At long last, Super Bowl 58 has arrived, and NFL fans are set for what should be a thrilling contest between the San Francisco 49ers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

But not only is the Lombardi Trophy at stake, history is on the line here as well. The Chiefs, who are rapidly becoming one of the NFL's greatest dynasties, are hoping to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners in nearly 20 years, while Patrick Mahomes is hoping to join the elite club of quarterbacks to win three titles.

And a win for the 49ers would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl victories of all time.

Yeah, there's a lot going on in this Super Bowl 54 rematch. So, without further ado, let's see how the GIVEMESPORT NFL staff sees this highly anticipated battle shaking out.

Super Bowl 58 predictions

The Chiefs and 49ers are set for a Super Bowl 54 rematch

Kellar Ellsworth: In hindsight, Super Bowl 58 looks like a predictable matchup. However, halfway through the season, it seemed unlikely even Patrick Mahomes could drag this Kansas City offense to the title game. We never should have doubted the magician would persevere, and now he looms as a 10-0-1 underdog against the spread. He's also won 75% of those games outright.

The Niners looked like the class of the NFC all season long, but Brock Purdy's uneven playoff performances under the bright lights have introduced some doubt. He's flat-out struggled against worse defenses than this Kansas City unit. The loss of George Karlaftis does up the degree of difficulty for one of the best big-game DCs in Steve Spagnuolo.

There's no question that Mahomes and Andy Reid will move the ball against this Niners defense. They've proven capable of taking advantage of San Francisco's aggressive pass rush in the past. The real question is whether the 49ers can force field goals rather than touchdowns.

Expect Isiah Pacheco to run wild. The Niners must force at least one turnover to give themselves a chance. Ultimately, Mahomes is undeniable.

Prediction: Chiefs-24, 49ers-21

Brandon Glick: There is every reason to believe that Super Bowl 58 will play out very similarly to Super Bowl 54, which was a night that started with the 49ers taking a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and ended with Patrick Mahomes’ first Super Bowl MVP (and unofficial coronation as the best quarterback in football).

Just like that game, San Francisco will attempt to win by trotting out a flawed quarterback who’s receiving more praise than he deserves because of Kyle Shanahan’s diverse and innovative offensive system. And just like that last Super Bowl matchup between these two teams, the Chiefs will counter with Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Surely, there are some differences. The Chiefs’ offense has struggled somewhat this year sans Eric Bieniemy and a stable wide receiver room, though their defense is the best it’s been in the Mahomes era. On the other hand, the 49ers are now flanking a more experienced Nick Bosa with Chase Young and Javon Hargrave, and Christian McCaffrey just spent all of 2023 reminding the league why he’s the undisputable best running back in the NFL.

However, it’s Shanahan who feels like the true X-factor in this matchup. After infamously playing a big part in the Atlanta Falcons’ collapse against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51, the San Francisco head coach was front and center to the 49ers’ fourth-quarter meltdown four years ago. How much he learned from those two disappointments could be the difference in this one.

Every fiber of my being believes the Chiefs will win this game. But somewhere, one nagging iota of doubt tells me Shanahan won’t blow it this time.

Prediction: 49ers-23, Chiefs-20

Alex Murray: The Chiefs have not looked like the dominant team of years past, but somehow, they still find themselves back in the Big Game. Patrick Mahomes is still the best QB in football, but it's Kansas City's defense—specifically, their ability to stop the pass—which is the real reason they're in Vegas for Super Bowl 58.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy is leading a multi-pronged attack that can hurt an opponent in a variety of ways, but if they know what's good for them, they'll try to ram Christian McCaffrey down the Chiefs' throat in the running game. The one weakness of the Chiefs' defense is their capacity to stop the run, and Kyle Shanahan will need to take advantage of that.

In a game that's so evenly matched, it's likely to be the turnover battle that decides this one, and it's pretty clear which of these two QBs is the more likely to make a mistake. Purdy has shown that he's not just a system QB this season, but he's also not good enough to challenge Mahomes in a duel just yet.

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo will confuse and frustrate Purdy, which will lead to the mistakes that cost San Francisco this game while Mahomes calmly throws for a ho-hum 250 yards and two touchdowns to earn his third Super Bowl MVP.

Prediction: Chiefs-24, 49ers-20

Super Bowl 58 Predictions GIVEMESPORT NFL Prediction Kellar Ellsworth Chiefs-24, 49ers-21 Brandon Glick 49ers-23, Chiefs-20 Alex Murray Chiefs-24, 49ers-20 Todd Neikirk 49ers-20, Chiefs-14 Luke Norris 49ers-31, Chiefs-24 Braden Ramsey Chiefs-27, 49ers-17 Michael Rochman 49ers-24, Chiefs-21

Todd Neikirk: The moment will not be too big for the Chiefs, who have several players who have played in multiple Super Bowls. While the Kansas City offense wasn't as high-powered as usual this year, Mahomes and company have turned things on in the postseason. The biggest question of this game will be whether the Chiefs' defense can stop the San Francisco offense.

San Francisco's offense has been surgical throughout the year, frequently making huge plays whenever the team needed them. The 49ers' defense will have its hands full against Mahomes and Kelce but has stars at every level, and they will be able to handle the Chiefs enough to win the game.

Prediction: 49ers-20, Chiefs-14

Luke Norris: It's genuinely been quite some time since I've had this much difficulty picking a Super Bowl winner.

On one hand, you've got the defending champion Chiefs, who I picked to beat Baltimore, by the way. Okay, so Patrick Mahomes didn't put up the big numbers that we've been accustomed to seeing in the regular season. But that doesn't matter, as he's just a completely different player in the postseason anyway.

Over his last six playoff games, he's completed 70% of his passes, which is all the more impressive given that he's averaged seven yards per attempt, and has tossed 11 touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

And the rest of the Kansas City offense is clicking as well, specifically Travis Kelce, who had his worst statistical campaign since 2015 during the regular season but has 23 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns during this current postseason run.

The Chiefs' defense, which often gets overlooked, has been stellar as well, allowing an average of only 13.7 points in this playoff run.

With that said, however, they'll now have to face a San Francisco 49ers offense that has top-tier weapons everywhere.

Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in football, and it's really not even close at this point. George Kittle is the best tight end in football not named Travis Kelce.

Deebo Samuel, even at less than 100%, is better than most at his position and can burn any defense as a receiver or a rusher. Brandon Aiyuk is arguably the best WR2 in the NFL (yeah, I said it). Kyle Juszczyk is an old-school fullback who does so much more than he's given credit for. And the offensive line is just ridiculous.

And call Brock Purdy a game manager all you want. The guy can play. Joe Montana had strong weapons, including the likes of Jerry Rice, John Taylor, Roger Craig, Tom Rathman, and plenty of others. So, was he a game manager as well? It's just nonsense.

And while the 49ers' defense hasn't been overly strong in the postseason, it's still one of the strongest units in the league.

With all that said, this figures to be a close contest. Ultimately, my gut tells me to go with the running dynasty and pick the Chiefs. However, I think the Niners are ready to take that next step, so San Francisco it is.

Prediction: 49ers-31, Chiefs-24

Braden Ramsey: The 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, while Patrick Mahomes is trying to take yet another step in his quest toward Tom Brady by repeating as champion.

The 49ers won't abandon their playing style at the first sign of trouble like the Baltimore Ravens did in the AFC Championship, and possess the necessary talent at tight end and running back to succeed against Kansas City's defense. But Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid are still on the other side of the field.

It's not often that the team with the worst quarterback prevails in the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy will not be what Nick Foles is to Brady. Kansas City maintains its reign across the NFL in what will end up being Travis Kelce's final NFL game.

Prediction: Chiefs-27, 49ers-17

Michael Rochman: It feels like no matter what, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are inevitable. However, this game has a chance of being the exception.

The San Francisco 49ers have found ways to climb back into games consistently, while the Chiefs have routinely sputtered offensively late in games this year. It’s hard to have complete confidence in San Francisco when they lost this game in 2020. However, with Purdy and McCaffery occupying the backfield, the entire dynamic has shifted. Kyle Shanahan should be able to pull out his first ring.

Prediction: 49ers-24, Chiefs-21