

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on field after the game?

Yes +1060; No -3000 (FanDuel Canada)

How many times will Taylor Swift be shown on camera during the CBS Super Bowl telecast?

Over 5.5 times -140; Less than 5.5 times, +100 (BetUS)

You can also bet on who will win the coin toss (both teams at -105), whether it will land on heads or tails (both at -105), what color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach (purple has the shortest odds at +275), and so much more.

So get out there and get weird!

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All betting odds courtesy of BetMGM.