Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs have a strong ATS record this season but a poor record when it comes to the over.

San Francisco 49ers have been favored in all 20 of their games this season but have a subpar ATS record.

The Super Bowl's Over/Under and coin toss results are unpredictable, with an even record for both.

According to the American Gaming Association, over 67 million Americans are expected to wager a combined total of over $23 billion dollars on tonight's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

With the betting public out in full force for the historic event, knowing the betting trends and the numbers behind the game is more important now than ever.

Related Super Bowl 58 on track for most bets in American sporting history That amount would shatter last year's record of money gambled on a single American sporting event.

Kansas City key betting trends

The Chiefs have one of the best ATS records in the league this year

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have amassed the third-best overall record against the spread this season, with an ATS mark of 12-7-1. Only the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams were more profitable against the spread this season.

However, they do hold one of the worst over records in the league, ranking 30th overall. Kansas City has only hit the over six times this year, with an overall O/U record of 6-14. Here are some more trends worth considering:

Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, has an overall record of 3-4 when both teams are coming off of a bye. His record in Super Bowl games is 2-2

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl record is 2-1 with this being his fourth appearance since 2020

WR, Rashee Rice, has totaled 40+ receiving yards in five straight games

K.C. is 2-3 ATS against NFC opponents

8-5-1 ATS against non-AFC West opponents

Kansas City has covered the spread in their last five straight games

San Francisco key betting trends

The 49ers have been favored in every single one of their 20 contests this season

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have an overall ATS record of 9-10-0, only covering at a 47.4% rate. The Over has hit in 57.9% of San Francisco's games this year, the seventh-highest rate in the league, good for an overall record of 11-8. Here are some other trends worth considering:

Brock Purdy has thrown 225 or more passing yards in five straight games

Star RB Christian McCaffrey has had 90 rushing yards or more in seven of his last eight contests

McCaffrey has also scored at least one touchdown in 15 games this season, having played a total of 18 so far

San Francisco is 2-3 ATS against AFC opponents

49ers 6-7 ATS against non-NFC West opponents

San Francisco has only covered the spread in two of their last seven games

Super Bowl key betting trends

The Over/Under could be a coin toss

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the past 10 years, the Over/Under record at the Super Bowl is a dead even 5-5. Overall, the Over/Under record for the Super Bowl is a perfectly even 28-28. The team who was favored to win has covered only four times in the past 10 years.

Overall, the coin toss has resulted in Tails 53% of the time, with Tails having been the result a total of 30 times. In the past 10 years, Tails has been the result seven times.

All odds courtesy of BetMGM.