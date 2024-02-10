Highlights Super Bowl commercials are often more memorable than the game itself, with iconic ads from companies like Anheuser-Busch and Coca-Cola.

BetMGM, Popeye's, Skechers, Mountain Dew, Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Michelob Ultra, Uber Eats, and other brands are among this year's Super Bowl advertisers.

The ads feature celebrities like Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Vince Vaughn, Ken Jeong, LL Cool J, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Chris Pratt, and more.

Years, even generations later, Super Bowl commercials still go right along with a company’s name. Many Super Bowl party goers are more intrigued by the ads than if the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers win the Big Game.

The best example is probably Anheuser-Busch’s Clydesdales, frogs, and even a zebra. If you’re old enough, Coca-Cola is beloved because of Mean Joe Greene in 1980. Joe Namath and Farrah Fawcett, for Noxzema, were racy for Super Bowl 7 back in 1973.

Even the postgame confetti-falling celebration is about the sponsors. How many years has “We’re going to Disney World!” been a paid part—and once or twice gone into PG-13 territory—of a Super Bowl victory?

If you care more about Super Bowl 58's commercials, you can watch them now on sites such as AdWeek and ABC News. There are traditional, now generational, Super Bowl ad buyers and Super Bowl Sunday ad rookies too.

Buying 30 seconds of ad time on CBS is running a company $7,000,000 for Super Bowl 58, so Bet MGM, Mountain Dew, Popeye’s, Skechers, and so on better make each spot well worth the money.

BetMGM

Sportsbook debuts as Super Bowl Advertiser

BetMGM—as sports betting and gaming in general explodes in growth all over the U.S.—will bring in Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, and Vince Vaughn as a narrator for its first Super Bowl ad campaign, which, coincidentally or not, will air with the big game just down the street in Vegas.

BetMGM’s gambling and games are for everyone—except Brady, because “Tom Brady’s won enough.” Brady haters, Brady lovers, Brady’s babysitter, even the Great One, are eligible to join BetMGM, but not Tom.

Fried chicken outfit joins the Super Bowl Wing Game

Popeye’s is another Super Bowl ad rookie and touts not just its chicken sandwich, but its wings too.

Comedian Ken Jeong emerges from a cryogenic chamber after 52 years (maybe?, 1972 is holographed on the chamber as it opens). He discovers Popeye’s wings, self-driving cars, robot vacuums, and Labradoodles.

Skechers, not SkeTchers

Shoe company gets a TV star and an NFL star to hawk their wares

Skechers, founded in 1992, went back further than that to get Mr. T to star with pitchman and CBS color commentator Tony Romo in their ad to tell everyone about their slip-ins. There’s no T in Skechers, but “T is always in Skechers”. You'll also hear Mr. T barking his iconic catchphrase, “I pity the fool!”, several times at about $2.3 million per use.

Soda company bringing Baja Blast out

Mountain Dew is bringing back Baja Blast with an ad starring Aubrey Plaza as she drinks all sorts of Baja Blasts while doing a wide range of activities, including a dragon ride with Parks and Recreation co-star Nick Offerman. It’s the 20th anniversary of Baja Blast, which has been available only in Taco Bells, and Mountain Dew is celebrating 20 by putting it out in stores everywhere.

Budweiser

Still relying on Clydesdales, Dogs, and America

The power goes out in a bar somewhere outside Laramie. Roads are closed. A guy with Bud kegs in his truck hitches up the Clydesdales to a wagon and, led by a Retriever, hauls the kegs through the falling snow into the darkened town, all the way to the crowded bar. The ad is titled, “Old School Delivery.”

Bud and the Clydesdales have been part of the Super Bowl since 1975.

Beer company taps Post Malone and Peyton Manning

There are many Bud Light bottles, and a Bud Light genie, when a guy opens his fridge. Wishes include going to a bar, more Bud Lights, Peyton Manning, Post Malone, a T-Rex, and so on. It’s the third year Post Malone’s been in Bud Light’s Super Bowl ads.

Bringing the Chill Train back

LL Cool J conducts the Chill Train, crashing into a football house party, which has momentarily turned awkward when the girl’s boyfriend is shown wearing UCLA colors while she and the rest of the family and guests rock USC colors. Coors Light and Cool J bring “Love Train” back to the Silver Bullet, too.

Michelob Ultra

Super Bowl cornerstone goes with Messi in Miami

Michelob, in its ninth straight year of Super Bowl ads, has Miami’s Dan Marino, Miami’s (too soon?) Messi, and Overland Park’s Jason Sudeikis in a one-minute ad for Michelob Ultra. Leo and friends are at a beach bar waiting for Michelob Ultras when a soccer ball rolls up next to the Argentinian footballer.

He dribbles, spins, nutmegs, and flicks in and around a few dozen guys and gals, plays a 1-2 with Marino coasting by on a yacht, then assists a goal before coming back to his Michelob Ultra.

Uber Eats

Remembering Friends, Beckhams

Uber Eats got Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, Usher, and Jelly Roll, face tattoos and all, to headline its ad.

The spot starts with Aniston getting an Uber Eats delivery and, perhaps in lieu of a tip, gives the delivery person some advice: “to remember something, you got to forget something.”

So Aniston forgets Schwimmer, who was her Friends co-star for 10 years. The Beckhams also can’t remember the Spice Girls. A dork in an office forgets his pants. Usher forgets to do the Super Bowl halftime show.

Upstart soft drink taps Ice Spice for 1st Super Bowl Ad

Starry, a new PepsiCo soda, has rapper Ice Spice hanging out with the company's cartoon lemon and lime mascots when an un-hip nerdy guy portraying an old lemon-lime soda (maybe Sprite? Or Sierra Mist, which Pepsi had before Starry?) interrupts and is distraught by Ice Spice’s new friends. Apparently, it's time to see other sodas.

Candy company introduces Caramel Cups

Reese’s is putting out a humorous, if not star-powered, Super Bowl Sunday ad. First, Reese’s is changing its peanut butter cups. A guy barfs into a bucket. Another slams his head through a wall. Then we’re told about the caramel. It’s awesome.

Then we're informed that only a few being made. More destruction and injuries. But it's actually a few million. More celebrations. But are the original Reese’s are still being made? Yes. Pandemonium.

Pringles

Chips company picks Chris Pratt and his stache

A convenience store worker says Chris Pratt, with a thick, handlebar mustache, looks like the Pringles guy as he’s buying Pringles. She snaps a pic that goes viral. Pratt gets a Pringles commercial gig. Then, he’s back at the store looking at one of his billboards when the clerk asks “Do I get a cut?” To which Pratt responds by offering up some of his Pringles.

We could have been twisting on it this whole time?

Twisting an Oreo and seeing which side the cream stays on is the new coin flip. In the ad, it decides what to do with the Trojan Horse, whether or not to disclose Roswell, and Kris Jenner’s decision to start her family's reality TV show.

M&M

M&M’s gets NFL greats, but never better than Super Bowl runners-up, Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Smith, and almost-Oscar winner Scarlett Johansson. They’ve all been working on making the M&M’s Almost Champions Ring of Comfort thanks to science and, of course, peanut butter.

2 stars and a mayo cat

A commercial for mayonnaise can only be so entertaining or funny, right. Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are the straight actors for a cat saying “mayow”, which spurs McKinnon into putting mayo on everything, media popularity for the cat and mayo around the world, and, worst of all, McKinnon eating a straight spoonful of mayo.

Another day, another drumstick

Comedian Eric Andre and "Dr. Umstick" are on a flight. Andre needs a doctor, but Dr. Umstick only passes out Drumstick ice cream cones around the plane. Alongside the Super Bowl campaign, Nestle has a petition going to make the day after the Super Bowl the “Drumstick Monday” national holiday.

Dinamita goes with action grannies

A guy grabs the last bag of Doritos Dinamita off a store shelf, right in front of Dina and Mita, two elderly ladies. After chasing him down across town through streets and apartment buildings, they momentarily claim the Dinamita, only for their granddaughter, played by Jenna Ortega, to casually take the bag. They aren’t going to let her have their Doritos Dinamita, either.

Pluto TV

Couch Potato Farm

Pluto TV, in its Super Bowl commercial debut, has a huge farm growing rows and rows of couch potatoes. The farmers put down TVs and hand out tablets and laptops to help the couch potatoes proliferate.

Customizing ads across the country

United Airlines is putting out ads tailored to specific cites. Kyle Chandler, the coach on “Friday Night Lights’, pumps up football fans in, say, Cleveland or Detroit, to book a trip to next year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans because you have to believe your team will do it. The ad closes with United saying there are no change fees. Ever.

They can book whoever, wherever

Tina Fey uses Booking.com to take trips wherever and as whoever she wants. Fey’s body doubles, including Glenn Close and several of Fey's 30 Rock co-stars, go on vacations for Fey.