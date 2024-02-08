Highlights
- Advertisers will pay a gargantuan amount for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl in 2024.
- Since 2017, every Super Bowl has seen the average 30-second commercial slot cost more than $5 million.
- Ad prices have increased by 16,371% since the first Super Bowl, making it increasingly expensive to air commercials during the game.
Super Bowl commercials have taken on a legend of their own, with millions of viewers tuning into the Big Game just to watch the absurdly high-production-value advertisements.
Beyond the cost of just making the ad, though, is the steep price to air it during the Super Bowl. The game is routinely the most-watched telecast in the United States year after year (by a LARGE margin), and it hasn't dipped below 80 million average viewers since Super Bowl 26.
Ahead of Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, let's take a look at just how much companies will have to pay to show you their best commercials for 30 seconds on Sunday.
2024 Super Bowl commercial cost
How much does an ad slot cost relative to years past?
There's no sense in burying the lede here. According to Statista, in 2024, advertisers will pay ~$7 million on average for a 30-second commercial window during Sunday's broadcast on CBS.
Now, while that figure might seem outrageous to the common fan, it's not out of line with the recent norm. Since 2017, every Super Bowl has seen the average 30-second commercial slot cost more than $5 million, and it's really skyrocketed over the past few years.
Recent 30-Second Super Bowl Ad Prices
Year
Network
Average Viewers (in millions)
Average Ad Cost
Ad Cost (Inflation-adjusted*)
2020
Fox
101.32
$5.4 million
~$6.4 million
2021
CBS
95.2
$5.5 million
~$6.415 million
2022
NBC
99.18
$6.5 million
~$7.02 million
2023
Fox
115.1
$7 million
~$7.137 million
2024
CBS
TBD
$7 million
TBD
Before this recent explosion, ad prices were a little more tame, though they've eclipsed $1 million annually since 1995. In the Super Bowl's infancy, though, prices were much more reasonable, even when adjusting for inflation.
Original 30-Second Super Bowl Ad Prices
Year
Network
Average Viewers (in millions)
Average Ad Cost
Ad Cost (Inflation-adjusted*)
1967
CBS, NBC
26.75 (CBS), 24.43 (NBC)
$42,500 (CBS)
$396,252
1968
CBS
39.12
$54,500
$488,820
1969
NBC
41.66
$55,00
$471,257
1970
CBS
44.27
$78,200
$631,250
1971
NBC
46.04
$72,500
$557,370
Just for a bit of fun, here's a cool factoid: since the game's inception, ad prices have increased by 16,371%. That jump might seem ludicrous in the face of average audiences only growing by four-fold since the first Super Bowl, but it's worth noting that it accounts for just how expensive it's become to broadcast the Big Game.
In 1967, NBC and CBS split joint custody of the broadcast, both paying $1 million to show the game to live audiences. In 2022, NBC paid the NFL $200 million as part of their $2 billion/10-year contract with the league for Super Bowl broadcasting rights. NBC received $578 million in ad-related revenue during Super Bowl 56, helping to more than offset that initial expenditure.
Of course, football is only getting more popular. As the game continues to grow and larger audiences tune in for the biggest event on the football calendar, advert prices will also keep inflating. At this point, it's merely a question of when, not if, the first $10 million Super Bowl commercial airs.
*Inflation adjustments are relative to December 2023 prices, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.