NFL stars are akin to fingerprints; no two are exactly the same. Players may attempt to imitate or emulate another’s game, but everyone has their own unique qualities and traits. Even players who excel at the same position may do so in completely different ways.

This is perfectly illustrated by star tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce, who will square off yet again in Super Bowl 58. Comparisons between the two are inexorable. They play the same position and have been the consensus top two players at that position for half a decade.

Yet, despite enjoying great success in the NFL, they have done so in completely different ways. Kittle and Kelce demonstrate the prevailing tight end archetypes in today’s game.

Kelce is a receiving machine

Chiefs TE has become one of the most productive tight ends ever

Kelce’s game feels paradoxical. He’s a massive 6’6" and 250 pounds, yet he plays like a slot receiver. This may feel like a critique, but in reality, it’s this playing style that has made him a transcendent talent—and arguably the greatest TE of all-time.

At a position where most win with power and force, Kelce wins with finesse and detail. There is very little wasted movement when Kelce is running, which helps him maximize yardage. He isn’t overly fast, but when he gets the ball in his hands, he consistently forces defenders to miss.

Travis Kelce's Career TE Ranks Category Kelce Rank Pro Bowls 9 3rd 1st-Team All-Pros 4 T-2nd Super Bowls 2 T-9th Receptions 907 4th Receiving Yards 11,328 4th TD 74 T-5th 100-Yard Games 37 1st

A savvy veteran, Kelce is among the best at finding soft spots in zone coverage and settling in them. He and Mahomes have developed an almost telepathic connection, allowing him to adjust his routes based on the defense’s look without Mahomes missing a beat.

Kelce’s more conservative playing style has drawn criticism from some. He often goes out of bounds and avoids hits, especially in the regular season. However, his more cautious approach has granted him a longer prime.

Kelce is a quarterback’s best friend. He’s a high IQ player who has adjusted to the physical limitations he faces as he enters the final years of his career. He may not be as physically dominant or as well-rounded as some of his predecessors, but few have embodied consistency and detail the way Kelce has.

Seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and multiple postseason records make him the most statistically successful tight end of this generation and possibly all time.

The NFL tight end prototype

Kittle fits the standard tight end model

Kittle’s meteoric rise is a classic underdog story. He didn’t have a single FBS offer going into signing day and was only granted one from Iowa after its top two choices for its final scholarship spot committed elsewhere. Though Iowa’s tight end development has been second to none, its archaic offense didn’t properly showcase Kittle’s talent.

As a result, he flew under the radar throughout the pre-draft process in 2017, and not even a stellar combine could stop him from going on Day 3 of the draft. With the 49ers, Kittle has proven to be the quintessential Kyle Shanahan tight end.

He’s an explosive athlete with snappy cuts to get separation. His willingness to run in-breaking routes and absorb contact, paired with Shanahan’s knack for getting his receivers in space, has made for a perfect match.

George Kittle TE Ranks Since 2018 Category Kittle Rank Pro Bowls 5 2nd 1st-Team All-Pros 2 2nd Receptions 417 2nd Receiving Yards 5,759 2nd TDs 35 3rd 100-Yard Games 16 2nd

What separates Kittle from someone like Kelce is his effort as a run blocker. Kittle embraces his role in the run game in a way that few tight ends do in the modern NFL. His strength, technique, and use of leverage allow him to topple far bigger defenders. Shanahan has taken full advantage of Kittle’s versatility, deploying him in various ways.

Kittle has had numerous 100-yard games as a receiver, but he’s also been a difference-maker in more subtle ways. Most recently, against the Lions, Kittle’s run blocking played a key role in the 49ers' second-half comeback.

Volume stats will never fully capture Kittle’s value, but on a per-route run basis, he’s one of the best pass-catchers in the league. His speed, physicality, and energy have made him a focal point of the 49ers' offensive attack. Even when the ball isn’t in his hands, Kittle is an unequivocal game-changer.

The endless tight end debate

Fans have long argued over production versus versatility

It’s difficult for two elite players at the same position to co-exist. There’s an incessant urge among fans to compare them and reach a definitive conclusion as to who is better. Kittle spoke to the debate during an appearance on comedian Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls series in 2022, saying the two were actually close friends:

Yeah [we are really close friends]. Honestly [our relationship] started because I was a huge fan of his (Kelce) and I think I didn't really meet him until the Super Bowl in 2019, and we've just kind of been friends since then. I think we’re both really good in our own regard. I think we're both great tight ends.

Perhaps he was just being diplomatic and respectful of someone he considers a friend. Or, Kittle understands how the differences between the two make them nearly impossible to compare. They do, however, have one thing in common: their affinity for breaking tackles. Among tight ends since 2018, Kelce ranked first in broken tackles, with 48, and Kittle ranked third, with 35.

The best way to analyze Kittle and Kelce is in the context of their respective offenses. For a team with a predilection for running the ball and giving the defense different looks, like San Francisco, Kittle’s all-around game is more coveted, whereas a team that typically airs it out and has an improvisational wizard at quarterback would prefer a tight end like Kelce.

There’s no right answer in this debate, as their vastly different skill sets make for entirely different players. Yet, even with these differences, the two have worked together to achieve a much larger goal: changing how the league views tight ends. Kittle and Kelce have been at the forefront of tight end discourse, proving the position can be incredibly valuable to a team with championship aspirations.

The two facing off in Super Bowl 58 illustrates how open-ended the position is. There is no one-size-fits-all model and great tight end play can come in many different forms. Kittle and Kelce are at the top of their line of work today, but they’ve accomplished enough in their careers that they will be discussed long after their retirements.

