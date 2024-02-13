This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The NFL is only getting bigger. One year after setting a North American record for the most watched telecast ever (Super Bowl 57, 115.1 million viewers on average), this year's Super Bowl 58 on CBS broke the record again, according to Paramount.

The game was watched by 123.4 million people on average, and was seen by over 200 million unique viewers. CBS alone was watched by 120 million people, which is the largest audience for a single network ever. Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman was truly entertaining the masses when he won K.C. the game with an overtime TD that will go down in NFL lore.

As the game continues to grow, the NFL will only continue to set and break these viewership records.

Super Bowl 58 viewership up by over 25 million from 2021

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, the Super Bowl has steadily climbed in viewership as the sport recovers from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's game was the most watched in history, barely beating out Super Bowl 49 back in 2015 (114.44 million viewers).

Super Bowl Viewership Numbers, Last 5 Years Year Network Average Viewers (In Millions) 2020 Fox 101.32 2021 CBS 95.2 2022 NBC 99.18 2023 Fox 115.1 2024 CBS 123.4

This year's game represented a seven percent increase over last year's figure, and the 202.4 million unique viewers were a ten percent increase from Super Bowl 57's 184 million.

That the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was tightly contested throughout, including a tense fourth quarter that gave way to an exciting overtime period, only helped matters. The Chiefs were also the most watched team all throughout the regular season, thanks to the star power of the roster (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and others) and the media fanfare surrounding Taylor Swift.

The success of this year's game through traditional channels and newer means (Paramount+ had a record-setting audience streaming a live sports match) only bodes well for the future of the NFL. Regardless of who plays in next year's game, viewership numbers should continue to push new boundaries—though don't expect any upcoming Super Bowl to set a new TV ratings record.

Super Bowl 59 is set to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9, 2025.

Source: Paramount

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.