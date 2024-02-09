Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has not been as dominant this season, but their diverse attack with Mahomes, Pacheco, and Kelce should still be able to put up points.

The Chiefs' defense has been surging this year, with breakout performances from young players and a pass rush that can make life difficult for the 49ers' offense.

A win on Sunday would secure the Chiefs' third Super Bowl victory in five years, giving them official claim to dynasty status.

If current trends hold, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers should start booking their flights for the 2028 Super Bowl right now. For the second leap year in a row, Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid will face off in the biggest event on the North American sporting calendar.

The Chiefs are attending their fourth Super Bowl in five years, having beaten the 49ers in 2020 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, while also losing at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes has two Super Bowl MVPs on his mantle already, and odds are he'll add a third to that collection if he can beat San Francisco once again.

In order to make that happen, the Chiefs are going to have to do things differently than how they did back in Super Bowl 54.

This is not your older brother's Chiefs' offense

Across the board, this is the worst Kansas City offense of the Mahomes era

For years, Kansas City's offensive attack has been nigh unstoppable. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and a rotating crop of talented running backs have made all the points the Chiefs put on the board feel more inevitable than impressive.

Then, last year, the Chiefs made the bewildering decision to trade Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and questions arose about just how efficient the attack would remain without their most electrifying player.

Turns out, all that hoopla was for nothing, as the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in 2022 on their way to a second Lombardi trophy in four years, while Mahomes secured his second league MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomian Chiefs Offense Year Yards/Game Points/Game 2018 425.6 (1st) 35.3 (1st) 2019 28.2 (5th) 379.2 (6th) 2020 29.6 (6th) 415.8 (1st) 2021 396.8 (3rd) 28.2 (4th) 2022 413.6 (1st) 29.2 (1st) 2023 351.3 (9th) 21.8 (15th)

This year, however, the personnel losses have begun to catch up with the Chiefs. Eric Bieniemy, the longtime offensive coordinator who guided Mahomes through his most productive seasons, left for the Washington Commanders (though he reportedly has been back in the building helping the offense since being fired by Washington). JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs' second-leading receiver last year, left for New England after one season in Kansas City.

After four players eclipsed 500 receiving yards last year for the Chiefs (Kelce, Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Marquez Valdes-Scantling), only two players accomplished that feat this year (Kelce, rookie Rashee Rice). According to PFF, the Chiefs' passing offense had the worst grade of the Mahomes era (79.7; in 2022, it was 90.0, the best in the league).

However, things changed this year, as the team's rushing attack received an 84.4 grade, which was the 11th-best mark in the league.

Isiah Pacheco has completely taken over the K.C. backfield, both as a downhill runner and outlet/security-blanket receiver. His ability to run from the shotgun formation has opened up the Chiefs' offense, and it's shown in the postseason, as the team is averaging 363 yards and 23.3 points per game in their three playoff games this year, both up from their regular season marks despite playing a trio of top 10 defenses.

The 49ers defense has been as good as usual against the run, giving up 89.7 yards per game on the ground, third-best in the league. However, their pass defense has been merely average, ranking 14th after giving up 214.2 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs will have options on offense, and they'll be sure to be diverse in their attack with All-Pro guard Joe Thuney ruled out ahead of their date with the 49ers' vaunted pass-rush. With Mahomes, Pacheco, and Kelce on their side, though, the odds are strong that the Chiefs won't struggle too much to put up points.

Chiefs' defense is as good as ever

Steve Spagnuolo's unit is pulling its weight opposite Mahomes

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike their offense, the Chiefs' defense is surging this year. They rank towards the top of the league in nearly every metric, and it's helped that they've gotten breakout performances from so many young players.

L'Jarius Sneed, perhaps the best cornerback set to hit the free agent market this offseason and a possible X-factor for the Super Bowl, ranked fourth in expected points allowed per target (-0.33) among all cornerbacks with at least 300 coverage snaps on the season.

In the slot, Trent McDuffie earned First-Team All-Pro honors for his superlative play. Behind and in front of them are a pair of experienced safeties in Mike Edwards and Justin Reid and a duo of rangy linebackers in Nick Bolton and Willie Gay.

Put all that talent together in Spagnuolo's pot of aggression and creativity, and it's no wonder the Chiefs have become an elite defensive squad.

Kansas City Chiefs Defense Year Yards/Game Points/Game 2021 368.9 yards (27th) 21.4 points (8th) 2022 328.2 yards (11th) 21.7 points (16th) 2023 289.8 yards (2nd) 17.3 points (2nd)

Not all is rosy for Kansas City heading into the Super Bowl. Star edge rusher Charles Omenihu will miss the game with a torn ACL he suffered in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nevertheless, this is a pass rush that came in second in pressure rate (27.8%) and third in hurry rate (10.1%) in the regular season, while finishing second in the league with 57 sacks. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis are still around, and against a 49ers offensive line that gave up pressure on 31.2% of pass plays this year (10th-worst in the league), the Chiefs should be able to make life difficult for Brock Purdy and company on Sunday.

Worth noting, too, is that the Chiefs' defense missed 14% of their tackles on running plays, according to PFF. The 49ers, with Christian McCaffrey and the NFL's third-ranked rushing attack (140.5 rushing yards per game), will surely look to take advantage of that weakness. Despite that flaw, though, the Chiefs rank first in expected points allowed (-0.072) over the 2023 playoffs, almost matching their figure from the regular season (-0.076).

In years past, the Chiefs operated on an offensive-explosion-or-bust mentality to win most games, which mostly worked because, well, Mahomes. Now, though, they have a defense that's finally able to hold its own. Even though the 49ers rank first in offensive EPA this year, Kansas City should be able to hold down the fort while Mahomes navigates the San Francisco defense.

Andy Reid has become an elite playoff coach

After some early postseason struggles, Reid's coaching career could be capped off by a dynasty

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid is, for all intents and purposes, closer to the end of his career than the beginning of it. When exactly he'll hang up his play sheet is to be determined, but according to the beloved head coach, he doesn't envision it being any time soon.

After some postseason struggles early in his career while coaching with the Philadelphia Eagles—he posted a 10-9 postseason record in Philly, including a loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39—Reid is 15-7 in the playoffs with the Chiefs, including four Super Bowl appearances in the last five years.

He has quieted doubts about his clock management skills and ability to handle the big moments. He's developed Mahomes into the indisputable best quarterback in football and guided Kelce through the most prolific prime for a tight end in NFL history.

Reid's offensive genius knows no bounds, even as the Chiefs have struggled somewhat on that end this year. Pacheco has gone from seventh-round bruiser to three-down back starting in the Super Bowl. Even as they've lost stars like Orlando Brown and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Reid has kept the offensive line in front of Mahomes as one of the best groups in the league, allowing the second-fewest sacks in 2023.

With a win over the 49ers on Sunday, the Chiefs would secure their third Super Bowl victory in five years. By all accounts and definitions, that's a dynasty.

Altogether, it's quite the legacy for one of the best coaches the NFL has ever seen.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise stated.