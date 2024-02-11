Highlights

  • The Super Bowl draws millions of bets and bettors to the market each year.
  • Travis Kelce's yardage prop may be a good target for prospective bettors.
  • The Super Bowl MVP favorite is Patrick Mahomes, while purple is the favored color for the Gatorade bath.

Millions of dollars are wagered on the Super Bowl every year. From pregame festivities to postgame celebratory acts and everything in between, there's a prop for everyone to wet their beak.

Whether you're making a potential investment or are just curious to see how things play out, GIVEMESPORT has the final results for all of Super Bowl 58's biggest bets.

Pregame/Opening Plays

Where is the National Anthem line?

One of the favorite bets in Super Bowls past has been the length of the National Anthem. But many sportsbooks are not offering the prop ahead of Reba McEntire's rendition that will precede tonight's kickoff. BetMGM told ForbesBetting that it is not offering an over/under for various reasons, including it not being "a legal betting market" in most states because it has no impact on the game's result.

Pregame/Opening Plays

Prop

Line One

Line Two

Result

Coin Toss Result

Heads (-105)

Tails (-105)

Heads

Coin Toss Winner

49ers (-105)

Chiefs (-105)

Chiefs

Opening Kickoff Result

Touchback (-450)

Return Attempt (+300)

Touchback

First Play - Type

Run (-165)

Pass (+125)

Run

First Play - Yardage

Over 4.5 Yards (-115)

Under 4.5 Yards (-115)

Over 4.5 Yards

Shortest Touchdown

Over 1.5 (+110)

Under 1.5 (-145)

Longest Kick Return

Over 27.5 (+110)

Under 27.5 (-135)

Tails has been the correct call in six of the last nine seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs broke an eight-year streak of coin toss winners losing the Super Bowl with their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Yardage Totals

Big-time players make big-time plays

Each of these offenses possess profilic playmakers. Which of them will overachieve their expected output? The San Francisco 49ers have two top-four MVP finishers who are trying to capture an even bigger prize for the first time in their careers.

San Francisco 49ers Yardage Props

Player - Prop

Over

Under

Result (Total Yards)

Brock Purdy - Passing

247.5 (-120)

247.5 (-110)

Brock Purdy - Rushing

11.5 (-120)

11.5 (-110)

Christian McCaffrey - Rushing

90.5 (-120)

90.5 (-110)

Christian McCaffrey - Receiving

34.5 (-115)

34.5 (-115)

Deebo Samuel - Rushing

16.5 (-110)

16.5 (-110)

Deebo Samuel - Receiving

58.5 (-120)

58.5 (-110)

Brandon Aiyuk - Receiving

60.5 (-110)

60.5 (-120)

George Kittle - Receiving

51.5 (-110)

51.5 (-120)

Jauan Jennings - Receiving

14.5 (-120)

14.5 (-110)

Elijah Mitchell - Rushing

4.5 (-120)

4.5 (-110)

Kansas City, meanwhile, is chasing a third Super Bowl championship in five seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs Yardage Props

Player - Prop

Over

Under

Result (Total Yards)

Patrick Mahomes - Passing

263.5 (-115)

263.5 (-115)

Patrick Mahomes - Rushing

27.5 (-120)

27.5 (-110)

Isiah Pacheco - Rushing

64.5 (-125)

64.5 (-105)

Isiah Pacheco - Receiving

14.5 (-120)

14.5 (-110)

Travis Kelce - Receiving

72.5 (-110)

72.5 (-120)

Rashee Rice - Receiving

67.5 (-115)

67.5 (-115)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - Receiving

18.5 (-120)

18.5 (-110)

Justin Watson - Receiving

15.5 (-110)

15.5 (-120)

Noah Gray - Receiving

12.5 (-120)

12.5 (-110)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Rushing

4.5 (-120)

4.5 (-110)

Travis Kelce's underwhelming end to the regular season appears to still be impacting his playoff lines. Kelce has recorded more than 72 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 playoff games, topping 90 in eight of those contests. HIs lowest playoff yardage total in those outings came in this year's wild-card round (71).

Touchdowns/Postgame Honors

CMC and Kelce are prolific

Mahomes and Kelce have broken and extended the NFL record for touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo this postseason, hooking up for three combined scores in the divisional and conference championship rounds. On the other sideline, Christian McCaffrey has failed to score in only three games this season.

Touchdowns

Anytime TD

Odds

Result

Christian McCaffrey

-210

Isiah Pacheco

-125

Travis Kelce

-105

Rashee Rice

+135

Deebo Samuel

+140

George Kittle

+175

Brandon Aiyuk

+175

Patrick Mahomes*

+400

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

+600

SF Defense/Special Teams

+600

KC Defense/Special Teams

+600

Brock Purdy*

+650

Two other very popular props are Super Bowl MVP and the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach. Mahomes is the favorite for his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Super Bowl MVP & Gatorade Bath

Super Bowl MVP Candidate

Odds

Result

Patrick Mahomes

+145

Brock Purdy

+230

Christian McCaffrey

+450

Travis Kelce

+1200

Isiah Pacheco

+2200

Deebo Samuel

+2500

Brandon Aiyuk

+5000

Rashee Rice

+6600

George Kittle

+8000

Gatorade Color

Odds

Result

Purple

+140

Orange

+350

Blue

+450

Red/Pink

+600

Yellow/Green

+650

Clear/Water

+900

None

+2000

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, Reid was doused in purple Gatorade.

All odds courtesy BetMGM Sportsbook.

