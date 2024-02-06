Highlights Chiefs have 14 players on their Super Bowl injury report, while the 49ers only have 6, giving them an advantage in terms of health.

Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney's availability is completely up in the air due to a pectoral injury.

George Kittle and Arik Armstead missed practice, but they fully expect to play in the Super Bowl.

It's Super Bowl week in the NFL, and while it's an exciting time of celebration for many, there are a handful of players on both sides who will need to work hard on the practice field and in the training room to ensure they suit up on February 11.

Injuries are a massive part of professional football, and that's especially true the later we get into the season, with ailments piling up across the five-month campaign.

While both teams are dealing with players on the mend ahead of Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report is decidedly more populated than that of the San Francisco 49ers: while the NFC champs only have a half dozen players on their injury report to open Super Bowl week, the Chiefs had 14 men on their report.

The first practices of Super Bowl week begin in earnest on Wednesday, so stay updated on all the latest Super Bowl injury news in the days leading up to the big game right here.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Over a dozen players on the mend for the defending champions

An injury report with 14 players on it might seem like something for Chiefs Kingdom to worry about, but context is important, and it seems as though Andy Reid and company like to list a lot of guys on their injury reports: they haven't had fewer than a dozen on their weekly report since Week 13.

Chiefs Full Super Bowl 58 Injury Report Player Injury Status Charles Omenihu, DE Torn ACL Out Joe Thuney, G Pectoral DNP Friday Chris Jones, DT Quad LP Friday Isiah Pacheco, RB Toe/Ankle LP Friday Skyy Moore, WR Knee LP Friday Prince Tega Wanogho, OT Quad LP Friday Willie Gay Jr., LB Neck FP Friday L'Jarius Sneed, CB Calf FP Friday Blaine Gabbert, QB Oblique FP Friday Richie James, WR Foot FP Friday Rashee Rice, WR Ankle FP Friday Drue Tranquill, LB Knee FP Friday Marque Valdes-Scantling, WR Oblique FP Friday Jerick McKinnon Groin Designated for IR Return

There were lots of guys on the report, including a trio of wideouts in Rashee Rice, Richie James, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling, as well as middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who missed the AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens with a neck injury, and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who were able to get in a full practice on Friday.

It's the ones that were unable to practice or did so in a limited capacity that we need to focus on. First-Team All-Pro guard Joe Thuney missed the Conference Championship with a pectoral injury, and after failing to practice all last week, he's not bullish on his prospects of playing on Sunday. When asked if he would be out there with his teammates on Wednesday, he said he was "just taking it day by day".

Nick Alleggretti, who's one of just eight remaining players from the Chiefs' Super Bowl 54-winning roster, stepped in for Thuney last week and had an excellent game, putting up the highest PFF pass-blocking grade (79.1) on Kansas City's elite offensive line.

We already know pass rusher Charles Omenihu will be out after tearing his ACL against the Ravens.

RB Isiah Pacheco was also a limited participant last week as he continues to deal with ankle and toe injuries. The ailments are believed to be minor, however, and the Chiefs have every expectation that their lead back will be good to go on Sunday.

First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was also limited on Thursday and Friday as he works through a quad injury, but like Pacheco, he is expected to play without limitations on Sunday. WR Skyy Moore and OT Prince Tega Wanogho were also limited practice participants.

Scatback Jerick McKinnon was designated to return from IR a couple of days ago. His practice window is now open, and the Chiefs will monitor him and his groin issue this week, though the team believes he "has a real chance to play", according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report

NFC Champs as healthy as they've been all year heading into Super Bowl

While they're not loving their practice facilities, the 49ers have to be happy with how healthy they are coming into Super Bowl week. The six players on their initial injury report represent the lowest number for the team since Week 6, as the Niners find themselves getting healthy at just the right time.

49ers Full Super Bowl 58 Injury Report Player Injury Status George Kittle, TE Toe DNP Friday Arik Armstead, DT Knee/Foot DNP Friday Oren Burks, LB Shoulder LP Friday Ambry Thomas, CB Ankle LP Friday Kalia Davis, DT Ankle FP Friday Trent Williams, OT Rest DNP Friday

Without a doubt, the biggest storyline here is the fact that wideout Deebo Samuel is off the injury report entirely after being a serious doubt for the team's NFC Championship win over the Lions last week with a shoulder injury. Thankfully, it was a deep bruise rather than a fracture, and it seems as though the bowling ball of a wide receiver is back at 100 percent ahead of the second Super Bowl of his career.

While the 49ers don't have many names on their injury report, the ones that are there are pretty darn important. Tight end George Kittle popped up with a toe injury last week, and he continues to deal with the same ailment this week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't provide any context for the injury, and though he didn't practice last Friday, Kittle himself said he's not concerned about it. It's hard to imagine Kittle missing the epic tight end battle in store at Super Bowl 58 opposite his buddy Travis Kelce anyway.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead has been powering through various issues in recent weeks, and leading up to the Super Bowl, it's knee and foot problems that ail him. Despite the fact that he didn't practice on Thursday or Friday, there is no reason to believe he won't continue to play through his issues as he's been doing over the last few weeks.

Limited participants for Friday's practice include linebacker Oren Burks, who's dealing with a shoulder issue, and cornerback Amrby Thomas, who's got an ankle problem. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis was a full participant despite an ankle issue of his own, while all-world left tackle Trent Williams sat out the last two practices of the week for rest.

