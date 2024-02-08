Highlights Advertisers will pay a gargantuan amount for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl in 2024.

Since 2017, every Super Bowl has seen the average 30-second commercial slot cost more than $5 million.

Ad prices have increased by 16,371% since the first Super Bowl, making it increasingly expensive to air commercials during the game.

Super Bowl commercials have taken on a legend of their own, with millions of viewers tuning into the Big Game just to watch the absurdly high-production-value advertisements.

Beyond the cost of just making the ad, though, is the steep price to air it during the Super Bowl. The game is routinely the most-watched telecast in the United States year after year (by a LARGE margin), and it hasn't dipped below 80 million average viewers since Super Bowl 26.

Ahead of Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, let's take a look at just how much companies will have to pay to show you their best commercials for 30 seconds on Sunday.

2024 Super Bowl commercial cost

How much does an ad slot cost relative to years past?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There's no sense in burying the lede here. According to Statista, in 2024, advertisers will pay ~$7 million on average for a 30-second commercial window during Sunday's broadcast on CBS.

Now, while that figure might seem outrageous to the common fan, it's not out of line with the recent norm. Since 2017, every Super Bowl has seen the average 30-second commercial slot cost more than $5 million, and it's really skyrocketed over the past few years.

Recent 30-Second Super Bowl Ad Prices Year Network Average Viewers (in millions) Average Ad Cost Ad Cost (Inflation-adjusted*) 2020 Fox 101.32 $5.4 million ~$6.4 million 2021 CBS 95.2 $5.5 million ~$6.415 million 2022 NBC 99.18 $6.5 million ~$7.02 million 2023 Fox 115.1 $7 million ~$7.137 million 2024 CBS TBD $7 million TBD

Before this recent explosion, ad prices were a little more tame, though they've eclipsed $1 million annually since 1995. In the Super Bowl's infancy, though, prices were much more reasonable, even when adjusting for inflation.

Original 30-Second Super Bowl Ad Prices Year Network Average Viewers (in millions) Average Ad Cost Ad Cost (Inflation-adjusted*) 1967 CBS, NBC 26.75 (CBS), 24.43 (NBC) $42,500 (CBS) $396,252 1968 CBS 39.12 $54,500 $488,820 1969 NBC 41.66 $55,00 $471,257 1970 CBS 44.27 $78,200 $631,250 1971 NBC 46.04 $72,500 $557,370

Just for a bit of fun, here's a cool factoid: since the game's inception, ad prices have increased by 16,371%. That jump might seem ludicrous in the face of average audiences only growing by four-fold since the first Super Bowl, but it's worth noting that it accounts for just how expensive it's become to broadcast the Big Game.

In 1967, NBC and CBS split joint custody of the broadcast, both paying $1 million to show the game to live audiences. In 2022, NBC paid the NFL $200 million as part of their $2 billion/10-year contract with the league for Super Bowl broadcasting rights. NBC received $578 million in ad-related revenue during Super Bowl 56, helping to more than offset that initial expenditure.

Of course, football is only getting more popular. As the game continues to grow and larger audiences tune in for the biggest event on the football calendar, advert prices will also keep inflating. At this point, it's merely a question of when, not if, the first $10 million Super Bowl commercial airs.

*Inflation adjustments are relative to December 2023 prices, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.