You'd think the Buffalo Bills were packing and moving the franchise out of town. For all that's been accomplished in recent years, including four straight AFC East titles (2020-present), five straight playoff appearances (2019-present) and five straight years with 10 or more wins, it's that next step--that Super Bowl step--that's missing.

If anyone (or anything) is to blame for the Bills' struggles over the years, it's the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Sean McDermott has put this team in position every year. They've been very close. They lost by three at home in the 2023 Divisional Round game against the Chiefs. In 2022, it was an overtime heartbreaker vs the Chiefs. In 2021, you get the picture.

Unfortunately, even though McDermott has done practically everything right and given the Bills every chance to win it all, this is the nature of the NFL. Just ask Herm Edwards, "You play to win the game."

But, Von Miller got it right in a recent interview about what to think about the Bills' chances:

As long as we have Josh Allen, we're good," veteran Bills edge rusher Von Miller said. "There are teams that are trying to get a guy like him. And we have one. As long as we have him, the window will be open.

Is Sean McDermott on the coaching hot seat?

This is how the Bills get over the hump

You know what's got to be scary? There are a lot of up-and-coming teams in the AFC. There's tons of hype surrounding the Houston Texans. Mike McDaniel had the Miami Dolphins offense rolling for big portions of the 2023 season. Everybody seems to believe that Anthony Richardson is the second coming of Cam Newton.

Meanwhile, the Bills are old news. The Baltimore Ravens go through the same thing every season. We've grown immune to Lamar Jackson's brilliance. Remember when Baltimore stomped out the San Francisco 49ers last year on Christmas Day? At the time, everybody was ready to crown Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy as champs. Not so fast, my friend. Purdy threw four picks, but the game was never that close after the first quarter.

Media narratives are fickle and intentionally obtuse. Allen keeps this team relevant. Maybe the team opts to move on from McDermott to stir up the roster and bring a new perspective to the locker room. A new coach would also likely overhaul the coaching staff. Sometimes, a new coach can bring the right intensity or a certain clarity to a franchise. The Bills have a great foundation. If it so happens that McDermott loses his job, it may be best for him to move on. Both parties may need a fresh start.

