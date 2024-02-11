Highlights
- The Super Bowl draws millions of bets and bettors to the market each year.
- Travis Kelce's yardage prop may be a good target for prospective bettors.
- The Super Bowl MVP favorite is Patrick Mahomes, while purple is the favored color for the Gatorade bath.
Millions of dollars are wagered on the Super Bowl every year. From pregame festivities to postgame celebratory acts and everything in between, there's a prop for everyone to wet their beak.
Whether you're making a potential investment or are just curious to see how things play out, GIVEMESPORT has the final results for all of Super Bowl 58's biggest bets.
Pregame/Opening Plays
Where is the National Anthem line?
One of the favorite bets in Super Bowls past has been the length of the National Anthem. But many sportsbooks are not offering the prop ahead of Reba McEntire's rendition that will precede tonight's kickoff. BetMGM told ForbesBetting that it is not offering an over/under for various reasons, including it not being "a legal betting market" in most states because it has no impact on the game's result.
Pregame/Opening Plays
Prop
Line One
Line Two
Result
Coin Toss Result
Heads (-105)
Tails (-105)
Heads
Coin Toss Winner
49ers (-105)
Chiefs (-105)
Chiefs
Opening Kickoff Result
Touchback (-450)
Return Attempt (+300)
Touchback
First Play - Type
Run (-165)
Pass (+125)
Run
First Play - Yardage
Over 4.5 Yards (-115)
Under 4.5 Yards (-115)
Over 4.5 Yards
Shortest Touchdown
Over 1.5 (+110)
Under 1.5 (-145)
Longest Kick Return
Over 27.5 (+110)
Under 27.5 (-135)
Tails has been the correct call in six of the last nine seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs broke an eight-year streak of coin toss winners losing the Super Bowl with their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
Yardage Totals
Big-time players make big-time plays
Each of these offenses possess profilic playmakers. Which of them will overachieve their expected output? The San Francisco 49ers have two top-four MVP finishers who are trying to capture an even bigger prize for the first time in their careers.
San Francisco 49ers Yardage Props
Player - Prop
Over
Under
Result (Total Yards)
Brock Purdy - Passing
247.5 (-120)
247.5 (-110)
Brock Purdy - Rushing
11.5 (-120)
11.5 (-110)
Christian McCaffrey - Rushing
90.5 (-120)
90.5 (-110)
Christian McCaffrey - Receiving
34.5 (-115)
34.5 (-115)
Deebo Samuel - Rushing
16.5 (-110)
16.5 (-110)
Deebo Samuel - Receiving
58.5 (-120)
58.5 (-110)
Brandon Aiyuk - Receiving
60.5 (-110)
60.5 (-120)
George Kittle - Receiving
51.5 (-110)
51.5 (-120)
Jauan Jennings - Receiving
14.5 (-120)
14.5 (-110)
Elijah Mitchell - Rushing
4.5 (-120)
4.5 (-110)
Kansas City, meanwhile, is chasing a third Super Bowl championship in five seasons.
Kansas City Chiefs Yardage Props
Player - Prop
Over
Under
Result (Total Yards)
Patrick Mahomes - Passing
263.5 (-115)
263.5 (-115)
Patrick Mahomes - Rushing
27.5 (-120)
27.5 (-110)
Isiah Pacheco - Rushing
64.5 (-125)
64.5 (-105)
Isiah Pacheco - Receiving
14.5 (-120)
14.5 (-110)
Travis Kelce - Receiving
72.5 (-110)
72.5 (-120)
Rashee Rice - Receiving
67.5 (-115)
67.5 (-115)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling - Receiving
18.5 (-120)
18.5 (-110)
Justin Watson - Receiving
15.5 (-110)
15.5 (-120)
Noah Gray - Receiving
12.5 (-120)
12.5 (-110)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Rushing
4.5 (-120)
4.5 (-110)
Travis Kelce's underwhelming end to the regular season appears to still be impacting his playoff lines. Kelce has recorded more than 72 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 playoff games, topping 90 in eight of those contests. HIs lowest playoff yardage total in those outings came in this year's wild-card round (71).
Touchdowns/Postgame Honors
CMC and Kelce are prolific
Mahomes and Kelce have broken and extended the NFL record for touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo this postseason, hooking up for three combined scores in the divisional and conference championship rounds. On the other sideline, Christian McCaffrey has failed to score in only three games this season.
Touchdowns
Anytime TD
Odds
Result
Christian McCaffrey
-210
Isiah Pacheco
-125
Travis Kelce
-105
Rashee Rice
+135
Deebo Samuel
+140
George Kittle
+175
Brandon Aiyuk
+175
Patrick Mahomes*
+400
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
+600
SF Defense/Special Teams
+600
KC Defense/Special Teams
+600
Brock Purdy*
+650
Two other very popular props are Super Bowl MVP and the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning head coach. Mahomes is the favorite for his third Super Bowl MVP award.
Super Bowl MVP & Gatorade Bath
Super Bowl MVP Candidate
Odds
Result
Patrick Mahomes
+145
Brock Purdy
+230
Christian McCaffrey
+450
Travis Kelce
+1200
Isiah Pacheco
+2200
Deebo Samuel
+2500
Brandon Aiyuk
+5000
Rashee Rice
+6600
George Kittle
+8000
Gatorade Color
Odds
Result
Purple
+140
Orange
+350
Blue
+450
Red/Pink
+600
Yellow/Green
+650
Clear/Water
+900
None
+2000
When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season, Reid was doused in purple Gatorade.
All odds courtesy BetMGM Sportsbook.