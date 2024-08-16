Highlights The Miami Dolphins improved in 2023 with an elite offense with high-powered playmakers.

Playing in a tough division, the Dolphins are underrated as potential Super Bowl champions.

AFC East rivals face challenges, making it possible for the Dolphins to dominate the division and challenge for a Super Bowl title.

Before any season, one of the biggest talking points is who will win the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of another Super Bowl victory. Teams such as the San Francisco 49ers , Baltimore Ravens , Detroit Lions , Philadelphia Eagles , and even the Houston Texans are teams that many believe will end the season in the Super Bowl. However, the team that wins the Super Bowl isn't always the favorite; take a look back at the 2021/2022 Cincinnati Bengals or the 2022/2023 Philadelphia Eagles. That team this year could very well be the Miami Dolphins .

2023 Record and Performance

The Dolphins improved in 2023, showing signs that 2024 could be their year.

The Dolphins tied the Buffalo Bills record but finished second in the division last season. Miami was able to earn a playoff bid and fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins improved on the season prior, going 9-8 to 11-6, and that positive trajectory doesn’t seem to be slowing down with this team. Miami will be coming into the 2024 season without any worries as they were able to extend star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , signing a four-year, $212.4 million extension, committing to the quarterback for the long term.

Elite Level Offense

2023 showcased that the Miami Dolphins have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins had the best passing attack last season, as star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards with 4,624. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill led the league in receiving yards with 1,799 and was tied for the most receiving touchdowns with 13. The Dolphins still have another star receiver on the roster with Jaylen Waddle , and with a completely healthy season from Waddle could see a top 10 year out of the young wideout. To bolster their receiving core, Miami added Odell Beckham Jr. to create possibly the best wide receiver room in the entire league.

While the Dolphins have an incredible passing attack, they have arguably the best running game in the NFL. Miami has Raheem Mostert , who led the league in rushing touchdowns last season with 18. Mostert was also a top 10 rusher in the league, eclipsing over 1000 yards and ranking 10th in the league in rushing yards. The Dolphins will arguably have the best one to punch in the entire league, as they also have De'Von Achane. The rookie running back last season lit the league on fire in minimal playing time, rushing for 800 yards on just 103 carries and scoring 8 touchdowns. Achane ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards per game with 72.7 and ninth in yards per touch with 7.7. A healthy season could be a truly special year for the young back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Miami Dolphins generated the most yards on offense last season, totaling 6822 yards combined from passing and rushing.

AFC East Up For Grabs

While the AFC East is tough, the Dolphins have improved, while others may have regressed.

The Dolphins play in one of the strongest divisions in the NFL. Many experts believe that the division will see three playoff teams this season. While the Dolphins, Bills, and New York Jets will be interesting to watch this season, it might not be as much of a fight as people think. The Dolphins needed to improve their defense and did just that. The Dolphins needed to sign and draft defensive stars this offseason and did exactly that. Miami signed former division rival Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and focused on the edge, signing Shaq Barrett and drafting Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson in the first round of the NFL Draft .

However, the Bills lost Stefon Diggs without receiving much compensation. The Bills lost Poyer to the Dolphins and their star middle linebacker Matt Milano just went down with torn biceps and his timetable for a return is currently unknown.

The New York Jets will certainly be a more formidable team than they were last season, as they unfortunately lost our quarterback, Aaron Rodgers , to a season-ending injury on the first drive of their season. However, there seem to already be issues in New York, as the Jets traded for star edge rusher Hassan Reddick, and while he has not even shown up to camp, he has already requested a trade away from the Jets. Time will tell if the Jets and Aaron Rodgers can gain the chemistry and be an AFC East division champion, but it is unlikely for everything to work out in New York this early, as the Jets may be a season or two away from seeing the real success that they were betting on.

The New England Patriots are currently in a major rebuilding phase, and they will likely be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. The AFC East can easily become the Dolphins' division to lose.

Of course, whoever wins the Super Bowl will likely have to face juggernauts like the Chiefs and Ravens, but the Dolphins are going under the radar as arguably the best team in the entire league. As long as this team can remain healthy, there is a serious chance that fans could see the Dolphins hold the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

