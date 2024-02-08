Highlights More than a quarter of Americans will wager on Super Bowl 58, making it a deeply ingrained American tradition.

Prop bets allow people to bet on aspects of the game, such as the length of the national anthem or the halftime set length.

Taylor Swift-related prop bets are popular, with options ranging from the number of times she will be shown on screen to the possibility of her announcing that she's expecting a baby with Travis Kelce.

Gambling on the Super Bowl is more American than eating a cheeseburger with a sparkler wrapped in the flag perched atop the Statue of Liberty.

That's why roughly a quarter of Americans will lay down some sort of wager on Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. In fact, more than $23 billion in bets are expected to be placed on the title game.

Thanks to a cavalcade of prop bets, there's something to gamble on, even if you don't know a pass rusher from Usher. After all, it's every American's right to risk their money on something they don't know anything about, right?

Here are the best off-the-wall prop bets for Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl pre-game prop bets

The action before the action

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Why wait until the game to lose money when you can get it out of the way before kickoff? There are a few national anthem props to get your competitive juices flowing, the first being how long it will take Reba McEntire to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The over/under has been set at one minute and 26.5 seconds, one of the lowest numbers in Super Bowl history. You could also bet on whether she fumbles any of the words.

National anthem length: Over/Under — 1 minute, 26.5 seconds

National anthem gaffes: Yes (+900), No (-3000)

Of the last five anthems, three went over.

National Anthem Prop Bet Year Performer Over/Under Result 2023 Chris Singleton 2:05 Under-2:01 2022 Mickey Guyton 1:35 Over-1:52 2021 Jazmine Sullivan / Eric Church 1:59 Over-2:17 2020 Demi Lovato 1:55 Under-1:49 2019 Gladys Knight 1:47 Over-2:01

Super Bowl halftime prop bets

Usher, yeah!

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

To keep with a musical theme, you can test your Usher knowledge, wagering on how many songs will be in his halftime set length. Rihanna went over last year’s 9.5 bar thanks to her deep catalog of bangers.

Usher Prop Bets Halftime Set Length Odds Over 8.5 songs -125 Under 8.5 songs -125

Does Usher possess an equally extensive discography? Yes. But he's also likely to lean on more dancing than a pregnant Rihanna, which might consume some time.

Taylor Swift props

There's no shortage of Swifty options

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the inevitable myriad of Taylor Swift-related prop bets at Super Bowl 58.

Some offshore books posted as many as 89 different bets in a nod to her "1989" album. Predictably, there's little doubt whether she'll arrive in time after performing in Japan the night before.

The media-savvy Swift won't turn down the biggest stage in sports. The real question is how to make money off it. The over/under of times she'll be shown is 5.5, and that's from kickoff until the end of the game.

Any on-the-field shots during a potential celebration don't count. The closest comparison for this bet was the number of Gisele Bündchen shots when Tom Brady was playing.

However, Gisele's O/U was typically set around two. If you think Travis Kelce is going to have a big game, the over sounds good. If you shop around outside the U.S., you can also find some seriously odd Swifty bait:

+2200 that Swift and Kelce will announce they're expecting a baby on Super Bowl Sunday

+25000 odds that the 49ers win the first half, Swift sings "Shake it Off" with Usher at halftime, and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl

There's also the lock NO for "Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on the field after the game?" Those odds are Yes +1060 and No -3000 on FanDuel Canada, by the way. The vig is obviously terrible, but there's no chance Kelce goes weird guy proposing at the game.

Since we're getting weird, we'd be remiss not to mention sports curses. On the interwebs, there's a belief that whichever team Drake gloms onto suddenly hits bad luck. His victims thus far include Johnny Manziel (Johnny Football might have to take some responsibility for that L), Serena Williams, and the entire Kentucky basketball program.

It seems like a no-brainer that Drake goes with K.C. He's obviously more of a Patrick Mahomes man than a Brock Purdy prophetizer.

Drake Super Bowl Apparel Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs -170 San Francisco 49ers +130

The Gatorade bath

Yes, you can bet on the color

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

As the final Sunday of NFL football wraps up, you can also put some paper down on the color of the liquid that will drench the head coach of the winning team.

Last year, the +1000 underdog purple gave at least a few people an excellent return. For those wondering, grape has only come through twice in just over 20 years. When the Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 over the Niners, Andy Reid got an orange Gatorade bath. It’s also won five times in the last 13 years.

Doling out advice on celebratory baths feels fraudulent. Maybe go with your favorite color.

Super Bowl 58 Gatorade Bath Color Odds Purple +185 Red +260 Blue +400 Lime/Green/Yellow +420 Orange +550 Clear/Water +900 The field +2000

It’s one of your last opportunities to get some NFL gambling action before the offseason. So dive into the Super Bowl gambling buffet.