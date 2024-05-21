Highlights Ahead of the 2023/24 season, a Supercomputer predicted the final Premier League table with varying results.

Supercomputer accurately predicted major outcomes like City's title win and 2/3 relegated teams, but missed on others like Burnley's struggle.

Aston Villa exceeded expectations with a Champions League spot, but Manchester United had their worst Premier League finish in 8th place.

The 2023-24 Premier League season is officially over. All 20 teams have played all 38 games and Manchester City got their hands on the trophy for the fourth straight year, while Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town were all relegated back to the Championship.

Ahead of the campaign kicking off last summer, the odds were in favour of City retaining their title, and the three newly promoted sides were all some of the favourites to go down, so there hasn't really been much in the way of surprises at either end of the table. That said, a Supercomputer predicted how the entire league would shape out throughout the year. It predicted what position every single team would finish in with some very interesting results. Let's take a closer look:

Supercomputer's predicted 2023-24 Premier League table Position Team 1. Manchester City 2. Arsenal 3. Liverpool 4. Manchester United 5. Chelsea 6. Newcastle 7. Tottenham Hotspur 8. Brighton & Hove Albion 9. Aston Villa 10. West Ham United 11. Brentford 12. Crystal Palace 13. Fulham 14. Burnley 15. Everton 16. Nottingham Forest 17. AFC Bournemouth 18. Wolves 19. Sheffield United 20. Luton Town

Actual 2023-24 Premier League table Position Team 1. Manchester City 2. Arsenal 3. Liverpool 4. Aston Villa 5. Tottenham Hotspur 6. Chelsea 7. Newcastle United 8. Manchester United 9. West Ham United 10. Crystal Palace 11. Brighton & Hove Albion 12. Bournemouth 13. Fulham 14. Wolves 15. Everton 16. Brentford 17. Nottingham Forest 18. Luton Town 19. Burnley 20. Sheffield United

What the Supercomputer Got Right

The title winner, 2/3 of the relegated teams & more

The Supercomputer predicted in August that City would hold onto their crown as the Premier League's undisputed kings once again, and it got that bang on. Pep Guardiola's side were pushed to the final day of the season, but they ultimately beat out their rivals for the fourth straight year.

The computer also correctly predicted that both Sheffield United and Luton Town would go straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking. The two were promoted from the second tier last season, and couldn't avoid relegation. It also correctly predicted that Arsenal would finish as runners-up, with Liverpool one place behind them.

Fulham finished 13th and Everton finished 15th, marking two more predictions that it got right - but that's the last of them. From there, it also got quite a few of its positions very, very wrong.

What the Supercomputer Got Wrong

Burnley's success, Aston Villa's struggles & more

The Supercomputer wasn't perfect. Far from it actually, as some of its predictions were ultimately very inaccurate. First of all, it had Burnley finishing 14th and comfortably avoiding relegation. In actual fact, the Clarets had a torrid season in the top flight and spent almost the entire campaign in the relegation zone. They finished 19th and went down without a whimper, far from the mid-table side that the computer predicted they would be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 1246 goals scored during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign is the most in history

On the flip side, it had Wolves going down this year. The Midlands club were in turmoil last summer, with Julen Lopetegui leaving just days before the campaign got underway, with several key players departing, and it felt like a safe assumption that they would struggle. Gary O'Neil came in, though, and turned things around for Wolves.

They eventually avoided relegation pretty comfortably and finished 14th. Bournemouth were also tipped to struggle, only narrowly staying up, but they had a fine year under Andoni Iraola and achieved their highest-ever points tally on their way to finishing 12th.

Aston Villa were expected to finish just inside the top half of the table, but instead smashed all expectations to secure Champions League football for the first time in four decades, while Manchester United were predicted to finish in the top four for the second straight year, but instead achieved their lowest ever league finish in Premier League history, winding up the season in eighth. For large portions of the year, it looked like it had got Chelsea's campaign very wrong, tipping them to finish fifth.

The Blues spent the majority of the season around mid-table, but impressive form during the final stretch saw them climb up to sixth and very close to that prediction. Everyone else was pretty close to accurate, with the rest of the teams finishing just several positions away from where the computer predicted.