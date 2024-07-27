Highlights Guangzhou Evergrande's grand stadium project remains unfinished.

The Chinese club had plans to build a stadium that was the biggest in the world.

Financial troubles have led to bankruptcy protection, leaving the stadium derelict.

New stadiums are waited for with bated breath by supporters and often come in over budget, but some don't get finished at all, with Valencia's abandoned Nou Mestalla being one example. While that was something of a disaster, given it was planned to be a 75,000-seater stadium, there are even worse examples of ghost grounds that simply never got fully constructed.

One clear example is Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, whose new stadium was supposed to rival the best architecture in the world, now lies derelict without ever having been finished. This is a ground set to be bigger and better than Wembley stadium, and was supposed to house 100,000 supporters, becoming the world's biggest and best sports stadium. Instead, it lies empty and unfinished.

New Stadium set to be Biggest in the World

With club owners in debt, the stadium looks destined to never be completed

Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou have won the Chinese Super League eight times, including seven titles in a row between 2011 and 2017, and in the past have had former Italian World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro as their manager, not to mention players like former Brazil and Spurs midfielder Paulinho, as well as fellow Brazilian Robinho, who made 10 appearances for the club in 2015 having joined from AC Milan, among their roster. Far from being another identikit stadium, Guangzhou FC had hugely ambitious plans, by which they aimed to construct a lotus flower-shaped structure around the stadium.

Evergrande's chief executive Xia Haijun was bullish when he spoke of the ambition:

"Evergrande Stadium will become a new world-class landmark comparable to the Sydney Opera House and Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and an important symbol of Chinese football to the world."

Four years since construction work began, the Evergrande Group, the club's owners, have run into serious financial difficulties. Although reported to being one of China's biggest property developers, their debts are believed to be in the region of £220 billion, meaning the stadium has been left in a perpetual state of half construction.

Evergrande didn't just want to build the world's biggest football stadium, they had big ambitions to become one of China's biggest companies, borrowing heavily in pursuit of that ambition. Founded by Hui Ka Yan, who could once lay cliam to being the richest man in Asia, worth in the region of $42.5 billion in 2017. In 2020, new rules were put in place China to control the amount owed by big real estate developers. This, in turn, caused Evergrande to offer its properties at major discounts to ensure money was coming in to keep the business afloat. Failing to do this, it soon began to struggle to meet the interest it was required to pay on its debts.

Guangzhou Evergrande Once Serial Winners

Now the club struggle in China's second tier

The football team's fortunes have followed a similar path, getting relegated from the Super League in 2022, finishing second to bottom and winning only three league games all season. The sight of their proposed new ground is an eerie one, with huge cranes flanking the stands that will likely never be completed.

Less a white elephant and more a completely stone dead one, there were plans to rectify this with plans for the stadium to be auctioned off. However, these plans fell into difficulty at the turn of 2023, when the Chinese government had to step in and take over the ground, with some reporting that Evergrande Group are looking at losses of £143 million on the new stadium alone.

Unsurprisingly, Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in August 2023, highlighting a worrying pattern not just for Chinese football, but for the country's property sector in general.

Prior to relegation and Covid, while still in the Chinese Super League, Guangzhou were pulling in average attendances of just shy of 50,000 supporters. Fast-forward five years, after relegation and serious financial problems with the club's owners and average attendances have plummeted to an average of 5,000. That would leave plenty of empty seats in their new home, which now sits as a blight on the landscape, more in keeping with some fallen coliseum of a bygone age - if that construction was made from huge slabs of concrete - as opposed to the bright new future of sporting stadia.

Reduced Budget and Uncertain Future

Club now relies upon former Partick Thistle players

In amidst the chaos, it's rumoured that a state-owned construction company will step in to finish what Evergrande started, but with a serious caveat, whereby potential construction would result in a 70,000-seater capacity, some 30,000 seats short of the original vision, yet perhaps a completed football ground at the end of it all. Evergrande are simply unable to get themselves out of the huge financial hole they have found themselves in, when in the new year, a Hong Kong court ordered the company to finally liquidate.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou FC are attempting to rebuild their fortunes on the field. Gone are the days when they could bus in international talent from Brazil. Instead, their most expensive asset now is former Partick Thistle striker, Colombian Juan Alegria, who could be bought for around €500,000. Currently playing in the China League One, they finished in sixth place, an improvement on the previous years' 12th-place finish. Managed now by Spaniard, Sala Suay, the club will hope to further improve their standing. While it's a long drop-off from where they were in the 2000s, they can only hope their lasting legacy isn't their ghost ground.

Guangzhou's Most Expensive Signings Player Club Signed From Year Signed Spend Paulinho Barcelona 2018-19 €42m Jackson Martinez Atletico Madrid 2015-16 €42m Talisca Benfica 2018-19 €19.2m Ricardo Goulart Cruzeiro 2014-15 €15m Paulinho Spurs 2015-16 €15m Alan RB Salzburg 2014-15 €11.1m

