The 49ers' defense is struggling, particularly in the secondary, making them vulnerable to the Chiefs' passing game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan must learn from past mistakes and adjust his in-game play calling in order to finally win a Super Bowl.

It's an election year, there's a remake of the legendary Final Fantasy 7 game coming out, and the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off in the Super Bowl.

Sound familiar? Well, they say time is a circle, and apparently 2024 has plans to be a redux of 2020 (though, hopefully not an exact replica). Back then, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 on the back of a 21-point fourth quarter, which secured Patrick Mahomes' first career Super Bowl MVP.

Now, San Francisco has a chance to avenge that loss at Super Bowl 58, and head coach Kyle Shanahan will have an opportunity to exorcise his second-half Super Bowl demons. What will it take for the 49ers to overcome the unstoppable force that is Mahomes and Andy Reid?

Shanahan must seek mismatches against Chiefs' defense

Purdy will have to bring his A-game to keep Spagnuolo's unit on their heels

The Chiefs' defense has been as good as ever this year, finishing second in scoring defense (17.3 points per game allowed) and total defense (289.8 yards allowed per game), both the best figures of the Mahomes era, which outpace even the vaunted 49ers' unit this season.

Their strength lies in their cover corners and deep safety play. L'Jarius Sneed ranked fourth in expected points allowed per target (-0.33) among all cornerbacks with at least 300 coverage snaps on the season, according to NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Trent McDuffie was also just elected as a First-Team All-Pro slot cornerback. Pair those two with Justin Reid and Mike Edwards, and it's no wonder how they held MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to a 3-for-11 mark on third down in the AFC Championship Game.

For their part, the 49ers will counter with an elite offense, led by sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy. Though he's received some flak at times this year, Purdy has orchestrated Kyle Shanahan's offense beautifully, and he's been helped by a ground game that ranked first in 2023 in rushing touchdowns (27) and tied for first in explosive rushing plays of 10+ yards (74).

The 49ers led the league in both rushing EPA and passing EPA, becoming the first team to pace the NFL in expected points added in both facets since at least 2020.

The 49ers also ranked second in the league in total offense (398.1 yards per game), behind only the Miami Dolphins. Their scoring offense finished third (28.9 points per game). And, naturally, they also ranked top-five in passing offense (fourth, 257.9 passing yards per game) and rushing offense (third, 140.5 rushing yards per game).

With all of their stars healthy, the 49ers' offense should be able to maintain the diversity that makes its attack so difficult to stop.

Brandon Aiyuk is the best receiver in the game for either side, and Deebo Samuel's versatility as a slot receiver and backfield gadget player should draw a lot of attention from the Chiefs' top coverage players. Assuming Purdy can find those guys enough, McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle should eat up the middle of the field.

The national talking point will be about Mahomes versus the 49ers' defense. But the two best units that will be playing at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday are Spagnuolo's defense and Shanahan's offense. This is the most crucial matchup in Super Bowl 58.

Despite their reputation, the 49ers' defense is struggling

49ers have allowed an average of 26 points per game in the postseason

The 49ers' defense this year is loaded with the kind of talent most teams accrue over the course of an entire decade. Nick Bosa, Chase Young, Javon Hargrave, Fred Warner, and Dre Greenlaw are some of the best players in the league at their respective positions, and they're why the first and second levels of the 49ers' defense are so feared by opposing offenses.

It's that third level where San Francisco is most vulnerable. They have plenty of talent in the secondary, but it's a much thinner group than in years past, especially after they lost safety Talanoa Hufanga in November.

CB1 Charvarius Ward, who played for the Chiefs during Super Bowl 54, had a career year in 2023, earning Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. If there's anyone who's knowledgeable about how to beat him in coverage, it's his old teammate Mahomes.

With defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans now performing miracles with the Houston Texans, the unit has taken a bit of a step back this season relative to their performance in recent years.

49ers Defense in Recent Years Year Yards/Game Points/Game 2021 310.0 (3rd) 21.5 points (T-9th) 2022 300.6 (1st) 16.3 points (1st) 2023 303.9 (8th) 17.5 points (3rd)

Their run defense ranked third in 2023 (89.7 rushing yards allowed per game), but they were quite susceptible to the pass, ranking as the 14th-best pass defense this year (214.2 passing yards allowed per game).

Fortunately for San Fran, the Chiefs' wide receiver room is in shambles, and the Niners have Warner and Greenlaw (both finished top 10 among LBs in PFF's coverage grade) to throw at Travis Kelce. Still, Mahomes had success against the Buffalo Bills' and Ravens' pass defenses, which were far better than the 49ers' was this year (the Bills ranked seventh in pass defense; the Ravens ranked sixth).

The San Francisco pass rush should have an easier time attacking Mahomes' biggest weakness—interior pressure—with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney ruled out for the Super Bowl: Thuney was the No. 1 rated guard in terms of pass-blocking this season, per PFF. But even then, the 49ers' best bet of keeping Mahomes off the scoreboard is probably reliant on their ability to keep him off the field altogether through time of possession with their offense.

Kyle Shanahan must learn from his previous blunders

Beyond all the stats and schematic matchups, there lies an uncomfortable truth for Shanahan: on the biggest stage in football, he's never been able to get the job done.

Back in 2016, Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons. Alongside Dan Quinn's shutdown defense, the team raced out to an infamous 28-3 lead against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51. From there, chaos proceeded to ensue.

Shanahan memorably elected not to run the ball on multiple instances in the third and fourth quarters while in field goal range, leading to sacks and fumbles that took opportunities for points off the board. Despite simply needing to keep Brady off the field and run the clock down, Shanahan got greedy and was unwilling to adjust his pre-game plan of putting the pedal to the metal against Brady and Bill Belichick.

That same inflexibility returned to haunt him three years later, when the 49ers carried a ten-point lead into the fourth quarter against Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. Yet again, chaos ensued.

Shanahan's rigid game-planning has served him well for much of his career. There's a reason why he's been able to bring Jimmy Garoppolo and Purdy to the Super Bowl more times than Mike McCarthy could with Aaron Rodgers. He's one of the best coaches in the NFL and a singularly great offensive mind that stands out even in the rich pantheon of the game's history.

Come Sunday, though, he'll yet again be matching wits with one of his few true equals. For all the preparation that goes into Shanahan's game plan, Andy Reid's creativity and imagination are just as unparalleled.

If Shanahan can show some true growth from his previous mistakes, there's a good chance he'll finally be the one holding the Lombardi trophy and shrugging that monkey off his back.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise stated.