Real Madrid play at one of the most iconic stadiums in the world: the Santiago Bernabeu. The venue has witnessed many magical moments and players over the years – with Carlo Ancelotti and co most recently winning a Champions League and La Liga double last season.

In recent times, the stadium has been undergoing some major renovations which have cost up to £1.51bn so far – a debt which will reportedly not be paid off until 2053, representing an average annual cost of £56.6m. For such eye-watering sums of money, fans should expect something special.

To get the very best seats in the house, supporters will have to spend a fortune too. Indeed, new 'Super VIP' seats at Real Madrid are said to be worth a staggering £210k each. But what makes them so valuable?

'Super VIP' seats at Real Madrid

Boxes "will be better than the ones the players have."

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Madrid have created 300 'Super VIP' seats. These spots are so are so special, that those at the club claim they "will be better than the ones the players have."

Located in the first amphitheatre, those who have the funds to acquire one of the seats will have access to exclusive food, drinks and other products, as well as other unique experiences. Indeed, on top of guaranteeing them a ticket for football matches, it will also give them access to other events held at the Santiago Bernabeu. While Madrid also plan on providing members with their own parking lot.

The aim of these boxes is to create an 'unprecedented networking area'. This is the real reason why anyone would pay so much. It will be a place for millionaires and perhaps even billionaires – the elite, from Spain and other international fortunes – to meet. This set-up is unique within the world of football, offering a series of luxuries that other top European clubs do not have in their stadiums.

This new area is expected to be opened next year and will a fee of €250,000 (£210k) will allow the wealthy entry into the exclusive club for the next 30 years – although members will still need to pay an annual fee to hold onto their seat.

Further Bernabeu Additions

VIP nightclub, 360-degree video scoreboard, retractable turf and roof

Of course, these fancy new boxes aren't the only addition to the iconic stadium. One of the more notable features is the retractable roof, which was used in the Champions League last season – helping foster an even greater atmosphere.

A VIP nightclub will also be included, as well as the introduction of the retractable turf and a 360-degree video scoreboard. Per The Athletic, the stadium is set to host a regular season NFL game in 2025 – and even more games could follow in years to come.

It certainly is a stadium befitting of the best players in the world, which makes a lot of sense with Kylian Mbappe arriving this summer. The Frenchman was unveiled to 80,000 fans at the Bernabeu – which is the record (tied with Cristiano Ronaldo, also at Madrid) – for the biggest crowd at a player presentation in football history.