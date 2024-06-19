Highlights Bettingexperts supercomputer predicts England as clear favourites to win Euro 2024 after the first round of fixtures.

Teams like Scotland, Hungary, and Romania have very low chances after disappointing performances in the first round.

Belgium, Italy, and Netherlands also have outside chances of winning according to the supercomputer, with odds ranging from 3.12% to 6.39%.

The first round of Euro 2024 fixtures are in the book and they've already taught us some very interesting things about some of the countries competing in the tournament. With every nation now having played at least one match, a supercomputer has predicted every team's chances of winning the European Championships and right now, according to the data, England are the side that have the best odds.

Gareth Southgate's men got off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday night, but it wasn't an entirely convincing display. There were clear flaws highlighted within their performance, but that wasn't enough to deter Bettingexperts supercomputer, BETSiE, which has listed the Three Lions as the clear favourites to win Euro 2024 after the first round of fixtures.

Related Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament Power Rankings As the 2024 UEFA European Championships get underway, here are the top contenders to win the Young Player of the Tournament award.

How does the supercomputer work, though? Well, the algorithm comes to a conclusion after looking at "all match results from the season played across all competitions and involved countries, projecting the remainder of the campaign based on both pre-season expectations and xG earned both for and against". After doing so, it determined Southgate's side are the front-runners, with some pretty incredible sides coming up just behind.

Every Euro 2024 team's odds of winning Rank Country Odds of winning 1 England 20.97% 2 France 17.91% 3 Germany 16.58% 4 Portugal 12.69% 5 Spain 10.02% 6 Italy 6.39% 7 Netherlands 4.79% 8 Belgium 3.12% 9 Switzerland 2.15% 10 Croatia 1.90% 11 Czech Republic 0.79% 12 Denmark 0.74% 13 Austria 0.49% 14 Turkey 0.47% 15 Serbia 0.40% 16 Ukraine 0.19% 17 Poland 0.12% 18 Scotland 0.07% 19 Romania 0.06% 20 Slovakia 0.06% 21 Hungary 0.05% 22 Slovenia 0.04% 23 Albania 0.01% 24 Georgia 0.00%

Teams With Very Little Chance

Sides like Scotland, Hungary and Romania aren't favoured

After one round of fixtures, the BETSiE supercomputer has written off a number of countries' chances at winning Euro 2024. Terrible results for the likes of Scotland, who were thrashed 5-1 by Germany, Georgia's 3-1 loss to Turkiye and Hungary's 3-1 humbling against Switzerland have seen their chances of winning the tournament reduce to next to nothing. Georgia are the only team with a complete 0% of winning according to the computer.

Despite an incredible 3-0 win over Ukraine, Romania have also got very low odds of winning Euro 2024. In fact, despite the shocking result, Ukraine still have better odds than their opponents, with 0.19%.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romania's victory over Ukraine was just their second in Euros history

The first team with over 1% chance of winning is Croatia, but after a couple of disappointing performances, they might see their odds drop even further by the end of the second round of fixtures. Switzerland have the best chance of the worst 16 teams, with just over 2%.

Outside Chances

Belgium, Italy and Netherlands have outside shots

After a shocking loss to Slovakia, Belgium haven't been given strong odds of winning Euro 2024, with just 3.12%. Two of the competition's other big nations have also been given an outside chance of winning. After they came from behind Poland, a Wout Weghorst goal snatched three points for the Netherlands late on in their opening game. It wasn't the most convincing win, and it's seen the supercomputer give them just a 4.79% chance of winning the competition.

Italy also narrowly avoided a disaster, coming from behind against Albania after Sylvinho's side scored the fastest goal in Euros history. The Italians went on to win the game 2-1, but the supercomputer still isn't entirely convinced by the nation and has given them a 6.39% chance of winning the European Championship. They might still get it done, but it would be considered an upset at this stage.

The Favourites

England, France and Germany are some of the favourites

It's no surprise that five of Europe's best teams are still considered the favourites to win Euro 2024 after the first set of matches. Spain, who thrashed Croatia 3-0 in their opener have been handed just over 10% chance of winning. Portugal, who came from behind with a pair of second-half goals against Czechia, have been given a 12.69% chance of going all the way.

The hosts Germany got the tournament off to an emphatic start, demolishing Scotland 5-1 in the opening game, and the supercomputer has identified that they have a 16.58% chance of winning Euro 2024, while France, who narrowly beat Austria in their first match are the second favourites right now, with 17.91% odds of lifting the trophy.

Surprisingly, despite a less-than-stellar win over Serbia, BETSiE has given England over 20% chance of finally winning the first European Championship in the nation's history. With an incredibly talented squad at Southgate's disposal, they are almost certainly one of the strongest teams on paper, but whether they can go all the way remains to be seen.