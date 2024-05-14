Highlights Rodney McLeod Jr. announces intention to retire after the 2024 season.

Rodney McLeod is officially calling it a career after the 2024 season.

In an appearance on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" Monday, the Cleveland Browns safety said that his 13th pro season will be his last:

This is the last lap for me. [I] just felt as though last year was incomplete. I wanted a complete year. I pride myself on availability and being durable. And so, for me this year, it's finishing unfinished business, I would say.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old safety signed a one-year deal with the Browns back in late March to return to the team. And he feels like there is some unfinished business to complete in what will be his last go-round in the NFL.

As for the unfinished business, his 2023 campaign was cut short due to a torn bicep he sustained in a Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The unfinished business included re-signing with the team back in March with the ultimate goal of bringing Cleveland its first Super Bowl win in franchise history and its first NFL championship since 1964. But the window is closing.

Rodney McLeod Jr. Intends to Call It A Career After 2024

He Had Long, Prosperous Career, Still Has Unfinished Business

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

McLeod has been a significant contributor wherever he has played throughout his career. After signing with the then-St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012, McLeod spent four seasons in the Gateway City and contributed 48 starts over 64 games, tallying five interceptions, 18 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles (five recoveries, one going for a touchdown), and 246 total tackles.

He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent in the 2016 off-season, where he would spend six seasons, including a Super Bowl win with the squad in in Super Bowl 52.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over his six seasons with the Eagles, McLeod started all 75 games he played in, tallying 11 interceptions, 34 pass deflections, a pair of sacks in 2017, and 347 total tackles.

After spending the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, McLeod joined the elite Browns defensive unit early in the 2023 off-season. The addition of McLeod paired with a breakout season for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and a DPOY campaign for Myles Garrett resulted in the No. 1 defensive ranking in the league last year.

And as a testament to his longevity, he's thankful for all the progress he's made, but he wants to step it up in his final season with the Browns.

It's been a long career, but it's been a prosperous one. One that many didn't anticipate when I started out being undrafted, but I've been able to achieve a lot. Looking forward to just rocking out with my teammates this year, giving it my all. And hopefully ending up where we ultimately wanna be and that's part of the last dance at the end of this year.

Now, as Rodney McLeod Jr. gets ready to embark on the final chapter of his career, he gets a chance to embrace the culture of the Cleveland Browns once more as he is projected to be a leader in the secondary once again.

McLeod never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, but he's always been a solid football player that's nearly always available. Now, he just wants to help lead Cleveland to the promised land.

