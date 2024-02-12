Highlights The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to win Super Bowl 59 with +500 odds, while the Kansas City Chiefs opened at +750.

The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions round out the top five teams with the best odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl.

The Carolina Panthers have the worst odds at +25000, followed by the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants, all at +15000.

With an epic Super Bowl 58 overtime battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the books, NFL oddsmakers have already turned their attention to Super Bowl 59, which will be contested on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

While there are plenty of interesting things to note about the early 2025 Super Bowl odds, the most fascinating is that the Chiefs, who became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners in nearly two decades, aren't the favorites.

That honor belongs to the 49ers, who've been given +500 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next February. Kansas City, meanwhile, opened at +750. Perhaps oddsmakers opted not to choose the Chiefs due to the fact that no team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls.

The Baltimore Ravens (+850), Buffalo Bills (+1200), and Detroit Lions (+1200) round out the top five. The only other three teams with odds better than +2000 are the Cincinnati Bengals (+1400), Dallas Cowboys (+1600), and Philadelphia Eagles (+1600).

Super Bowl 59 betting odds

A look at the 2025 Super Bowl odds for all 32 NFL teams

It should come as no surprise that the team with the worst 2025 Super Bowl odds is the Carolina Panthers (+25000), who owned the NFL's worst record this past season at 2-15.

The New England Patriots, who are preparing for life without Bill Belichick, hold the second-worst odds at +20000, while the Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants round out the bottom five with all three at +15000.

Here's a quick look at the early 2025 Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams.

2025 Super Bowl Odds Team Super Bowl AFC NFC San Francisco 49ers +500 — +200 Kansas City Chiefs +750 +400 — Baltimore Ravens +850 +450 — Buffalo Bills +1200 +600 — Detroit Lions +1200 — +550 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 +700 — Dallas Cowboys +1600 — +750 Philadelphia Eagles +1600 — +750 Miami Dolphins +2000 +1000 — Green Bay Packers +2500 — +1200 Houston Texans +2500 +1200 — Los Angeles Chargers +2500 +1200 — Jacksonville Jaguars +3000 +1600 — Los Angeles Rams +3000 — +1400 New York Jets +3000 +1600 — Chicago Bears +4000 — +1800 Minnesota Vikings +4000 — +1800 Atlanta Falcons +5000 — +2000 Cleveland Browns +5000 +2500 — Indianapolis Colts +5000 +2500 — New Orleans Saints +6600 — +3000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600 — +3000 Arizona Cardinals +8000 — +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +8000 +4000 — Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 +4000 — Seattle Seahawks +8000 — +3500 Denver Broncos +10000 +6600 — New York Giants +15000 — +6600 Tennessee Titans +15000 +8000 — Washington Commanders +15000 — +6600 New England Patriots +20000 +10000 — Carolina Panthers +25000 — +10000

2025 Super Bowl odds courtesy of BetMGM.