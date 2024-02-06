Highlights Super Bowl MVPs are usually quarterbacks, but recent years have seen more non-QBs win.

The MVP usually goes to the winning team, so pick a player from the team you think will win.

Players like Isiah Pacheco, Deebo Samuel, or Fred Warner could be surprise candidates, but Mahomes is the favorite.

The vast majority of Super Bowl MVPs go to quarterbacks (32 of 58 awards). However, four of the last 10 have gone to non-QBs. It’s also worth mentioning that the MVP has gone to the winning team 98.2 percent of the time, with the lone aberration occurring in 1970.

So, obviously, you should pick a player from whichever team you think is going to win. If it’s the San Francisco 49ers, that opens up a lot of options, thanks to their all-star cast.

If you like the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes (+135) is the favorite, but their offense hasn’t lit the world on fire, which could lead to a surprise candidate. We'll break down all the top possibilities for Super Bowl 58 MVP and provide an in-depth lay of the land.

Super Bowl 58 MVP Odds Player Odds Patrick Mahomes, QB (KC) +135 Brock Purdy, QB (SF) +230 Christian McCaffrey, RB (SF) +450 Travis Kelce, TE (KC) +1,300 Deebo Samuel, WR (SF) +2,500 Isiah Pacheco, RB (KC) +2,800 Brandon Aiyuk, WR (SF) +5,000 Rashee Rice, WR (KC) +7,000 George Kittle, TE (SF) +7,000 Nick Bosa, Edge (SF) +12,500 Chris Jones, DT (KC) +12,500 Fred Warner, LB (SF) +20,000

*All odds courtesy of BetMGM

Related Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch: Everything that's stayed the same Bill Vinovich, Charvarius Ward, and everything that's stay the same since the first Super Bowl matchup between these teams in 2019.

The long shots

Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs (+12,500)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It would have to be a real ugly game for Chris Jones to win Super Bowl MVP. If both teams struggle to score at all, which seems unlikely, Chris Jones could emerge with multiple sacks, deflected passes, and maybe even an interception.

Von Miller won in 2015 with six tackles, two and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, and two quarterback hurries, but it didn't hurt that Peyton Manning noodle-armed the ball around for three hours. It’s unlikely that Mahomes, or even Purdy, plays that poorly.

It's not unheard of for a defensive lineman to win Super Bowl MVP, but it's been exceedingly rare in the modern NFL. Only one defensive tackle has ever won the award, and even when Randy White did it in 1977, the Hall of Famer had to share it with a teammate, who was a defensive end. The only other guy working in the trenches to win the award was defensive end Richard Dent, which capped the Chicago Bears' iconic 1985 season.

Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco 49ers (+12,500)

Only 10 defensive players have ever won the Super Bowl MVP. Nick Bosa owns the best odds for any defender, but thanks to Patrick Mahomes' uncanny ability to avoid sacks, he doesn’t actually feel like the best candidate. The K.C. magician came second in sack percentage this year (4.3%) behind only Josh Allen.

In his playoff career, Mahomes has taken a sack only 4.9 percent of the time in 17 career games. His offensive line has been especially dominant this postseason, allowing two sacks to the Baltimore Ravens (who led the league in sacks) and none to the Miami Dolphins or Buffalo Bills. Bosa could Bosa his way to five sacks, but it seems highly unlikely.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers (+20,000)

If the Niners are going to win, they'll need to contain Travis Kelce and the Kansas City ground game. Both of those tasks would fall under First-Team All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner's purview. If he can keep arguably the greatest tight end of all-time in check while also showing up in run support, he could be in with a shout.

Two middle linebackers have won Super Bowl MVP since the turn of the century, with Baltimore's Ray Lewis achieving the feat thanks to five combined tackles and four passes defended, and Seattle Seahawks 'backer Malcolm Smith taking home the hardware after contributing 10 combined tackles, a 69-yard interception return for a TD, and a fumble recovery.

In what’s likely to be a higher-scoring game, Warner will need to put on a performance much closer to Smith's than Lewis' if he wants any shot at joining the LB Super Bowl MVP club. But honestly, at +20,000, there is definitely value here.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers (+5,000)

Brandon Aiyuk quietly took the torch as the Niners' most consistent receiver in 2023. He ranked top 10 in the league in yards (1,342), first downs (61), receiving success rate (70.4%), and passer rating when targeted (124.0). The Arizona State product also has a better win rate (37 percent) than more celebrated teammate Deebo Samuel (24.5).

Ayiuk has a tough matchup against Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who allowed the lowest completion percentage against for targets over 10 air yards in 2023 (24.4%, min. 25 targets), according to NextGenStats. Thanks to K.C.’s hell-bent pressure (second in the NFL in sacks), it seems unlikely that Purdy has enough time to hook up with his favorite deep threat repeatedly. There is better value to be found on the 49ers' stacked offense.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers (+2,500)

Deebo Samuel brings wild chaos like a turbo powered by versatility and swag. Jet sweeps, WR screens, and even running back screens are all on the menu for Samuel against K.C. However, he hasn't had a major impact performance since Week 11 against the Seahawks.

Nevertheless, to quote The Waterboy: “Last game of the year, Brent, can't hold anything back now.” Perhaps Kyle Shanahan can fully unleash his unstoppable but slightly fragile Ferrari to win that elusive Super Bowl. Samuel's ability to return punts could also weigh heavily on his long shot possibilities.

It's also worth noting that, despite worries about his shoulder going into the NFC Championship, Samuel is not on the team's Super Bowl injury report, which means he'll be at full go on Sunday. And Samuel's full go is simply different from everyone else's.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (+2,800)

The dark horse

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re going to pick someone other than Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco looks like a great choice. San Francisco has struggled against the run since December, and it’s only gotten worse in the postseason.

They ranked 23rd in expected points contributed by run defense (-9.67) and 22nd in yards per attempt (4.1) despite their 10th-best overall defensive success rate. Over the final four weeks of the regular season, they gave up the eighth-most rushing yards (507) on the fourth-highest yards per carry clip (4.8).

In the playoffs, they've allowed a shocking 5.6 yards per carry while giving up 159 rushing yards per game. In fact, they've given up 100+ rush yards in five of their last six games going back to the regular season. In the Divisional Round, Aaron Jones went for 108 yards, snapping a streak of 44 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher.

S.F.'s defense is living off the pressure from their front that produces turnovers and, luckily, a few timely drops. Look for K.C. to counter that aggressive rush with plenty of Pacheco runs and screens. If he breaks a few off into touchdowns, he could become the first running back to win a Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998.

However, when looking at what Davis and the other half dozen Super Bowl MVP-winning running backs did to earn the hardware, it feels a little bit above Pacheco's abilities. Pacheco's career-high is 130 rushing yards in a single game, and only one of the RBs who won Super Bowl MVP finished the game with fewer than 132.

In all, they averaged 150.1 rushing yards per game in those Super Bowls. Not to mention that with a QB like Mahomes, Pacheco might have to do even better than that to earn the award: Damien Williams went for over 130 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl 54, and he still lost out to Mahomes, who threw two interceptions in the game.

All that is to say that Pacheco is very unlikely to win it, but if any non-Mahomian Chief was going to do it, it would be the former seventh-round pick.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (+1,300)

First time for everything

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

If anyone’s going to be the first tight end to win Super Bowl MVP, it’d be Travis Kelce. Although, we wouldn’t bet on it. That’s because Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw patrol the middle of the field for San Francisco.

In the 2023 regular season, T.J. Hockenson recorded the best tight end game against the Niners with 11 receptions for 86 yards and no touchdowns. The 49ers only gave up three receiving touchdowns to TEs all season, tied for second-fewest in the league.

Kelce has been on a tear during these 2023 playoffs, but the 49ers will no doubt be dialed in on him as they try to force one of Mahomes' underperforming wideouts to beat them.

In 2019, when these teams met in Super Bowl 54, Warner and company were all over Kelce, holding him to six receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. We wouldn't be surprised if Warner was able to hold the 34-year-old tight end to a similar performance in Super Bowl 58. There's better value among the long shots anyway.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers (+450)

If you're not betting on a QB, CMC is your best shot

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Even Brock Purdy anointed Christian McCaffrey as the team’s MVP, and he’s not wrong. CMC serves as the team’s engine, totaling over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns in 2023. For the Niners to win, they need to succeed on early downs; otherwise, Spagnuolo will exotic-blitz them to death. First and second down, whether rushing or receiving, fall under CMC’s influence.

Kansas City’s defense gave up 4.5 yards per carry (25th) this year, which should be music to the ears of offensive maestro Kyle Shanahan. The Chiefs have a positively suffocating pass defense, and Shanahan won't make the same mistake Baltimore OC Todd Monken did in the AFCCG when he abandoned the run game, which means big-time volume for McCaffrey.

With 21 TDs on the year, McCaffrey is clearly their number one, number two, and number three option in the red zone. We wouldn't put it past Shanahan to consider some running back pass trickeration with CMC’s two career TD passes as well.

If you like the 49ers to pull this one out, the best back in the league is offering way more value than Purdy considering the price difference. Not to mention he's playing not just for himself and his team, but the entire running back coalition. In terms of value, McCaffrey is probably the best bet on the entire board—and that includes Mahomes.

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (+230)

San Francisco's favorite

The odds naturally default to the QB, but Brock Purdy doesn’t actually feel like the best value on the Niners. He’s shown some jitters throughout the playoffs, requiring great performances from guys around him rather than lifting the team himself as you’d expect from an MVP.

One of Purdy’s biggest strengths is staying true to himself and working within the offense while occasionally making some plays off-schedule with his feet. If he wins, it’s because he avoided the rush and gashed K.C. down the field for big chunks.

The Chiefs will be missing defensive end Charles Omenihu, who was their best pass rusher over the second half of the regular season, which probably means defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will blitz even more.

That might play into Purdy's hands, as the second-year man has shown immense poise for someone his age: his passer rating actually jumps from 103.4 when he's not blitzed to 119.4 when the defense brings extra pressure. His 85.1 passer rating when pressured in general was also fifth-best in the NFL.

However, that added pressure will also result in a lot of quick throws, which generally allow Purdy's pass-catchers to make their MVP case rather than the other way around.

However, even Purdy piling up stats on screens and short passes to a variety of Niners can be enough to win him the award, hence the odds. Assuming the Niners win, Purdy likely only misses out on the MVP if CMC goes for 150+ yards and a couple of scores—which is squarely in the realm of possibilities. Purdy is a safe bet, but CMC offers more bang for your buck and arguably just as good a chance at the award.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (+135)

The safest bet on the board

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is the only player to win five Super Bowl MVP awards. Mahomes is clearly the greatest QB we’ve seen since Brady and the only QB on the horizon who can challenge the former Patriot's G.O.A.T status.

If Mahomes is going to unseat him, winning Super Bowl MVP in every Super Bowl he plays wins (a feat that was not accomplished by Brady) seems like a good place to start.

The Chiefs certainly have a roster that is set up for Mahomes to win another Super Bowl MVP. A late-round running back with only four 100-yard games on his resume, an aging tight end, limited defensive stars, and a lack of any real star power emanating from the receivers room.

Not to mention that, as we mentioned before, Mahomes has won a Super Bowl MVP with a decidedly subpar performance before. In 2019, he won the award while throwing for 286 yards and two scores, but he also completed just 62 percent of his passes (his fourth-lowest postseason completion percentage) while tossing a pair of interceptions for a paltry 78.1 passer rating (second-lowest).

That makes him one of just three QBs ever to throw 2+ INTs and still be crowned Super Bowl MVP. And yes, you guessed it, one of the other two is Brady, and the third is Terry Bradshaw, who overcame three picks to win MVP in 1979. It's clear that Mahomes is one of the anointed ones, so unless the Chiefs lose the game, you can pretty much book a third Super Bowl MVP for the best QB slinging it in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.