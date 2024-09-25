Key Takeaways The 2024/25 Europa League campaign is set to get underway with the final held in May 2025 in Bilbao.

European giants like Manchester Utd, Roma and Ajax seek to claim the trophy at the end of this season.

Opta have simulated, using their supercomputer, the 2024/25 competition 10,000 times - here are the results.

The European football circuit is now underway with a plethora of Champions League match-ups being played out last week – but now it’s time for the continent’s second tier competition, the Europa League, to get underway.

A plethora of elite-level clubs – including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma – have all qualified for the competition this season, which should set the tournament up to be one full to the brim with excitement, tension and all-timer displays.

Ahead of the competition getting underway, Opta have simulated, using their supercomputer, the 2024/25 competition 10,000 times to churn out their predictions for whom – out of the competing teams – is most likely to become the winners of this campaign’s instalment. Ranked in order, they can be found below.

To note, Opta did not provide data is not available for Besiktas, Elfsborg, Rigas FC, FCSB.

32-21 - Ludogrets, Ferencvaros, Dynamo Kyiv, Malmo, AZ Alkmaar, Rangers, Ajax, Qarabag, Twente, Anderlecht, Bodo / Glimt, Midtjylland

Ludogrets and Ferencavos and Dynamo Kyiv have all been given a minimal chance – 0.1%, to be precise – to add the Europa League to their respective trophy cabinets, whereas Malmo, AZ Alkmaar, Rangers - whose 2022/23 side is considered one of the worst teams in Champions League history - and the like are not much more favourable with a 0.2% chance.

Interestingly, given their stature on the European stage, Ajax are not favoured also. Given just a 2.7% chance of reaching the semi-final stage, the Amsterdam-based side will be keen to enjoy a deep run into the competition’s latter stages.

Anderlecht, Bodo / Glimt and FC Twente, who are set to play Manchester United in their 20242/25 Europa League opener, finish off a collection of sides who, statistically, have next to no chance of reaching the final in May.

Opta's 24/25 Europa League Predictions - 32-21 Rank Team Semi-finals (%) Final (%) Winner (%) 32. Ludogrets 1 0.2 0.1 31. Ferencvaros 2 0.5 0.1 30. Dynamo Kyiv 2.2 0.6 0.1 29. Malmo 1.9 0.5 0.2 28. AZ Alkmaar 2.3 0.6 0.2 27. Rangers 2.9 0.8 0.2 26. Ajax 2.7 0.9 0.2 25. Qarabag 2.7 0.8 0.2 24. Twente 2.4 0.7 0.3 23. Anderlecht 4.1 1.3 0.6 22. Bodo / Glimt 4.7 1.6 0.6 21. Midtjylland 5.3 1.8 0.7

20-11 - Union Saint-Gilloise, Viktoria Plzen, Hoffenheim, Olympiakos, Maccabi Tel Aviv, PAOK, Lyon, Braga, Nice, Fenerbahce

Union Saint-Gilloise kick off the top 20 with a 0.8% chance and are quickly followed up by Pilsen-based Viktoria Plzen - 0.9% - who face the competition’s 2021/22 winners, Eintracht Frankfurt, on their first match day.

Hoffenheim, flying the Bundesliga flag, have been given a chance of 1.1% of winning the lot, while Olympiakos are not much better off (0.2%). PAOK, Lyon and Braga follow with a 1.2%, 1.4% and 1.7% chance respectively.

Jose Mourinho could become the first manager to win the competition with a trio of different clubs if he manages to go all the way with Fenerbahce. That said, Opta’s calculations give the Portuguese icon, widely regarded as one of Chelsea's greatest ever managers, just a 3.1% chance of doing so.

Opta's 24/25 Europa League Predictions - 20-11 Rank Team Semi-finals (%) Final (%) Winner (%) 20. Union Saint-Gilloise 5 1.7 0.8 19. Viktoria Plzen 6.2 2.3 0.9 18. Hoffenheim 6.5 2.7 1.1 17. Olympiakos 8.3 3 1.2 16. Maccabi Tel Aviv 7.8 3.1 1.2 15. PAOK 7.8 3.1 1.2 14. Lyon 10.5 3.9 1.4 13. Braga 9.9 4.1 1.7 12. Nice 14.5 6.6 3.1 11. Fenerbahce 15 6.9 3.1

10-6 - Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Lazio, Manchester United