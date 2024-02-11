Highlights The Super Bowl draws millions of bets and bettors to the market each year.

Travis Kelce's yardage prop may be a good target for prospective bettors.

The Super Bowl MVP favorite is Patrick Mahomes, while purple is the favored color for the Gatorade bath.

Millions of dollars are wagered on the Super Bowl every year. From pregame festivities to postgame celebratory acts and everything in between, there's a prop for everyone to wet their beak.

Whether you're making a potential investment or are just curious to see how things play out, GIVEMESPORT has the final results for all of Super Bowl 58's biggest bets.

Pregame/Opening Plays

Where is the National Anthem line?

One of the favorite bets in Super Bowls past has been the length of the National Anthem. But many sportsbooks are not offering the prop ahead of Reba McEntire's rendition that will precede tonight's kickoff. BetMGM told ForbesBetting that it is not offering an over/under for various reasons, including it not being "a legal betting market" in most states because it has no impact on the game's result.

Pregame/Opening Plays Prop Line One Line Two Result Coin Toss Result Heads (-105) Tails (-105) Heads Coin Toss Winner 49ers (-105) Chiefs (-105) Chiefs Opening Kickoff Result Touchback (-450) Return Attempt (+300) Touchback First Play - Type Run (-165) Pass (+125) Run First Play - Yardage Over 4.5 Yards (-115) Under 4.5 Yards (-115) Over 4.5 Yards Shortest Touchdown Over 1.5 (+110) Under 1.5 (-145) Longest Kick Return Over 27.5 (+110) Under 27.5 (-135)

Tails has been the correct call in six of the last nine seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs broke an eight-year streak of coin toss winners losing the Super Bowl with their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Yardage Totals

Big-time players make big-time plays

Each of these offenses possess profilic playmakers. Which of them will overachieve their expected output? The San Francisco 49ers have two top-four MVP finishers who are trying to capture an even bigger prize for the first time in their careers.

San Francisco 49ers Yardage Props Player - Prop Over Under Result (Total Yards) Brock Purdy - Passing 247.5 (-120) 247.5 (-110) Brock Purdy - Rushing 11.5 (-120) 11.5 (-110) Christian McCaffrey - Rushing 90.5 (-120) 90.5 (-110) Christian McCaffrey - Receiving 34.5 (-115) 34.5 (-115) Deebo Samuel - Rushing 16.5 (-110) 16.5 (-110) Deebo Samuel - Receiving 58.5 (-120) 58.5 (-110) Brandon Aiyuk - Receiving 60.5 (-110) 60.5 (-120) George Kittle - Receiving 51.5 (-110) 51.5 (-120) Jauan Jennings - Receiving 14.5 (-120) 14.5 (-110) Elijah Mitchell - Rushing 4.5 (-120) 4.5 (-110)

Kansas City, meanwhile, is chasing a third Super Bowl championship in five seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs Yardage Props Player - Prop Over Under Result (Total Yards) Patrick Mahomes - Passing 263.5 (-115) 263.5 (-115) Patrick Mahomes - Rushing 27.5 (-120) 27.5 (-110) Isiah Pacheco - Rushing 64.5 (-125) 64.5 (-105) Isiah Pacheco - Receiving 14.5 (-120) 14.5 (-110) Travis Kelce - Receiving 72.5 (-110) 72.5 (-120) Rashee Rice - Receiving 67.5 (-115) 67.5 (-115) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - Receiving 18.5 (-120) 18.5 (-110) Justin Watson - Receiving 15.5 (-110) 15.5 (-120) Noah Gray - Receiving 12.5 (-120) 12.5 (-110) Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Rushing 4.5 (-120) 4.5 (-110)

Travis Kelce's underwhelming end to the regular season appears to still be impacting his playoff lines. Kelce has recorded more than 72 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 playoff games, topping 90 in eight of those contests. HIs lowest playoff yardage total in those outings came in this year's wild-card round (71).

Touchdowns/Postgame Honors

CMC and Kelce are prolific

Mahomes and Kelce have broken and extended the NFL record for touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo this postseason, hooking up for three combined scores in the divisional and conference championship rounds. On the other sideline, Christian McCaffrey has failed to score in only three games this season.

Touchdowns Anytime TD Odds Result Christian McCaffrey -210 Isiah Pacheco -125 Travis Kelce -105 Rashee Rice +135 Deebo Samuel +140 George Kittle +175 Brandon Aiyuk +175 Patrick Mahomes* +400 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +600 SF Defense/Special Teams +600 KC Defense/Special Teams +600 Brock Purdy* +650

Two other very popular props are Super Bowl MVP and the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach. Mahomes is the favorite for his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Super Bowl MVP & Gatorade Bath Super Bowl MVP Candidate Odds Result Patrick Mahomes +145 Brock Purdy +230 Christian McCaffrey +450 Travis Kelce +1200 Isiah Pacheco +2200 Deebo Samuel +2500 Brandon Aiyuk +5000 Rashee Rice +6600 George Kittle +8000 Gatorade Color Odds Result Purple +140 Orange +350 Blue +450 Red/Pink +600 Yellow/Green +650 Clear/Water +900 None +2000

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, Reid was doused in purple Gatorade.

All odds courtesy BetMGM Sportsbook.