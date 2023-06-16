It feels like the dust has only just settled on a relentless 2022/23 Premier League season, and yet here we are, the fixtures are out for the 2023/24 season, and we are talking about who's finishing where. Let it never change.

We don't have to bother this year, though, as a supercomputer from King Casino Bonus has it sorted, predicting exactly where all 20 teams will be finishing come May next year, with some surprising and some not-so-surprising results.

Relegation

Let's start at the bottom of the table then, and for as wonderful of a fairytale that Luton Town have been on this season, there is no sentimentality from the computer, as it places the Bedfordshire club plum last.

The Hatters are joined by fellow promotion winners Sheffield United in 19th place, with Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth rounding out the relegation places. It looks like the Englishman's managerial magic will run out next year.

Mid-table

Vincent Kompany's newly promoted and unusually free-flowing Burnley side just about survive in 17th place, the only team out of the three promoted sides not to suffer immediate relegation.

Consistency's the name of the game for Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forrest side, as they are predicted to finish in 16th for the second year running. Happy with that, Forrest fans?

Sean Dyche, if he's still there, will be able to get some improvement out of his Everton players next season, as they are set to finish a whopping two places higher in 15th next year, slowly but surely.

In ascending order, the next four places are Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, and Brentford. The supercomputer has a lot of faith in the Bees' ability to cope without star forward Ivan Toney for six months then.

The 10th spot sees east London's finest and recently crowned European Conference League champions West Ham.

Considering the Hammers were battling relegation for a lot of the season this year and look certain to lose Declan Rice in the summer, 10th place has to be a good result, surely?

Perhaps the first big surprise in the list is Unai Emery's Aston Villa finishing in ninth place, outside the European places.

The Villains have been in impeccable form since the arrival of the Spaniard, and with Conference League football next season, many would have tipped them for bigger and better things. Maybe the European adventure will cost them in the league?

It's a similar story for Brighton and Hove Albion, who are set to finish in eighth place, a two-place drop.

It's probably more of a testament to just how outrageously well the Seagulls have done in recent years to consider an eighth-placed finish as a little bit underwhelming, but after achieving Europa League football this year, it probably would be.

UEFA Conference and Europa League places

Tottenham's stint out of European football is only set to last a year, according to the supercomputer, as big Ange Postecoglou will be helping the Lilywhites finish a whole one place higher next year, thus qualifying the north London team for Conference League football, but will Harry Kane still be in N17?

Sixth place is set to see the Premier League's most improved team next year, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea.

It looks like the former Spurs man will be working his magic in west London next year and helping the Blues finish six places higher than they did under the not-so-super Frank Lampard.

The newly uber-wealthy Newcastle United look to claim the fifth spot, dropping one place and potentially out of Champions League qualification, depending on coefficient wizardry.

Champions League places

Right, into the big leagues here, and the team that looks set to just about pull themselves into the top four next year is Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

It may be a one-place drop from this year, but the stability has surely got to be good for the Dutchman's first couple of seasons in charge.

Many an Arsenal fan will tell you that Mikel Arteta's men are just getting started and that next year, next year, will be the year the club will win their first title in two decades.

Well, unfortunately, the supercomputer cares not for narratives and fairytales and so has placed the Gunners a place lower next year in third.

Similar to United, some stability is probably a good thing, although that might be a hard sell to the fans.

Runners-up

It looks like it'll be a much nicer season all around on Merseyside next year, the Blues surviving and now Liverpool reclaiming their place as the country's second-best team.

Granted, Jurgen Klopp and co. would much rather be the country's best team, but going from fifth to second is certainly an improvement and a step in the right direction.

Champions

In a totally unexpected and surprising turn of even that surely nobody saw coming, Manchester City are predicted to win another league title next year, their fourth in a row.

Is there a single prediction out there that doesn't put the Citizens atop the Premier League tree next year? Unlikely.

You just have to sit back and admire the inhuman winning machine that Pep Guardiola has assembled in the Blue half of Manchester.

Let's just hope that Liverpool can at least give them a run for their money next year and provide us with some entertainment.